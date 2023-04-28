Danner Panorama Low men’s walking shoe review

Much of Danner’s footwear wouldn’t look out of place on the high street, with its classic American styling offering a distinctive and pleasing look. That’s all well and good, but how does it perform?

First impressions

Well, this is clearly a shoe designed for hikes over challenging terrain, given its design. The suede upper looks nice, but it’ll need a bit more care than synthetic fibres would need and also won’t be as breathable. If you’re looking for a summer walking shoe, you may find these rather warm.

Are they waterproof?

The waterproofing proved effective in our tests, keeping rain and puddle water out well, but the bellows on the tongue finish slightly lower than shoes such as the La Sportiva TX Hike GTX, which is worth being aware of.

Do they grip well?

Underfoot, the outsole proves adept on hard-packed ground, rock and dry mud, but the spaced-out pattern of the wide lugs meant they weren’t so great in wet, muddy conditions. However, combined with the stiff midsole, the flat front section of the outsole would be handy for scrambling.

Will they fit me?

One thing worth noting is that there is a wide and regular fit available in the Panorama Low shoes, with the latter option on test here. The shoes look roomy from the outside and that’s pretty much reflected when you’ve got it laced up. That said, my little toe did sometimes make contact with the edge of the shoe, which would encourage me to consider the wide version if purchasing.

Something is worth drawing attention to is that the lacing system isn’t the best at helping you get a perfect, secure fit. It’s something I’ve noticed with the American brand’s Mountain 600 boots (which I love, otherwise) previously, too. The issue is that when tying them up, it’s a challenge to keep the laces taught throughout the lacing system, which can become frustrating.

Are they comfortable?

As soon as you pull the shoe on you notice that the midsole is pretty stiff. That’s handy if you need support on particularly uneven terrain, but may be overkill if you’re hiking on well maintained tracks. It’s also worth noting that with a stiff sole unit like this, your feet can feel fatigued quicker than with more flexible shoes until you’re used to it.

Best for: tough trails

Facts at a glance: Danner Panorama Low walking shoe RRP: £150

£150 Uppers: Suede

Suede Outsole: Danner Panorama

Danner Panorama Midsole: Danner Plyolite EVA midsole

Danner Plyolite EVA midsole Waterproofing: Danner Dry

Danner Dry Fit: Regular or wide option available

Regular or wide option available Weight: 524g (UK size 11)

