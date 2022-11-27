How to darn a sock
Learn how to repair holes in your favourite socks with this simple mending project.
As the cost of living increases so too does the need to curb our spending habits, and learning how to repair your outdoor clothes and kit goes a long way to doing this.
Mending your clothes, rather than buying new ones, is also a great way to reduce your carbon footprint.
And who doesn’t get that warm, fuzzy feeling after a bit of home DIY?
Here, we reveal the easiest way to darn a sock. Beginners will be happy to learn that mending holes in socks is not as difficult as it may initially seem.
You Will Need
- Ball of wool
- Darning needle
- scissors
- Darning mushroom (or a similar round object, such as a tennis ball, light bulb or orange)
Step 1
Pick a wool that matches the thickness used to make the sock. Push the darning mushroom inside the sock and position it beneath the hole. Thread the darning needle (or regular needle for a thinner wool/ thread) then make the first stitch in one corner of the hole.
Step 2
Run your first stitch from one edge of the hole to the other, being sure to create some overlap between the stitch and the existing sock material. Return the stitch, then repeat across the hole to create a panel. Cut the end of the wool then trim away any loose material.
Step 3
Re-thread the needle, then weave it at a right angle along the edge of your first square – under, over, under, over. When you return the thread, make sure the weave is reversed, passing over where you previously went under to create a mesh.
Step 4
Repeat this process until you reach the other side of the square. Cut away any loose wool. You can iron your mended patch to flatten it out. Now slip your socks on and put your feet up in front of the fire to admire your work.
Illustrations: Liz Pepperell