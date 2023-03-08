We receive a huge number of beautiful photographs each week from our readers that feature in both the reader photo section in the print magazine, and now in a weekly gallery on social media.

Advertisement

Find out how to send in your images for the chance to be included in our weekly reader photo gallery, plus useful tips and our guidelines in our photography guide.

Reader photos of the week

Each week we feature a selection of photographs by readers on our social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter). The image could be a beautiful landscape shot, wildlife photograph or a nature-inspired scene. We also love seeing your urban wildlife encounters.

How to send in your images

To be considered for our reader photo gallery, photographers should either tag us on their social media posts or you can e-mail photos@countryfile.com

What to include

Name

Please provide your full name so we can credit the image correctly.

Image location

Please tell us where the image was taken, plus provide a short caption if the image needs some explanation.

Image

Photographs can be taken using a camera or your phone provided the quality is good. Please do not send more than three images at time. Please note, our e-mail systems often reject e-mails with large attachments.

Guidelines

We want you all to enjoy sharing your images to BBC Countryfile Magazine, but please respect others and follow our guidelines. By tagging or sending us your images, you are agreeing to us reposting your photograph on our social channels and featuring in our weekly editorial newsletter.

Be kind and courteous

We feature photographs from our readers so please be kind and courteous.

No hate speech or bullying

Bullying of any kind isn't allowed, and degrading comments about things such as race, religion, culture, sexual orientation, gender or identity will not be tolerated.

No promotions or spam

Advertisement

Self-promotion, spam and irrelevant links aren't allowed.