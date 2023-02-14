Morgan’s Hill nature reserve is a Site of Special Scientific Interest that bursts into life in the spring.

The slopes of the Wansdyke, old quarry and surrounding grassland are an orchid-hunter’s paradise. Up to 11 species can be found here including early purple, marsh helleborine and common fragrant-orchid.

Just as thrilling are the abundance of butterflies such as the Adonis and chalkhill blue, and moths like the mother shipton.

With the imposing Lansdowne Monument a constant companion on the horizon, this is an ideal walk to lift your head up and take in everything the stunning Wiltshire landscape has to offer.

Discover more walks in Wiltshire Hike along winding towpaths and wooded valleys in one of England's most beautiful counties.

Morgan’s Hill walk

6.5 miles/10.5km | 252m accent | 4 hours | moderate

1. Start

From the Smallgrain Picnic Area car park, walk up the grass slope towards the byway, turn right and walk uphill for 500 meters until you reach the reserve entrance.

2. North Wilts Golf Club

Follow the path that traces the southern edge of the nature reserve, bordering the North Wilts Golf Club. This path forms part of the Wansdyke, a defensive earthwork built shortly after the Romans had left Britain.

Look out for butterflies such as the Adonis and chalkhill blue, as well as early purple orchids and round-headed rampion.

Morgan's Hill/Credit: Derek Harper

3. Morgan's Hill reserve

Head through the gate to stay in the reserve. Depending on the time of year you may see either dexter cattle or herdwick sheep in the meadow, grazing to help improve the quality of the grassland.

Stick to the reserve boundary, keeping an eye out for the marsh fritillary – one of the UK’s most endangered species of butterfly. Follow the path and head left down the slope, you will leave the reserve via a gate at it’s north eastern corner.

4. Roman Road

Turn right as you join the old Roman Road. This stretch of the route allows you to enjoy the spectacular scenery, dotted with birds of prey such as kestrel, buzzard and red kite. Follow the road for roughly 2km until you reach a gate on your left marked White Horse Trail. There is a long tree line opposite.

Cherhill White Horse/Credit: Michael Dibb

5. Calstone Down

Go through the gate and follow the path that takes you up to the Lansdowne Monument.

As you climb Calstone Down, keep an eye out for red kite below. It’s a rare chance to see them from above and truly appreciate their russet glory.

When you reach the monument, built in 1845 by the 3rd Marquis of Lansdowne, carry on down the path a further 100m. As you turn, you’ll be able to see the Cherhill White Horse.

Calstone Down/Credit: Rebecca A Wills, Geograph

6. Return leg

Retrace your steps and head back to Morgan’s Hill.

7. Car park

Rather than enter the reserve where you left it, carry on for a further two gates. Back in the meadow, there’s chance to see the mother shipton moth and bursts of cowslips, primroses and violets.

Follow this path back to where you entered the reserve and make your way back to the car park.

Morgan’s Hill map

Morgan’s Hill walking route and map

Useful information

Terrain

This route sticks to tracks and marked paths, there is an uphill stretch to reach the Lansdowne Monument.

Starting point

Close to the North Wilts Golf Club, The Smallgrain Picnic Area (Grid Reference: SU 020 671), situated on the Bishops Cannings to Quemerford road, is your starting point.

Eat/drink

The Dumb Post Inn is a 13-minute drive away. A traditional country gastropub that’s dog-friendly, offering a variety of locally-sourced ingredients and stunning views.

Stay

Blackland Lakes offers pitches for caravans, tents and motorhomes across its 15-acre site. There’s also a nature trail ideal for children and dog walks.