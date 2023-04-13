The county of Somerset in south-west England is a varied landscape of towering coastal cliffs, crashing waterfalls and high moorland, among which lies a fine selection of villages and towns.

It's a historic landscape, too, where ancient ruins, fabled castles and breathtaking country houses can be found in their hundreds.

Discover this diverse landscape with our guide to the best walks in the Somerset.
Looking for more walks nearby? Check out our pick of the best walking routes in Cornwall, Devon and Dorset.

Meadows on the Holnicote Estate in the Exmoor National Park on a summers day in Somerset
Wander the rolling hills of Somerset with our round-up of the county's best walks/Credit: Getty

Somerset walks

Cheddar Gorge

3.5 miles/5.6km | 2 hours | moderate

Cheddar Gorge in summer
A view into the striking Cheddar Gorge/Getty

Stunning show caves, rare plantlife and a street of tempting sweet shops and ice cream parlours make this 3.5-mile walk through Britain’s largest gorge irresistible.

Route details

  • 3.5 miles/5.6km

  • 2 hours

  • Moderate

Cheddar Gorge walk
Cheddar Gorge walking route and map

Ebbor Gorge

2.3 miles/3.7km | 1.5 hours | moderate

Walker in Ebbor Gorge
Explore the slinking pathways of Ebbor Gorge from the famous Wookey Hole caves/Credit: Charles Drown, Geograph

Just down the road from Cheddar Gorge is a quiet yet equally impressive wooded valley, Ebbor Gorge. Starting at Wookey Hole, this route climbs high above the Somerset Levels before dropping through the gorge's lush woodland.

Route details
  • 2.3 miles/3.7km
  • 1.5 hours
  • Moderate
Ebbor Gorge walk
Ebbor Gorge map

Leigh Woods

8 miles/12.8km | 5 hours | moderate

Bridge over river gorge
This walk offers a view of Clifton Suspension Bridge and the Avon Gorge/Credit: Getty

Visit several iconic Bristol sights – Clifton Suspension Bridge, the Camera Obscura, Leigh Woods and Avon Gorge – on this 8-mile circular walk.

The route
  • 8 miles/12.8km
  • 5 hours
  • Moderate
Leigh Woods walk
Leigh Woods map

Dunkery Beacon

8 miles/12.8km | 5.5 hours | moderate

Dunkery Hill highest point on Exmoor near Minehead Somerset UK
Dunkery Beacon is the highest point on Exmoor/Credit: Getty

Conquer Somerset’s highest peak for far-reaching vistas and the chance to spot a breed of ponies that has grazed these hills for millennia.

The route
  • 8 miles/12.8km
  • 5.5 hours
  • Moderate
Dunkery Beacon walk
Dunkery Beacon walking route and map

Horner Valley

3.9 miles / 6.4km | 2.5 hours | easy-moderate

Water on the Horner River Exmoor
Spot wood warblers and a host of other wildlife in Horner Wood/Credit: Getty

The Horner Valley and its surroundings, including the Vale of Porlock and Exmoor’s highest point Dunkery Beacon, lies within the National Trust’s Holnicote Estate. This wonderful 3.9-mile bridle trail explores the estate's ancient oak woodlands – the perfect walk for wildlife-spotting.

Route details
  • 3.9 miles/6.4km
  • 2.5 hours
  • Easy/moderate
Horner Valley walk
Horner Valley, Somerset map

Dunster

3.9 miles / 6.4km | 2.5 hours | easy-moderate

Dunster Castle and Conygar Tower in Exmoor National Park, Somerset
Dunster Castle and Conygar Tower in Exmoor /Credit: Getty

High on a hill in north-east Exmoor, medieval Dunster Castle looks down upon historic Dunster and its bustling gift shops. It’s a magical scene best enjoyed after a circular walk through the surrounding countryside.

Route details
  • 3.9 miles / 6.4km
  • 2.5 hours
  • Easy/moderate
Dunster walk
Dunster map

Black Rock Nature Reserve

1.4 miles/2.3km | 1 hour | easy–moderate

A wall in Cheddar
Drystone walls are a feature of this short walk in the Mendip hills/Credit: Getty

Explore the verdant slopes and rocky outcrops of Black Rock Nature Reserve in Cheddar Gorge, experiencing its unique plantlife, wildlife and geological offerings.

The route
  • 1.4 miles/2.3km
  • 1 hour
  • Easy-moderate
Black Rock walk
Black rock map

Crook Peak

4.5 miles/7.2km | 3 hours | moderate

View of Wavering Down and Crook Peak from Cross village, Somerset
View of Wavering Down and Crook Peak from Cross village, Somerset/Credit: Getty

Take a high-ridge ramble along the stunning western edge of the Mendip hills to Somerset’s shapeliest summit.

The route
  • 4.5 miles/7.2km 
  • 3 hours
  • Moderate
Crook Peak walk
Crook Peak walking route and map

Montacute House

6.3 miles/10.2km | 4 hours | moderate

Visitors on the drive to the west front at Montacute House, Somerset.
Visitors on the drive to the west front at Montacute House/Credit: Getty

The towering walls, glorious gables, Tudor artwork and fragrant gardens of Montacute House provide the perfect starting point for a 6-mile walk through south Somerset’s ancient countryside.

Route details
  • 6.3 miles/10.2km
  • 4 hours
  • Moderate
Monachute walk
Montacute map

Tarr Steps

7.3 miles / 11.7km | 4 hours | moderate

Tarr Steps, Exmoor
Tarr Steps on a late summer's day/Credit: Getty

Tarr Steps is one of Exmoor’s true hidden treasures and a firm favourite with visitors – once you’ve discovered it you’ll find yourself drawn back time and time. This gentle 7-mile ramble meanders alongside the river before looping through Withypool and climbing for gorgeous views over Exmoor.

Route details

  • 7.3 mile/11.7km

  • 4 hours

  • moderate

Tarr Steps walk

Tarr Steps Map

Porlock Bay

10.3 miles/16km | 6 hours | moderate-challenging

View from Selworthy Beacon to Porlock Bay Somerset UK Exmoor
View from Selworthy Beacon to Porlock Bay/Credit: Getty

Enjoy a 9-mile coastal walk along the pebbled storm berms, coastal cliffs and saltmarshes of Porlock Bay in Exmoor National Park.

Route details
  • 10.3miles/16km
  • 6 hours
  • Moderate/challenging
Porlock Bay walk
Porlock Bay map

Polden Hills

11.2 miles / 14km (return) | 6 hours | moderate

View from the Polden Hills
View from the Polden Hills/Credit: Getty

Between the Mendip and Quantock Hills, the Somerset countryside is famously flat. But, running parallel with these well-walked ranges is a lesser-known ridge quietly crossing the otherwise-level landscape. Enjoy this 12-mile hike along the hills' main ridge through beautiful woodland and grassland.

Route details
  • 11.2 miles/14km (return)
  • 6 hours
  • Moderate
Polden Hills walk
Polden Hills map

Burrow Mump

4 miles/6km | 2.5 hours | moderate

Burrow Mump, Somerset
Burrow Mump on a winter's day/Credit: Getty
Rising from the expansive wetlands, Burrow Mump not only takes you by surprise – it transports you back in time. This 4-mile walk leads you to the summit of Burrow Mump and along the River Parrot to Stathe.

The route
  • 4 miles/6km
  • 2.5 hours
  • Moderate
Burrow Mump walk
Burrow Mump map

