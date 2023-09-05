Heading out for a day trip or camping off-grid is a great way to reconnect with nature – but there's always the chance you'll need a device for navigation, checking nearby amenities or keeping in touch with the rest of your group. Luckily, a power bank can help you keep your devices topped up for just such occasions.

Advertisement

We've tested a selection of the best power banks for camping and day trips to find out which you should take on your next expedition. See our quick buyer's guide or skip to our top choices:

What to look for

Battery size

The first element to consider is battery size. For day trips, you can get away with a 10,000mAh-capacity power bank, but if you're heading out for a longer getaway or need to keep a few devices topped up, we'd recommend something bigger, like a 20,000mAh option.

Outlet options

Most of the best power banks come with a couple of USB-A ports and a USB-C port, while others also have a Micro-USB slot for versatility. Depending on your charging set-up, you may need your own cables and a plug adaptor if you don't have a USB socket for mains charging.

Portability

You'll need to balance battery capacity with weight when choosing the best power bank for you. The higher the capacity, the heavier the power bank is likely to be, so if you're not driving to your destination, it might be worth considering a smaller model.

More like this

Voltage

If you plan to charge big devices, you might want to think about the power bank's voltage. While laptops and larger electronics usually need 12V-20V to charge, phones, tablets and other small gadgets will use 5V.

Compare our test power banks at a glance:

How we tested We evaluated these power banks on their day-to-day usability. We tested how easy and convenient they were to use, whether they were compatible with many devices and how fast they topped up the battery. We also looked at whether they came with any extra power cables or accessories, and whether they became overly hot while charging. We tested these power banks in UK summer conditions. Be aware that cold weather may impair battery performance.

Best power bank for camping 2023 - tested by experts

Anker 337 PowerCore

A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Alice Tuffery

Size: 18 x 8.2 x 2.2 cm

18 x 8.2 x 2.2 cm Capacity: 26,800mAh

26,800mAh Weight: 495g

If you're planning an extended trip, Anker's PowerCore 337 is one of the best power banks for camping, thanks to its huge 26,800mAh capacity. According to the makers, it can top up your phone more than six times, or recharge tablets at least twice – about enough to last you a week.

The Anker has one of the best selection of ports of all the power banks we’ve tried; you get three USB-As and two Micro-USBs, and we didn’t have any issues charging three different devices simultaneously. Anker also keeps things simple with just one ON button and useful charge level indicator lights.

Admittedly, the Anker 337 is heavy, at 495g, so it’s better suited to camping trips with a vehicle. That said, it's got a sleek, stylish design and it’ll slip easily into bags. For more details, see our full-length review.

Pros: holds a lot of charge, compatible with lots of devices, sleek design, includes two Micro USB cables

Cons: heavy, bulky

Best for: lengthy camping trips by car

Belkin BoostCharge 20K

A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Alice Tuffery

Size: 20.4 x 6.4 x 2.6 cm

20.4 x 6.4 x 2.6 cm Capacity: 20,000mAh

20,000mAh Weight: 520g

520g Also available: 10,000mAh version

10,000mAh version Available in pink, blue and black

Like Anker's 337 power bank, Belkin's BoostCharge is a sleek bit of kit, and with a battery capacity of 20,000mAh it's a good choice for trips lasting several days - though it may be too weighty for hiking. While it's heavier than the 26,800mAh Anker 337 and the 20,000mAh Otterbox, it is cheaper than both.

This power bank feels sturdy and it's easy to use straight out of the box. It comes with two USB-A ports and one USB-C, as well as a short USB-A to USB-C cable. You get four battery level indicator lights to show how much charge is left.

We found the Belkin worked well with both new and old phone and tablet models, so it should keep most devices topped up. We go into more detail our full-length Belkin review.

Pros: sleek design, high battery capacity, good value for money

Cons: heavier than some models with bigger batteries

Best for: weekend camping trips by car

Energizer UE10058

A star rating of 4 out of 5.

Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Rachel Howatson

Size: 14.7 x 7.1 x 1.6 cm

14.7 x 7.1 x 1.6 cm Capacity: 10,000mAh

10,000mAh Weight: 226g

226g Also available: 20,000mAh version

While you can get a larger 20,000mAh-capacity version of Energizer's power bank, we tested the smaller 10,000mAh model; a lighter design better suited to day trips and short hikes.

