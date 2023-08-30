  1. Home
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more and read about how we write BBC Countryfile Magazine reviews.

Craghoppers Folding Chair

Is the Craghoppers folding chair more style than substance? The experts at Countryfile find out in our comprehensive review.

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0
Craghoppers Chair

Published:

Our review

The Craghoppers folding chair combines good looks and convenience for a compact seating solution ideal for summer picnics.
Pros: Compact
Comfortable
Lightweight
Stylish
Cons: A little lower to the ground than other chairs
No cup holder
Carry case not supplied

Jump to product specifications…

Craghoppers Folding Chair

Craghoppers

The Craghoppers folding camping chair stands out as a stylish and practical addition to any outdoor setting, excelling as a picnic companion.

Its compact design provides a convenient and hassle-free seating solution for various outdoor occasions, whether at the beach or in a park. This camping chair strikes an impressive balance between robustness and portability. It allows you to enjoy a comfortable perch that on uneven or sandy terrain, all without burdening you with the bulk of a heavy, old-fashioned camping chair.

One of the standout features of this chair is its aesthetic appeal. The contrasting green and tawny orange colours of the recycled nylon seat, along with the solid beech wood arms, make for an eye-catching and contemporary design. The thoughtfully chosen materials not only look good but are also more  sustainable than many.

Craghoppers folding chair
Image: Maddi Lane / BBC Countryfile Magazine

While the chair’s seat height might pose a slight concern for taller users, I found the chair perfectly comfortable (I’m 5’4″).

All in all, at a price point of £90, the Craghoppers folding chair offers a blend of style and functionality, with its sleek design, compact folding capability, and lightweight nature making it an attractive choice for those seeking both convenience and aesthetics in their outdoor seating.

Our verdict: a small, stylish chair, perfect for summer picnics.

Facts at a glance: Craghoppers folding chair

  • RRP: £90
  • Dimensions: Folds flat (57 x 55 x 8cm)
  • Weight: 2kg
  • Materials: Beech wood arm rests, recycled nylon fabric 

Also consider…

Outwell Tryfan Chair

4.0 out of 5 star rating
Outwell Tryfan Chair

Pros: Lightweight, comfortable.

Cons: Not so easy to assemble or pack away, expensive.

  • RRP: £124.99
  • Weighs 1.8kg
  • Packs down to 45 x 14 x 15 cm
  • When assembled measures 54 x 69 x 100 cm

Offering impressive comfort and portability, this camping chair packs down compactly, yet its assembly presents mild challenges. The lightweight aluminium frame, while enhancing portability, introduces a slight unsteadiness.

Despite its relatively high cost, you can often find this chair on offer, which make it a tempting choice.

Read our full review of the Outwell Tryfan Chair.

Authors

Maddi Lane

Digital Writer

Maddi writes for a range of special interest brands under Our Media, with a particular emphasis on Your Home Style. Her keen eye for art and interior design, combined with her enthusiasm for exploring the natural world on foot or by bike, enables her to cover all bases when finding the best deals online.

