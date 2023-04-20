How to repair a tent 

  1. Home
Do you have a small hole or tear in your tent? This simple repair guide will put your shelter back in action ready for camping season.

Published:

Learning how to repair your outdoor kit is a great way to extend its life. Not only is this good for the planet but it will also save you money.

Here, we reveal the easiest way to mend a hole in your tent. Beginners will be happy to learn that repairing rips and tears in tent fabric is quick and simple.

Looking for more ways to look after your outdoor gear? Learn how to clean walking boots, how to darn a sock and how to sharpen a knife with BBC Countryfile Magazine‘s repair guides.

You Will Need

  • Rag or sponge
  • scissors
  • Repair/patching tape (for example, Tenacious Tape)
  • Seam sealer (optional)

Step 1

Lay the tent fabric on a solid surface. Clean the area around the tear with a damp rag or sponge, then allow the material to dry. Trim away any loose threads.
Step 2

Cut the repair tape to the appropriate size, ensuring an overlap of 1cm in all directions. Round the edges of the tape for the best adhesion.
Step 3

Remove the tape backing and apply to the damaged area (on a flat surface). The tape can be applied to the outside surface or inside surface, or both sides for the highest performance repair.
Smooth out any bubbles using circular motion from the centre out.
Step 4

Your tent is now ready to use on your next camping trip!

Repairing burns and punctures in tent fabric

For very small holes, such a burn marks or punctures, you can use a seam sealer adhesive instead of repair tape. Simply apply a dab of seam sealer to cover the hole and 1cm around it, then allow to dry overnight.

Illustrations: Liz Pepperell

Authors

Daniel Graham of COuntryfile magazine on a hike with wet hair and blue coat and hills in background

Daniel Graham

Outdoors editor, BBC Countryfile Magazine

Danny is the outdoors editor of BBC Countryfile Magazine, responsible for commissioning, editing and writing articles that offer ideas and inspiration for exploring the UK countryside.

