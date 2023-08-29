Not so easy to assemble or pack away Expensive

Cons: Not so easy to assemble or pack away Expensive

The lightweight camping chair offers portability for short walks, although its can be tricky to assemble and is fairly pricey.

Jump to product specifications…

Advertisement

Outwell Tryfan Chair

The Outwell Tryfan Chair presents a blend of comfort and convenience tailor-made for short walks and outdoor adventures. If you want something light and compact for short walks to the beach, riverside, or campsite, you’ll appreciate that it can be zipped into the lightweight carry case.

The assembly process, while generally straightforward, did present a mild challenge. The pre-attached elastic cords inside the poles made for a satisfyingly smooth frame-setup. However, the task of stretching the fabric seat across the metal frame required a bit of force, which mean the construction called for some effort.

Made from a lightweight aluminium frame, the Tryfan Chair offers the benefit of portability. Yet, this feature comes at a cost as the chair can occasionally feel a tad unstable due to its lightweight design. This compromise between stability and convenience might deter some users who prioritize a sturdier seating option.

Evaluating the price point, the Tryfan Chair leans toward the higher end of the spectrum. However, it’s worth noting that occasional offers and discounts might make this chair a more palatable investment.

In summary, the Outwell Tryfan Chair emerges as an appealing option for those seeking a camping chair suitable for short walks and outings. Its compactness and lightweight structure undeniably cater to individuals prioritizing portability.

While its assembly might require a bit of effort, the chair’s innovative design and satisfying frame construction provide a positive overall impression.

Our verdict: A lightweight camping chair that would make a great option for taking along on short walks, but slightly tricky to assemble and a bit on the pricey side.

Facts at a glance: Outwell Tryfan Chair RRP : £124.99

: £124.99 Weighs 1.8kg

1.8kg Packs down to 45 x 14 x 15 cm

45 x 14 x 15 cm When assembled measures 54 x 69 x 100 cm

Also consider…

Craghoppers folding chair

4.0 out of 5 star rating

Pros: Compact, lightweight, stylish.

Cons: A little lower to the ground than other chairs.

RRP: £90

Effortlessly folds flat (57 x 55 x 8cm) and weighs only 2kg

Seat height of 27cm

Sleek design

Effortlessly stylish and compact, this camping chair is the perfect picnic companion, providing both sturdiness on sandy terrain and aesthetic appeal with its contrasting nylon seat and beech wood arms.

Although some users might find its seat height a bit too low, our 5’4″ tester found it remarkably comfortable.

Read our full review of the Craghoppers folding chair.

Advertisement

Still looking? Make sure to head on over to our roundup of the best camping chairs on the market in 2023 for more enticing options.