With a patchwork of pines, broadleaved trees and sandy heathland, Thetford Forest is Britain’s biggest lowland woodland.

Planted by man, the forest is located in the Brecks, an unusual habitat rich in rare flora and fauna. Dominated by Scots pine, this part of south Norfolk and north Suffolk is one of the driest places in England.

Lynford Arboretum is a tranquil woodland gem boasting brilliant birds, spring blooms, autumn fungi and an artisan cafe. This short, wheelchair-friendly walks explores the best bits of the arboretum.

Lynford Arboretum walk

2.9 miles/4.7km | accessible route | 1.5 hours | easy | 15m ascent

1. Lynford Road

The walk begins south of the car park, across Lynford Road, by the information board. Follow the red trail for half a mile, keeping right at every junction as you meander past dozens of specimen trees from giant American pines to European spruces, planted in the 1950s and 1960s.

2. Lynford lake

Cross the bridge and turn immediately right, picking up the blue trail beside the lake. Look out for ducklings and dragonflies in summer. Across the water stands Lynford Hall, built by William Burn in the 1720s, it has featured in the British sitcoms Dad’s Army and ‘Allo ‘Allo.

Lynford Arboretum is in the north of Thetford Forest/Credit: David Pashley, Geograph

3. Sequoia Avenue

Turn right at the crossroads, crossing the bridge. After 225 metes you will reach a sculpture. Head left here, along the magnificent Sequoia Avenue, planted in honour of the Duke of Wellington in the 1800s. The leaves look particularly splendid in their autumn colours.

4. Thetford Forest

At the end of the avenue, follow the path left, over a small bridge and around the edge of the lake, keeping the water on your left.

Opposite a small island in the lake, follow the waymarked blue trail to the right, entering the classic Thetford Forest landscape. Continue straight until you reach open countryside.

Lynford Arboretum has seasonal highlights throughout the year – including daffodils in spring/Credit: Stephen McKay. Geograph

5. Wooded meadow

Turn right and follow the path around the edge of a seasonally grazed wooded meadow. Turn left and then left again, finding yourself on the opposite side of the field and head back towards the bridge you crossed at point 2. Between April and July, the dawn chorus here is beautiful.

6. Ash Carr

Beyond the bridge, head right along the blue trail around the wildlife area bending left in a big horseshoe shape.

Enjoy well-maintained, level paths throughout the arboretum/Credit: David Pashley, Geograph

7. Shepherds Baa cafe

Head right, following the straight track back to where the walk began. This stretch is a good place to see hawfinches, Britain’s largest finch but surprisingly difficult to find. They favour woodland edges and are easiest to spot in winter when there is less canopy cover. Look out for crossbills and firecrests, too.

The route starts and ends by the Shepherds Baa cafe with warm drinks and delicious sweet treats.

Lynford Arboretum walk

Lynford Arboretum walking route and map

Useful information

Starting point

There is free parking on Lynford Road IP26 5HW (TL822942) where the route starts and ends. Nearest bus stop is 1.5 miles away in Munford, served by 40 Thetford to King’s Lynn service.

Terrain

A mixture of gravelled and grassy paths, incorporating a shorter way-marked wheelchair and pushchair accessible route.

Map

OS Explorer 229

Eat/drink

The Shepherds Baa independent cafe is by the car park shepherdsbaalynford.co.uk

Stay

Oak Lodge Glamping is 6.5 miles away.

Lynford Hall Hotel is 0.5 miles away.