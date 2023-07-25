Not as easy as others to operate fully Red and flood lighting could be better

Cons: Not as easy as others to operate fully Red and flood lighting could be better

An excellent all-rounder for outdoor activities like hiking and camping, with its lightweight, compact design and decent light performance making it particularly valuable for long-distance hiking.

Jump to product specifications…

Advertisement

Black Diamond Spot R 400 Review

Basics

Black Diamond has been designing kit for use in the mountains for decades and prides itself on delivering reliable performance in some of the world’s toughest environments.

Among the many categories is head torches and the Spot range has become a popular line in recent years.

Here, we’re testing the rechargeable Spot 400.

How we tested Before testing anything, we weighed each head torch on our own scales and measured the light’s size to give an accurate understanding of how light it was and how well it packed away. Each head torch was worn multiple times on walks in open terrain and on trails with closer features, such as hedges or woodland. Much of the testing took place after dusk on the Cotswold Way and we conducted a controlled test in the same spot in an attempt to assess the distance and width of each light’s beams. Comfort, weight distribution and ease of use was rated throughout testing, while we also tried using each torch when wearing thick mountaineering-style gloves, plus thinner gloves.

First impressions

Lithe in its appearance, the Spot R 400 is both lightweight and packable. In fact, pop it into your jacket or rucksack pocket and you’ll quickly forget it’s there.

While thinner than many others on test, the headband (made from recycled materials) provides a more-than-adequate amount of comfort and during testing I experienced zero pressure points.

Brightness

Given the name of this head torch, it’s somewhat unsurprising that the lighting performance works best for spot lighting.

In its brightest mode it offers an excellent reach in terms of distance, but you don’t get quite the same width as you do with the likes of the Silva Terra Scout H.

Drop down a level in terms of brightness and the width of the illumination feels better, though you won’t have as good a distance. However, it’s still adequate for night walking.

The red light performs okay, but isn’t quite as bright as we’ve seen on, say, the Luci.

Lighting modes

The Spot R 400 offers a variety of modes, as outlined below:

Max power: 400 lumens, 100m distance, 4 hours burn time

Medium: 200 lumens, 60m distance, 8 hours burn time

Low: 6 lumens, 12m, 225 hours burn time

White strobe

Red continuous

Red strobe

Red SOS

Is it easy to use?

Being honest, this is one of the only head torches in our group test that required a detailed check of the instructions to get to grips with all the different modes.

Because there’s so many of them, it means there’s multiple combinations of taps, button holds and presses to work through.

Once you’re familiar with the actions, though, it certainly becomes a lot more straightforward to use. And there’s a lock mode, stopping the light from coming on by accident in your bag.

Plus, pressing the button and titling the torch itself is simple enough with one hand and when gloved.

Batteries

With no capability to take standard batteries you’re limited to the included rechargeable battery, but it does offer impressive battery life, as outlined above in the lighting modes section of this review.

The battery can be charged via USB and there’s a battery life indicator on the side of the unit to show how much juice it has left.

Resilience

An IPX67 rating means it’s been proven in tests to survive for 30 minutes in at least one metre of water, which gives it the edge over many of its competitors in this regard.

The unit itself also feels robust and well made.

Is it good value?

With an RRP of just over £50, I wouldn’t exactly call a bargain, but it does come in cheaper than a lot of competitors.

Performance will be more than adequate for most, too, while the light weight and packability is sure to be appreciated.

Best used for…

A range of outdoor activities, including hiking and camping. Given its light weight and pack size, it’d be a great asset for long distance hiking.

Verdict

Weight, pack size and decent light performance combine to create a very good all-rounder for hiking.

Facts at a glance: Black Diamond Spot R 400 Weight : 69g

: 69g Size : 6cm (w) x 4cm (h) x 3cm (d)

: 6cm (w) x 4cm (h) x 3cm (d) Waterproof rating : IPX67

: IPX67 Brightness rating in lumens : 400 lumens

: 400 lumens Lighting modes : 7

: 7 Beam pattern : Mixed

: Mixed Red light function : Yes

: Yes Red rear light : No

: No Automatic beam adjustment : No

: No Battery type : Rechargeable integrated 1500 mAh Li-ion

: Rechargeable integrated 1500 mAh Li-ion battery

Battery life: 4-225 hours

Ready to buy? then check out our deal-finder…

Latest Deals

Also consider…

BioLite Headlamp 750

The BioLite Headlamp 750 stands out with its incredible comfort and impressive brightness, offering a wide range of modes for various scenarios. However, it is on the expensive side and the tilting mechanism can be somewhat troublesome, while its weight is not as light as some other options.

Nevertheless, its excellent battery life and light performance make it a strong contender for camping, night walks, and low-light running.

Read our full review of the BioLite Headlamp 750.

Latest Deals

Advertisement

Looking for more options? Check out our guide to the best head torches on the market in 2023.