We found this power bank easy to use and universally compatible with different device brands. We also liked the fact it comes with a Micro-USB port as well as dual USB-A and single USB-C connections. This is the only model on test with an LCD screen displaying the battery level, but we weren't sure this feature was worth the power it inevitably uses.

We also discovered it was easy to knock the side button, which can completely drain the battery in your bag if you're not careful. Although it's not the fastest to recharge from the mains, it topped up our devices speedily and still kept its charge well. Find out more in our full review of this power bank.

Pros: compact design for on-the-go charging, LCD screen displays charge level

Cons: power button is very easy to knock which can drain the power bank

Best for: day trips

Goal Zero Venture 35

A star rating of 3 out of 5.

Buy from Ordnance Survey (£69.99)

Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Fergus Collins

Size: 11.2 x 6.8 x 2.8 cm

11.2 x 6.8 x 2.8 cm Capacity: 9,600mAh

9,600mAh Weight: 287g

287g Also available: Venture 75 (19,200mAh)

With its metal and rubber exterior, Goal Zero's power bank has a different look from others on test. It's designed to be a robust option for life outdoors and it does indeed feel solid and well-made. It's also waterproof when not in use.

Unlike many of the best power banks you can get, this one comes with a useful built-in torch too.

While you can buy the larger 19,200mAh Venture 75, this 35 model holds 9,600mAh, which is enough to top up a phone around three times. It's more expensive and 60g heavier than the Energizer, which has a larger 10,000mAh capacity, and doesn't have the Energizer's Micro-USB port either, but you're paying for the durable, waterproof exterior here.

Read more in our full-length review of Goal Zero's Venture 35.

Pros: durable, compatible with multiple devices, charge level indicator, built-in light

Cons: lower capacity than some cheaper options, fiddly port flaps

Best for: solar charging and outdoor adventures

OtterBox Portable Power

A star rating of 4.2 out of 5.

Buy from OtterBox (£44.99)

Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Rachel Howatson

Size: 15.9 x 7.8 x 2.3 cm

15.9 x 7.8 x 2.3 cm Capacity: 20,000mAh

20,000mAh Weight: 450g

450g Also available: 10,000mAh and 15,000mAh versions

Straight out of the box, we liked the Otterbox's sleek leather-effect finish and gold band. There's just one power button, and it switches off automatically to stop the battery draining.

When testing, we had no issues topping up two devices over 36 hours, so we'd be confident using it for a single phone over a full weekend. If you can survive with less power, you could cut weight by choosing the slimmer 10,000mAh or 15,000mAh model. This version is fairly heavy, at just under 450g, and slightly too bulky for a jacket pocket.

While other power banks we tried had at least two USB-A ports, this one has a single USB-A alongside its fast charge USB-C, but we were happy with its performance.

Although there are cheaper models available, we appreciated the Otterbox's high-quality construction and sleek appearance. Read our full-length review for more details.

Pros: durable, high-quality feel, long-lasting power for multi-day use, multi-device charging capabilities

Cons: too heavy for a multi-day hike, only one cable in pack

Best for: style and quality construction

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery

A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Alice Tuffery

Size: 10.4 x 6.7 x 1.3 cm

10.4 x 6.7 x 1.3 cm Capacity: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Weight: 142g

Sleek, lightweight and slim enough to fit in your pocket, Anker's magnetic power bank is a great option for short camping trips and day hikes. It snaps onto the back of your phone and charges it speedily, although it can heat up a little bit.

The design includes a kick stand, which can take some pressure when in place, and allows for hands-free video calls.

Although Anker doesn't say this power bank is compatible with newer iPhones, it worked perfectly well with the iPhone 14 we used. On the downside, it doesn't charge Android models, or iPhones with non-magnetic cases, which does limit its versatility.

Find out more in our full-length review.

Pros: magnetic, slim profile, quick charging, in-built stand, stylish

Cons: incompatible with Androids and iPhones with non-magnetic cases, could be grippier, can heat up a little

Best for: daily iPhone use

Advertisement

Looking for a solar charger? Read our review of the Forclaz 10w portable solar panel.