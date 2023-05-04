  1. Home
How to wash a down jacket

Down-filled jackets are tricky to clean but it’s worth washing them before grime gets really ingrained. Here's how to do it...

Young woman looks on a down jacket before washing

Published:

Keeping your down jacket clean is good way to ensure that it continues to perform year after year. It can be a little tricky, but once you know the specific requirements of your jacket and you’ve gone through the process once, washing and drying your jacket will become second nature.

Here, we reveal the easiest way to wash your down jacket. All you need is a washing machine and (usually) a tumble dryer, technical down wash fluid, down proofing fluid – and some tennis balls.

How to wash a down jacket

You Will Need

  • Washing machine
  • Tumble dryer
  • Technical down wash fluid
  • Down proofing fluid
  • Tennis balls

Total time:

Step 1

Always follow washing instructions on the jacket maker’s website. Most recommend using a technical down cleaning fluid (see below).

Clean any remnants of washing powder from the tray and run your empty washing machine on a rinse cycle to remove any trace of conventional washing powder. Then put your jacket on a wash cycle using down wash fluid. Check the label in the garment to help choose the right wash cycle.

Down jacket in a washing machine

Technical washing fluid (tech wash for short) is more expensive than conventional washing fluid or powder. Our deal-finder can help find you the best price.

Step 2

Optional: Down is incredibly warm – as long as it’s dry. The down’s fluffy little strands trap heat efficiently. But once down gets damp, the strands droop and flatten – and you get cold. For this reason, down is often treated with a moisture repellent to help it retain its loft (AKA fluffiness) even when damp.

Any moisture repellent applied to the down when you bought the jacket may be lost in the wash, however. So they best way to restore it is with down proofer. If using, now run the machine on a fresh cycle, containing the freshly washed jacket, but adding down proofing liquid.

Down jacket proofing liquid

Grangers and Nikwax are two of the best known producers of technical reproofing liquid for down. Again, our deal-finder can help you find a bargain price.

Step 3

Your jacket is now clean, but the down inside will be soggy. The best way to dry it and restore the down’s ‘loft’ (fluffiness) is usually to tumble dry it, but it’s important to check the manufacturer’s instructions first, as in some cases this is not recommended.

Adding one or more tennis balls to the dryer helps agitate the down, fluffing it up nicely.

Down jacket in a tumble dryer

Step 4

This is the fiddly bit. Once dry, feel along the jacket’s down-filled baffles – the sewn fabric ‘tubes’ that contain the down – looking for empty patches where the down has clumped on either side. Gently tease apart these clumps with your fingers and pull into the gaps so the down fills the baffles evenly.

Now you should have a beautifully clean jacket, which will insulate you evenly.

Woman wearing a down jacket
Illustrations: Liz Pepperell

