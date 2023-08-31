Belkin Power Bank 20K

This Belkin power bank is a sleek bit of kit with a sizable 20,000mAh capacity battery that's handy for longer trips.

Skip to product specifications

Advertisement

First impressions

It feels sturdy and slips into your bag easily, thanks to its sleek styling. This is one of the heavier power banks we’ve tested, though, so we’d recommend this model for trips when you’re travelling by car or bike rather than on foot.

For day trips, you’re better off taking a lighter power bank with a slightly lower battery capacity like Anker’s 622, Goal Zero’s Venture 35 or Energizer’s power bank.

Easy to use?

Like all the best power banks, the Belkin is simple to use. Just plug it into the mains to charge (see below for charging times).

To top up your devices, you’ll need to press the one button on the side of the power bank and the four lights will illuminate to tell you it’s charging. Unplug it again and it’ll automatically turn off to save power.

Battery size

With a 20,000mAh battery capacity, the Belkin holds enough power for a week away, with limited phone use or a weekend charging a few devices. The makers say it can add 78 hours of battery life in total.

At 520g, it’s marginally heavier than the 495g Anker PowerCore, which holds 26,800mAh… but it is much cheaper. The Belkin is also 70g heavier than the 20,000mAh Otter-box, but again, it’s slightly cheaper and less bulky, too.

Ultimately, finding the best power bank for you is a case of balancing the weight, capacity and price to suit your requirements.

Ports

The Belkin has a good amount of ports; two USB-A and one USB-C. It comes with a short USB-A to USB-C cable, and if you add two of your own you can charge three devices at once.

Charging

As the power bank has a big battery, it takes a while to charge – in our case, more than one work day. It did arrive half-charged. Four lights on the side show the charge level in 25% increments.

Compatibility

Belkin says this power bank is compatible with relatively new iPhones, iPads and Galaxy phones, but we found it worked well with older iPhones and other mobile brands too.

Value for money

Priced at under £35, Belkin’s power bank offers great value for money, considering its durable construction and stylish design.

It’s cheaper than Otterbox’s 20,000mAh power bank (£45) and much cheaper than Goal Zero’s Venture 35 (£70), which only has a 9,600mAh battery capacity. The payoff is the weight, as it’s significantly heavier than both.

Best for

Camping if you’re driving to your campsite. Too heavy to carry on multi-day hikes

Facts at a glance: Belkin Power Bank 20K Size: 20.4 x 6.4 x 2.6 cm

20.4 x 6.4 x 2.6 cm Capacity: 20,000 mAh

20,000 mAh Weight: 520g

520g Also available: 10,000mAh version

10,000mAh version Available in pink, blue and black

Ready to buy? then check out our deal-finder…

Also consider…

Anker PowerCore 337

4.5 out of 5 star rating

Anker’s PowerCore 337 rivals the Belkin in size, style and battery capacity. Although it’s slightly larger and more expensive, it’s actually lighter in weight and has a 26,800mAh battery, compared to the Belkin’s 20,000mAh, so it’ll keep your devices going during weekends away from home. You also get two power cables included in the package.

If you’re willing to stretch your budget a little further, see our full review of Anker’s PowerCore 337, which covers everything from its weight and capacity to its ports and added extras.

Find the best deals....

Advertisement

To see our other power bank reviews, check out our full round-up of the best power banks to buy this year.