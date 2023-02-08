How to sharpen a knife
Learn how to sharpen your pocket knife using a stone with this simple technique.
Published:
Whether you’re a gardener, forager or camper, now is the perfect time to hone your favourite pocket knife ahead of a season in the great outdoors.
This method is quick, easy and very gratifying.
Looking for more inspiring home projects? Learn how to darn a sock, how to fix a zipper, how to make beeswax wraps and how to make a bee house.
You Will Need
- Knife
- Small container of water
- Sharpening stone, such as a dual-grit whetstone
Step 1
Soak the sharpening stone in cold water for 10 minutes, then lay the blade of the knife on the stone, tilting it to sit flush with the surface (most pocket knives have a bevel edge of about 20°). Make sure you maintain the same angle when you’re sharpening your knife.
Step 2
Using both hands, hold the knife with the blade facing away from you, then glide it along the whetstone, maintaining the same angle as you sweep it diagonally up and down the stone. Don’t forget the tip of the blade. Repeat this process several times.
Step 3
To sharpen the other side of the knife, flip it over with the blade facing you, then glide the knife diagonally up and down the stone. Be sure to maintain a steady angle of 20°.
Step 4
If you’re using a dual-grit stone, start on the coarser side then flip it over to the finer grade side and repeat the previous steps. This will fine-tune the blade. Your pocket knife is now sharpened and ready for you to use.
Illustrations: Liz Pepperell