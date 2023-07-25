Expensive Tilting can be troublesome Not as light as others

Versatile and capable head torch with strong light performance and impressive battery life, suitable for camping, night walks, and low-light running, though it may feel slightly bulky in the latter scenario; overall, a compelling choice.

BioLite Headlamp 750

Basics

BioLite says it’s on a mission to “empower people and protect our planet through access to renewable energy”.

Part of that is developing solutions to provide safe, efficient and planet-friendly energy, which is achieved through products that harness surrounding energy to cook, charge, and light daily life for off-grid households.

Among those products, which also include solar panels, clever stoves and power banks, are rechargeable head torches, and we have one of them, the Headlamp 750, on test here.

The question is, how does it perform?

First impressions

The first thing to note is that the band is really comfortable, and there aren’t many I’ve tried that have beaten it in this regard.

It’s also designed to be moisture-wicking, though I’ve not managed to work up enough of a night-time sweat to really put that claim under the microscope.

There’s a large battery pack on the rear of the strap, but once on it doesn’t feel as bulky or heavy as it does in your hands.

How we tested Before testing anything, we weighed each head torch on our own scales and measured the light’s size to give an accurate understanding of how light it was and how well it packed away. Each head torch was worn multiple times on walks in open terrain and on trails with closer features, such as hedges or woodland. Much of the testing took place after dusk on the Cotswold Way and we conducted a controlled test in the same spot in an attempt to assess the distance and width of each light’s beams. Comfort, weight distribution and ease of use was rated throughout testing, while we also tried using each torch when wearing thick mountaineering-style gloves, plus thinner gloves.

Brightness

A wide range of modes offers exceptional performance across a range of modes.

There’s an excellent flood mode (essentially a wide beam across the immediate area), while the spot beam reaches an impressive distance.

There’s also a mode that combines the two. You can dim the light in each mode (read more about this later), and we’d say that’s pretty essential if you’re with people, as otherwise you’re likely to blind them!

Oh, and as for the boost mode, you can activate via a rear button and it feels as if you’ve just turned on the floodlights at a football ground.

Meanwhile, the red light is good, but not among the best on test. However, you do get a red light (either solid or flashing) on the rear pack.

Lighting modes

The Headlamp 750 can be used in the following modes:

Red flood

White spot

White flood

Spot + flood

White strobe

Rear red strobe

Rear red flood

Now, in each of the front unit’s modes, you can hold the button down to dim the brightness or increase it, with the range going between 5 lumens (150 hours burn time) and 500 lumens (2 hours burn time in constant mode, 7 hours burn time in regulated mode).

In between those two levels, with 250 lumens, you’ll get a burn time of 4 hours in constant run time and 8.5 hours in regulated run time.

Regulated mode is how you’ll typically find head torches, where they slowly decrease in brightness as the battery loses power. Constant mode allows you to override that and keep max brightness until the battery dies.

In addition to the modes above, a press of one of the two rear buttons also results in a 30-second burst of an incredibly bright 750 lumens at the front.

Is it easy to use?

There’s just one button at the front that toggles through modes with a single press or dims/brightens the output when you hold it down.

Pressing and holding that button for eight seconds will also turn on/off lock mode, which allows you to stop the torch turning on accidentally while in a bag.

Happily, the button is easy to click in, even when wearing thick gloves.

On the rear unit there are also two buttons, one to switch on the rear light, and one next to it that delivers an extra strong burst of light up front for 30 seconds.

Both are also easy to press while gloved up, while there’s also a handy battery life indicator there too.

Changing the angle of the unit is also pretty easy, however, the range of movement feels limited due to the cable between the torch and rear unit becoming taut.

It means that you have to use some force for the light to face downward. It’s not a major issue – more just a minor inconvenience.

Batteries

The Headlamp 750 utilises a rechargeable battery that’s housed in the rear unit.

It’s charged via USB and, handily, you can continue to use the torch while it charges, which means you could plug it into a portable power bank using the three-foot cable while you’re on the move.

Resilience

Some consumer reviews have suggested there has been an issue with the button, but that seems to have been a historical issue that has since been resolved by BioLite’s engineers.

An IPX4 rating means it’s resistant to splashes of water, like many other options on the market.

Is it good value?

At just shy of £100 it’s far from cheap, but due to the performance across all modes and the comfort that’s on offer, it represents pretty good value if you’re prepared to pay that much.

That being said, there are certainly capable head torches available for less money.

Best used for…

This head torch would work well in a range of scenarios, boasting strong light performance and very respectable battery life.

It’d be at home around the campsite, on long walks at night, or even when running in low light, but it might feel a little bulky for that last scenario.

Verdict

Not the lightest or toughest, but very good battery life and light performance.

Facts at a glance: BioLite Headlamp 750 Weight : 155g

: 155g Size (front) : 6cm (w) x 5cm (h) x 2.5cm (d)

: 6cm (w) x 5cm (h) x 2.5cm (d) Size (rear) : 8cm (w) x 6cm (h) x 2cm (d)

: 8cm (w) x 6cm (h) x 2cm (d) Waterproof rating : IPX4

: IPX4 Brightness rating in lumens : 750 lumens

: 750 lumens Lighting modes : 7

: 7 Beam pattern : Mixed

: Mixed Red light function : Yes

: Yes Red rear light : Yes

: Yes Automatic beam adjustment : No

: No Battery type : 3000 mAh Li-ion USB Rechargeable

: 3000 mAh Li-ion USB Rechargeable Battery life: 2-150 hours

