Arc’teryx Aerios FL 2 GTX walking shoe

Stay away from sloppy mud and these shoes will keep you moving in comfort and style

RRP £150

Arc’teryx Aerios FL 2 GTX hiking shoe – basics

While Arc’teryx is perhaps best known for its alpine mountaineering and hiking clothing – and its high price tags – the brand has also been making steps forward with its footwear in recent years.

And if you know the brand, you’ll be well aware that its product team cuts zero corners when looking for the best materials, technology and designs. Fortunately, that appears to be the case here with the Aerios FL 2 GTX shoes, too.

First impressions

Arc’teryx says they’re inspired by trail running shoes and are well suited to ‘fast and light hikes on shifting terrain’ (the FL in the product name actually stands for fast and light).

Holding them in my hands, they feel true to that claim. A weight of 394g per shoe (UK11) makes them one of the lightest walking shoes I’ve tested this year and the recycled mesh upper feels malleable and looks as though it’ll be more breathable than shoes made of suede or leather.

The fact that the one-piece upper lacks seams is also an interesting point to note, as it should minimise potential weaknesses in durability.

Speaking of which, you simply cannot miss the large rand running around the shoe, which is an encouraging sign in terms of protection. And the protection at the toe is substantial too, making them a candidate for rocky ground.

Given this particular model is only available in black (a non-FL version is also available and comes in three different colourways), the styling is understated, but I must admit, it looks pretty sleek.

Are they waterproof?

Thanks to a Gore-Tex membrane, these shoes offered very good protection against the elements, with no water ingress apparent in our controlled submersion testing or when out walking.

As the tongue bellows come up reasonably high, we have no worries there, either.

Just be aware that shoes with waterproof linings will feel particularly warmer than non-waterproof options, so you may end up with damp, sweaty feet if walking in mild or warm conditions.

Do they grip well?

Given the presence of a Vibram Megagrip outsole, you’d assume grip would be top-notch. It is in many scenarios, but it also does have its limitations.

That’s mainly down to the tread pattern. The shoe features particularly wide lugs, as you’ll see in the photos, and they come in a relatively uniform pattern, whereas many others come in multidirectional patterns.

The result is that these shoes can come a little unstuck in damp, muddy conditions, and very unstuck on tracks turning into a mud bath.

Shoes with more aggressive tread would fare better here but, ultimately, in scenarios such as that I’d probably be reaching for boots anyway.

The good news is that the outsole performs very well on rock, hard-packed tracks or dry dirt.

Will they fit me?

The Aerios FL 2 GTX shoes come in a standard width and I had no issues with fit. They were true-to-size for my low-volume, slightly-wider-than-normal feet (I’m normally a UK11 and that was perfect for me).

What’s more, there was a decent amount of room in the toe box allowing for my toes to splay as needed.

That said, anyone that does have wide feet may find this shoe too narrow around the midfoot.

How do they feel?

While they don’t quite have that same pillowy comfort straight out of the box that I’ve experienced elsewhere, it didn’t take long for my feet to get used to these shoes.

That’s because the side walls are not quite as flexible as elsewhere, but then that does help with stability and protection. Plus, after a couple of walks the shoes quickly got used to my feet and vice versa.

Once that’s happened, they really are a pleasure to walk in, rolling nicely, offering a substantial amount of support and delivering decent protection against the terrain both underfoot and around the sides thanks to that huge rand.

Best used for…

Given the sole unit, these shoes perhaps wouldn’t suit someone hoping to use them for traversing muddy tracks. However, they would be more than adequate for most other jobs.In fact, I think they’d particularly feel at home on rocky mountain paths or coastal tracks.

So if you’re thinking of taking on parts of the South West Coast Path or the south downs Way, or venturing further afield to hike the Tour du Mont Blanc or the Italian Dolomites, these would certainly be worth considering.

Facts at a Glance: Arc’Teryx Aerios FL 2 GTX hiking shoe Uppers: Recycled polyester mesh

Recycled polyester mesh Outsole: Vibram Megagrip

Vibram Megagrip Midsole: EVA midsole with integrated TPU shank

EVA midsole with integrated TPU shank Waterproofing: Gore-Tex membrane

Gore-Tex membrane Fit: Standard

Standard Weight: 394g per shoe (UK size 11)

Also consider…

