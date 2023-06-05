Gloucester Docks walk, Gloucestershire
Enjoy a 4.4-mile there-and-back-again walk along the Gloucester and Sharpness Canal, starting and ending at historic Gloucester Docks.
This canal walk starts and ends at Victoria Dock in the north-east corner of the main Gloucester Docks area. Here you will see numerous colourful canal boats, and several warehouses located at each of the docks' corners. The 15 warehouses around the Main Basin were built for the storage of grain.
Before setting off on the canal walk, a quick café stop can be made at the Bake + Brew cafe. Energy reserves fuelled, set out on your walk, keeping a keen eye out for kingfishers and evidence of badger activity in the mixed woodland that lines the waterway.
Best canal and riverside pubs in Britain
After a waterside walk or day on the water, nothing beats a refreshing drink and hearty meal at a lovely waterside pub. Here is our pick of the UK's best canal and riverside pubs.
Gloucester walk
4.4 miles/7km | 3 hours | moderate | 10m ascent (return)
1. Gloucester Docks
One of the most notable landmarks you will find at Gloucester Docks is 19th-century Mariner’s Chapel, and it’s here that the walk begins. From the square in front of the chapel entrance, walk away from the building then take the first right towards the Gloucester Quays Shopping Outlets. You will know you’re in the right place when you see the ‘Welcome to Gloucester Quays’ archway. Take a right from here, cross the bridge and take the first left to join the Gloucester & Sharpness Canal.
2. Monk Meadow Marina
Follow the path south past the Sula Lightship, a red, steel vessel constructed in 1958 by Cook, Welton & Gemmel in Beverley, Yorkshire. To the right of this iconic ship is the Llanthony Secunda Priory, which has been standing since 1136.
A little further on, pass beneath the High Orchard Lift Bridge then loop around Monk Meadow Marina, before reaching a little mixed woodland area. The birdsong medleys here are beautiful.
3. Hempsted Swing Bridge
Continue on the towpath, which briefly veers right uphill away from the canal, then left past another woodland area. Keep following the canal until you reach the Hempsted Swing Bridge.
4. Rea Swing Bridge
After passing the bridge, keep walking to reach Gloucester Rowing Club on your right. The path from here onwards sticks close to the canal, allowing you to really enjoy its beauty – look for kingfishers and other water-loving birds.
More like this
When you reach Rea Swing Bridge, you have the option to extend the route to the village of Elmore. To do this, take the road on the right (Elmore Lane West) and follow it around a left-hand bend, being careful of traffic. Look for a footpath sign on the right, just before the private entrance to Stonebench House. Follow the Seven Way along the River Seven to Weir Lane, which leads into Elmore.
5. Back to Gloucester
Whether you choose to extend the route or not, return to Gloucester Docks the way you came.
Gloucester Docks map
Gloucester Docks walking route and map
Useful information
Starting point
Pay and display Gloucester Docks Southgate Moorings car park. Nearest bus station is at Gloucester Transport Hub and nationwide trains are available at Gloucester Railway Station. Both are very close to walk to from the Gloucester Docks area.
Terrain
Mixed blend of paved and gravelled walks along the canal, woodland and meadow paths, and some medium road sections. All areas of terrain are wheelchair and pushchair friendly.
Map
OS Explorer 179
Eat/drink
Bake & Brew is a local coffee shop that can be found towards the left-hand side of Bill’s Diner, Gloucester Quays.
Authors
Tolga Aktas is a conservation biologist and photojournalist from Gloucestershire.
Sponsored Deals
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile
Get a 20l Vango Rucksack when you subscribe
Plus, save 39% off the shop price and subscribe for just £19.99 every 6 issues!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.