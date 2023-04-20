Ebbor Gorge, Mendips Hills circular walk
Just down the road from Cheddar Gorge is a quiet yet equally impressive wooded valley, Ebbor Gorge. Starting at Wookey Hole, this route climbs high above the Somerset Levels before dropping through the gorge's lush woodland.
Though just five miles from Cheddar Gorge, the sylvan and striking Ebbor Gorge is far less busy. Formed of limestone, it’s pocked with caves, some of which were used as dwellings by our prehistoric ancestors.
Nowadays, the lush ancient woods are a designated National Nature Reserve. Those with children who need bribing to go on walks can promise them a visit to Wookey Hole Caves afterwards.
Somerset walks
Follow the coast path along Exmoor's north cliffs, hike alongside rumbling rivers and explore historic houses and beautiful gardens with our selection of great Somerset walks.
Ebbor Gorge walk
2.3 miles/3.7km | 1.5 hours | moderate | 210m ascent
1. Start
Starting on Wookey Hole High Street, head up School Hill, passing between a ‘no through road’ sign and a splendid little shelter. When the road bends to the right, go through a metal gate on your left, following a Monarch’s Way sign.
Climb the grassy hill on a footpath, crossing stiles and ignoring a left-hand path immediately before the hill becomes steeper.
2. Glastonbury Tor views
Just before reaching the top, in front of a stile inscribed with the words ‘Smile on you crazy diamond’, turn left on a crossing path, entering a new field.
Keep the wall to your right through this field and the next, taking in views of Wells and Glastonbury Tor, topped by its famous tower.
3. West Mendip Way
As you reach the end of the second field, bear left, keeping inside it. You’ve now joined the West Mendip Way. This path bends right and dives into the woods of the gorge, heading straight over where a path crosses it.
Those interested in climbing down though the heart of the gorge can instead turn right here, veering left after 100m to descend the gorge on a steep path. Note that this alternative route is steep and hands are required. The path runs parallel to the described route (below), rejoining it – and the West Mendip Way – half a mile down the valley.
In spring, whichever route you choose, the woods here come alive with bluebells.
4. Kennel Batch
Just after the footpath turns sharp left, take a path on the right to emerge at a small grassy viewpoint.
After enjoying the panoramas across the Somerset Levels, retrace your steps to the main path and turn right along it. Follow this path to descend the gorge until you reach a road called Kennel Batch.
5. High Street
Turn left along the road, still on the West Mendip Way. After 300m, follow the road left ignoring Titlands Lane to the right. You are now on the High Street. Walk 300m along the High Street to return to the start at School Hill.
Cheddar Gorge walk
Stunning show caves, rare plantlife and a street of tempting sweet shops and ice cream parlours make this 3.5-mile Cheddar Gorge walk irresistible.
Ebbor Gorge map
OS Maps: Ebbor Gorge walking route
Useful information
Starting point
The junction of Wookey Hole High Street and School Hill. If visiting Wookey Hole caves afterwards, park in their free car park. Otherwise, it’s best to arrive by the 67 bus from nearby Wells. For a longer walk, you can take the West Mendip Way from Wells to the start (about 2 miles).
Terrain
The path begins with a bracing climb and can get muddy in the woods in wet weather. Follow Monarch’s Way signs up the hill, and the West Mendip Way down through Ebbor Gorge and back to the start.
Map
OS Explorer 141
Eat/drink
Try the Wookey Hole Ice Cream Parlour or the restaurant and beer garden of the Wookey Hole Inn. Stay The Wookey Hole Inn has a selection of spacious rooms, while Wells (2 miles) has a wide variety of accommodation.
Authors
Dixe Wills is the author of a shelf-wearying host of books about Britain including The Z-Z of Great Britain, Tiny Islands and Tiny Churches.
