A little lower to the ground than other chairs No cup holder Carry case not supplied

The Craghoppers folding chair combines good looks and convenience for a compact seating solution ideal for summer picnics.

Craghoppers Folding Chair

The Craghoppers folding camping chair stands out as a stylish and practical addition to any outdoor setting, excelling as a picnic companion.

Its compact design provides a convenient and hassle-free seating solution for various outdoor occasions, whether at the beach or in a park. This camping chair strikes an impressive balance between robustness and portability. It allows you to enjoy a comfortable perch that on uneven or sandy terrain, all without burdening you with the bulk of a heavy, old-fashioned camping chair.

One of the standout features of this chair is its aesthetic appeal. The contrasting green and tawny orange colours of the recycled nylon seat, along with the solid beech wood arms, make for an eye-catching and contemporary design. The thoughtfully chosen materials not only look good but are also more sustainable than many.

While the chair’s seat height might pose a slight concern for taller users, I found the chair perfectly comfortable (I’m 5’4″).

All in all, at a price point of £90, the Craghoppers folding chair offers a blend of style and functionality, with its sleek design, compact folding capability, and lightweight nature making it an attractive choice for those seeking both convenience and aesthetics in their outdoor seating.

Our verdict: a small, stylish chair, perfect for summer picnics.

Facts at a glance: Craghoppers folding chair RRP: £90

£90 Dimensions: Folds flat (57 x 55 x 8cm)

Folds flat (57 x 55 x 8cm) Weight: 2kg

2kg Materials: Beech wood arm rests, recycled nylon fabric

Also consider…

Outwell Tryfan Chair

4.0 out of 5 star rating

Pros: Lightweight, comfortable.

Cons: Not so easy to assemble or pack away, expensive.

RRP: £124.99

Weighs 1.8kg

Packs down to 45 x 14 x 15 cm

When assembled measures 54 x 69 x 100 cm

Offering impressive comfort and portability, this camping chair packs down compactly, yet its assembly presents mild challenges. The lightweight aluminium frame, while enhancing portability, introduces a slight unsteadiness.

Despite its relatively high cost, you can often find this chair on offer, which make it a tempting choice.

Read our full review of the Outwell Tryfan Chair.

Still looking? Make sure to head on over to our roundup of the best camping chairs on the market in 2023 for more enticing options.