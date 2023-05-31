Deuter Speed Lite 17 backpack

While this lightweight pack may not be ideal for extensive hill excursions, it serves as an excellent choice for leisurely strolls or as a travel companion in warmer destinations

RRP £62 – or try our deal-finder for a good price…

Advertisement

This unisex walking backpack from Deuter is the lightest, smallest and cheapest option that we’ve tested and is designed to be a light, speedy option for people that want to move fast. But does that translate into good performance?

Well, given its 17L capacity, it’s fair to say this is a daypack best suited to summer walking, when you are less likely to need lost of bulky layers. It was able to take everything I needed for milder walks in low-level settings, but if you’re heading higher and need to bring warm layers, it starts to struggle.

It’s also worth noting that the back panel on the pack doesn’t have much rigidity to it. Its mesh and honeycomb style sits flush against your skin and offers little protection against what’s inside.

This also means there’s a lack of support if carrying heavier loads and, while there’s a (detachable) webbed hip belt to help take some of the weight off, its non-padded nature means it’s not the most comfortable.

That said, when carrying lighter loads the pack does feel comfortable. There is no adjustment beyond the standard shoulder straps, though.

With no rain cover, whistle or walking pole attachments, the Speed Lite 17 certainly feels minimalist, but that also supports the reasoning for this being best suited to casual summer walking.

Organisation is also fairly pared back, with one main compartment accessed via a zip at the top and a smaller zip pocket set behind it. The latter was big enough for a neck tube, head torch and small snacks, but not much else.

You’ll also find elastic pockets on each side of the pack that held my water bottles in place well, while the pack is also compatible with two-litre hydration reservoirs.

It was also great to see that the Speed Lite 17 is made using 100% recycled pre-consumer waste.

Verdict: This lightweight pack from Deuter may not be suited to big days out in the hills, but it’s a great option for casual walks or taking on holiday to warmer climes.

Facts at a glance: Deuter Speed Lite 17 backpack Volume: 17L

17L Rain cover: No

No Hydration bladder compatible: Yes

Yes Hiking pole attachments: No

No Whistle: No

No Ice axe compatible: No

No Weight: 420g

Ready to buy? then try our deal-finder…

Latest deals

Also consider…

Mountain Warehouse Pace 30L backpack

3.0 out of 5 star rating

RRP: £69.99

If you’re looking for an inexpensive option with more space and features than the Deuter Speed Lite 17, the Mountain Warehouse Pace 30L could be for you. With attachments for walking poles or ice axes, two elastic side pockets for water bottles, a rain cover, a pouch for a hydration reservoir and a bungee cord on the front for lashing extra layers to the bag, this backpack leaves little to be desired on the features front.

The trampoline style back system is very comfortable, although the padding on the shoulder and hip straps feel quite basic.

A roomy rucksack packed full of features and at a very fair price, this is a great option for all weather hiking on a budget. Read our full review of the Mountain Warehouse Pace 30L backpack here.

Advertisement

Looking for more options? Check out our roundup of the best hiking backpacks on review in 2023.