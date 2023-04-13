Best walks in Somerset
Follow the coast path along Exmoor's north cliffs, roam the Mendips and delve into the deep chasm of Cheddar Gorge with our selection of Somerset's best walks
The county of Somerset in south-west England is a varied landscape of towering coastal cliffs, crashing waterfalls and high moorland, among which lies a fine selection of villages and towns.
It's a historic landscape, too, where ancient ruins, fabled castles and breathtaking country houses can be found in their hundreds.
Discover this diverse landscape with our guide to the best walks in the Somerset.
Somerset walks
Cheddar Gorge
3.5 miles/5.6km | 2 hours | moderate
Stunning show caves, rare plantlife and a street of tempting sweet shops and ice cream parlours make this 3.5-mile walk through Britain’s largest gorge irresistible.
- 3.5 miles/5.6km
- 2 hours
- Moderate
Ebbor Gorge
2.3 miles/3.7km | 1.5 hours | moderate
Just down the road from Cheddar Gorge is a quiet yet equally impressive wooded valley, Ebbor Gorge. Starting at Wookey Hole, this route climbs high above the Somerset Levels before dropping through the gorge's lush woodland.
- 2.3 miles/3.7km
- 1.5 hours
- Moderate
Leigh Woods
8 miles/12.8km | 5 hours | moderate
Visit several iconic Bristol sights – Clifton Suspension Bridge, the Camera Obscura, Leigh Woods and Avon Gorge – on this 8-mile circular walk.
- 8 miles/12.8km
- 5 hours
- Moderate
Dunkery Beacon
8 miles/12.8km | 5.5 hours | moderate
Conquer Somerset’s highest peak for far-reaching vistas and the chance to spot a breed of ponies that has grazed these hills for millennia.
- 8 miles/12.8km
- 5.5 hours
- Moderate
Horner Valley
3.9 miles / 6.4km | 2.5 hours | easy-moderate
The Horner Valley and its surroundings, including the Vale of Porlock and Exmoor’s highest point Dunkery Beacon, lies within the National Trust’s Holnicote Estate. This wonderful 3.9-mile bridle trail explores the estate's ancient oak woodlands – the perfect walk for wildlife-spotting.
- 3.9 miles/6.4km
- 2.5 hours
- Easy/moderate
Dunster
3.9 miles / 6.4km | 2.5 hours | easy-moderate
High on a hill in north-east Exmoor, medieval Dunster Castle looks down upon historic Dunster and its bustling gift shops. It’s a magical scene best enjoyed after a circular walk through the surrounding countryside.
- 3.9 miles / 6.4km
- 2.5 hours
- Easy/moderate
Black Rock Nature Reserve
1.4 miles/2.3km | 1 hour | easy–moderate
Explore the verdant slopes and rocky outcrops of Black Rock Nature Reserve in Cheddar Gorge, experiencing its unique plantlife, wildlife and geological offerings.
- 1.4 miles/2.3km
- 1 hour
- Easy-moderate
Crook Peak
4.5 miles/7.2km | 3 hours | moderate
Take a high-ridge ramble along the stunning western edge of the Mendip hills to Somerset’s shapeliest summit.
- 4.5 miles/7.2km
- 3 hours
- Moderate
Montacute House
6.3 miles/10.2km | 4 hours | moderate
The towering walls, glorious gables, Tudor artwork and fragrant gardens of Montacute House provide the perfect starting point for a 6-mile walk through south Somerset’s ancient countryside.
- 6.3 miles/10.2km
- 4 hours
- Moderate
Tarr Steps
7.3 miles / 11.7km | 4 hours | moderate
Tarr Steps is one of Exmoor’s true hidden treasures and a firm favourite with visitors – once you’ve discovered it you’ll find yourself drawn back time and time. This gentle 7-mile ramble meanders alongside the river before looping through Withypool and climbing for gorgeous views over Exmoor.
Route details
- 7.3 mile/11.7km
- 4 hours
- moderate
Porlock Bay
10.3 miles/16km | 6 hours | moderate-challenging
Enjoy a 9-mile coastal walk along the pebbled storm berms, coastal cliffs and saltmarshes of Porlock Bay in Exmoor National Park.
- 10.3miles/16km
- 6 hours
- Moderate/challenging
Polden Hills
11.2 miles / 14km (return) | 6 hours | moderate
Between the Mendip and Quantock Hills, the Somerset countryside is famously flat. But, running parallel with these well-walked ranges is a lesser-known ridge quietly crossing the otherwise-level landscape. Enjoy this 12-mile hike along the hills' main ridge through beautiful woodland and grassland.
- 11.2 miles/14km (return)
- 6 hours
- Moderate
Burrow Mump
4 miles/6km | 2.5 hours | moderate
Rising from the expansive wetlands, Burrow Mump not only takes you by surprise – it transports you back in time. This 4-mile walk leads you to the summit of Burrow Mump and along the River Parrot to Stathe.
- 4 miles/6km
- 2.5 hours
- Moderate
