How to clean walking boots

After a good day’s walking in the British countryside there’s every chance your boots will be covered in mud and dirt.

This accumulation of muck can dry and crack leather, and can break down fibres, reducing the waterproofing and breathability of the material.

Giving them a quick clean will keep your trusty walking boots in tiptop condition, improving their longevity, saving you money while helping the planet.

Learn how to clean your walking boots with this quick and easy guide.

