This three-mile, stile-free, family walk begins in the West Yorkshire village of Saltaire and follows the Leeds and Liverpool Canal towpath to Bingley Five Rise Locks.

The Leeds and Liverpool Canal is the longest canal in Britain, running 127 miles from Liverpool, through East Lancashire and the Pennines, skirting along the edge of the Yorkshire Dales, through Bingley and Saltaire to Leeds.

Saltaire, the starting point of this walk, is an outstanding and well-preserved example of a mid-19th-century industrial town and is now a World Heritage Site. It is an easy place to reach both by train or car and is just a 15-minute drive from the city centre of Bradford.

Look for otters, kingfishers and herons as you make your way along the canal.

Saltaire to Bingley walk

2.9 miles/4.7km | 1.5 hours | easy | 55m ascent (one way)

1. Saltaire

From Salts Mill, head down Victoria Street and over the bridge that leads into Roberts Park. Roberts Park is the perfect location for a picnic. It was opened in 1871 to provide leisure facilities for millworkers and their families. Today there is a large play area and skate park, as well as a beautiful bandstand where concerts are staged throughout the summer months.

Salts Mill Take time to pursue the housing that Titus Salt provided for his workers. The tower of Saltaire United Reform Church and the chimney of New Mill is visible from some distance away. Sir Titus Salt had a vision to create an ideal community, which would hold all his businesses under one roof and that would provide houses for all his workers. After building the mill in 1851, he began to construct the village of Saltaire and soon he moved his entire woollen industry, together with his workforce, out of Bradford to the rural site near Shipley. Today the Salts Mill is a place for art, shopping, and dining. Entry is free and a visit is worthwhile to see the permanent Hockney collection.

Salts Mill is a former textile mill in Saltaire/Credit: Getty

2. Hirst Woods

Follow the towpath towards the leafy area of Hirst Woods. There is a mixture of native trees here including alder, rowan, hazel, and sycamore. Woodland birds can be seen flitting amongst the trees. The nature reserve, which is on the opposite side of the canal from the towpath, is a haven for wildlife. Watch out for the waterfowl, such as mallard and tufted duck. Kingfishers are known to reside here too.

In part of the nature reserve is a small pond with a boardwalk over wet, boggy land. A diversion across the nearby swing bridge gives access to the reserve. This is a good location to spot otters, who have made their home on the banks of the canal, and watch out too for the heron who patiently waits for the fish to appear.

Join Foxes Afloat as they tell the incredible story of the Bingley Five Rise Locks on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal

3. Dowley Gap

The route passes by Hirst Lock and the aqueduct over the river at Dowley Gap where the towpath swaps over to the other side of the canal. The Fisherman’s Inn is a good spot to take a liquid refreshment before continuing the journey towards Bingley.

The terrain becomes less rural now as the canal approaches Bingley. The chimney of the Damart factory soon comes into view.

Just beyond Hirst Wood, the route passes Dowley Gap/Credit: Rich Tea, Geograph

4. Bingley

The canal, road and railway run close together for a short while in the centre of Bingley before emerging at the three-lock staircase.

5. Five Rise Locks

A short stroll further on is Five Rise Locks. Known as one of the ‘Seven Wonders of the Waterways’, Five Rise Locks is a spectacular site, rising 18m in height over a distance of 98m. It is an awe-inspiring sight and a fitting grand finale to this walk.

Either return the way you came or catch the bus or train from Bingley back to Saltaire.

View of the top of Fve Rise Locks/Credit: Getty

Saltaire to Bingley map

Saltaire to Bingley walking route and map

Useful information

Starting point

Car parking at Caroline Street - BD18 3LF (Fees apply). There are three blue badge parking bays. There is a regular bus service from Bradford to Saltaire returning to Bradford from Bingley. Trains run from Forster Square, Bradford to Saltaire, returning to Bradford from Bingley station.

Terrain

The route has a variety of surfaces and obstacles including loose gravel, paving stones and cobbles. The towpath narrows at points underneath the bridges. The paths up to the locks are steep, which some people may find difficult to ascend.

Map

OS Explorer 288

Eat/drink

Fisherman’s Inn, Wagon Ln, Bingley BD16 1TS is a good halfway stop for refreshments.

Salts Mill provides a great location for dining out.

The Five Rise Lock Café, 2 Beck Ln, Bingley BD16 4DS is the place for dine-in or takeaway refreshments.

Stay

Stay at the Mercure Bradford Bankfield Hotel, BD16 1TU or the Ibis Bradford Shipley.