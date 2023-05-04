Keeping your down jacket clean is good way to ensure that it continues to perform year after year. It can be a little tricky, but once you know the specific requirements of your jacket and you’ve gone through the process once, washing and drying your jacket will become second nature.

Here, we reveal the easiest way to wash your down jacket. All you need is a washing machine and (usually) a tumble dryer, technical down wash fluid, down proofing fluid – and some tennis balls.

How to wash a down jacket