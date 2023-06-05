This canal walk starts and ends at Victoria Dock in the north-east corner of the main Gloucester Docks area. Here you will see numerous colourful canal boats, and several warehouses located at each of the docks' corners. The 15 warehouses around the Main Basin were built for the storage of grain.

Before setting off on the canal walk, a quick café stop can be made at the Bake + Brew cafe. Energy reserves fuelled, set out on your walk, keeping a keen eye out for kingfishers and evidence of badger activity in the mixed woodland that lines the waterway.

Gloucester walk

4.4 miles/7km | 3 hours | moderate | 10m ascent (return)

1. Gloucester Docks

One of the most notable landmarks you will find at Gloucester Docks is 19th-century Mariner’s Chapel, and it’s here that the walk begins. From the square in front of the chapel entrance, walk away from the building then take the first right towards the Gloucester Quays Shopping Outlets. You will know you’re in the right place when you see the ‘Welcome to Gloucester Quays’ archway. Take a right from here, cross the bridge and take the first left to join the Gloucester & Sharpness Canal.

The walk begins at Mariner’s Chapel/Credit: Getty

2. Monk Meadow Marina

Follow the path south past the Sula Lightship, a red, steel vessel constructed in 1958 by Cook, Welton & Gemmel in Beverley, Yorkshire. To the right of this iconic ship is the Llanthony Secunda Priory, which has been standing since 1136.

A little further on, pass beneath the High Orchard Lift Bridge then loop around Monk Meadow Marina, before reaching a little mixed woodland area. The birdsong medleys here are beautiful.

3. Hempsted Swing Bridge

Continue on the towpath, which briefly veers right uphill away from the canal, then left past another woodland area. Keep following the canal until you reach the Hempsted Swing Bridge.

4. Rea Swing Bridge

After passing the bridge, keep walking to reach Gloucester Rowing Club on your right. The path from here onwards sticks close to the canal, allowing you to really enjoy its beauty – look for kingfishers and other water-loving birds.

When you reach Rea Swing Bridge, you have the option to extend the route to the village of Elmore. To do this, take the road on the right (Elmore Lane West) and follow it around a left-hand bend, being careful of traffic. Look for a footpath sign on the right, just before the private entrance to Stonebench House. Follow the Seven Way along the River Seven to Weir Lane, which leads into Elmore.

Rea Swing Bridge marks the turn-around point of the canal walk – keen walkers can continue to Elmore/Credit: John Winder, Geograph

5. Back to Gloucester

Whether you choose to extend the route or not, return to Gloucester Docks the way you came.

Gloucester Docks map

Gloucester Docks walking route and map

Useful information

Starting point

Pay and display Gloucester Docks Southgate Moorings car park. Nearest bus station is at Gloucester Transport Hub and nationwide trains are available at Gloucester Railway Station. Both are very close to walk to from the Gloucester Docks area.

Terrain

Mixed blend of paved and gravelled walks along the canal, woodland and meadow paths, and some medium road sections. All areas of terrain are wheelchair and pushchair friendly.

Map

OS Explorer 179

Eat/drink

Bake & Brew is a local coffee shop that can be found towards the left-hand side of Bill’s Diner, Gloucester Quays.