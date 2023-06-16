In August 1802, Samuel Taylor Coleridge, searching for a way off the crag-bound summit of Scafell, inadvertently descended a route now called Broad Stand. Though it is probable that local shepherds earlier clambered over this weakness between the cliffs, the poet’s descent is the first recorded rock climb in the Lake District. This is appropriate, because the accepted birth date of the sport occurred, after a further 80-year-plus gestation, on the mountains that define the amphitheatre of Wasdale Head.

While Scafell is the more formidable peak, its twin, Scafell Pike, is the highest summit in England, and is easier to climb. The views from the top are marvellous, stretching out across the Lake District to the Irish Sea and the Isle of Man.

Here, we describe one of the best routes up Scafell Pike, a challenging 5-mile circuit beginning on the shores of Wast Water.

Scafell Pike walk

5 miles/8km | 4 hours | challenging | 973m ascent

1. Wasdale Head

From the National Trust car park at Wasdale Head, take the footpath past Brackenclose mountain hut and along the north bank of the river. The track up Brown Tongue became worn over many years of heavy use and has now been repaired as part of the Fix the Fells project, undertaken by the National Park Authority and National Trust wardens and volunteers, at a cost of around £1000 per metre. This leads to the boulder field of Hollow Stones, below the screes that fan down from Scafell Crag.

The walk up Scafell Pike begins on the shores of Wast Water/Credit: Getty

2. Mickledore

Tracks leading to Scafell Pike diverge from here. Carry on in the same direction beneath Scafell’s huge Central Buttress and ascend the rough and steepening track, the hardest part of the walk, to the obvious col of Mickledore, between the two peaks.

To the right of the saddle is Broad Stand, and at its base, the narrow cleft of Fat Man’s Agony, which marks the conclusion of Coleridge’s climb.

3. Scafell Pike

Turn left and follow the rocky track past a mountain rescue box. At the fork, take the right path and carry on to the huge cairn at the summit of Scafell Pike. The summit is a broad plateau, so the view is panoramic rather than spectacular, but extends over almost all the high peaks of the Lake District.

Great Gable seen from near the summit of Scafell Pike/Credit: Getty

4. Lingmell

Take a bearing of 300º from the summit, then curve to the right and descend to Lingmell col. Rather than follow the direct route down to Hollow Stones, ascend north-west to reach the summit of Lingmell, where the view becomes spectacular. From Wastwater, the Irish Sea and the Isle of Man, it moves north to the peaks of the Mosedale Horseshoe, Scoat Fell, Pillar and Kirk Fell, then down the deep chasm of Piers Gill and across to a full-face view of the screes and crags of Great Gable.

5. Brackenclose

A bearing of 250º brings you down the flank of Lingmell to Brackenclose and back to the start.

Scafell Pike map

Scafell Pike walking route and map

Useful information

Starting point

National Trust pay-and-display car park, Wasdale Head. Early morning shuttle from Ravenglass, Gosforth and Nether Wasdale. Honesty box car park at foot of Yewbarrow. Shuttle returns up to 18.15 from Wasdale Head.

Terrain

Rough, rocky mountain tracks, steep in places, repaired with rock steps in lower reaches.

Map

OS Explorer OL6

Eat/drink

Ritson’s bar, Wasdale Head Inn, one mile farther up valley.

Stay

Wasdale Head Inn has 9 bedrooms, 3 apartments and 6 self-catering apartments. YHA Wasdale Hall, Nether Wasdale. Campsite adjacent to NT car park at start of walk.