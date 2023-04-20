How to repair a tent
Do you have a small hole or tear in your tent? This simple repair guide will put your shelter back in action ready for camping season.
Published:
Here, we reveal the easiest way to mend a hole in your tent. Beginners will be happy to learn that repairing rips and tears in tent fabric is quick and simple.
Looking for more ways to look after your outdoor gear? Learn how to clean walking boots, how to darn a sock and how to sharpen a knife with BBC Countryfile Magazine‘s repair guides.
You Will Need
- Rag or sponge
- scissors
- Repair/patching tape (for example, Tenacious Tape)
- Seam sealer (optional)
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Your tent is now ready to use on your next camping trip!
Repairing burns and punctures in tent fabric
For very small holes, such a burn marks or punctures, you can use a seam sealer adhesive instead of repair tape. Simply apply a dab of seam sealer to cover the hole and 1cm around it, then allow to dry overnight.
Illustrations: Liz Pepperell