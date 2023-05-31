Mountain Warehouse Pace 30L review

A good budget option packed full of useful features, and a reasonable option for a variety of day hiking if you’re on a budget. The quality of materials was not impressive though – for an extra £25 on the RRP, there are better options available elsewhere

Mountain Warehouse has forged a name for itself based on its good value outdoor kit, with much of it rarely on sale at full price for long.

Despite the relatively low price, this walking backpack has a lot going for it. The 30L capacity offers adequate space for most one-day adventures, with plenty of room for additional layers, food and items such as a first aid kit.

Organisation is decent, with a large main compartment serviced by a zip that travels around the top of the pack and two-thirds of the way down the front.

This means it’s sometimes possible to grab an item from halfway down the pack without opening up the compartment entirely.

One thing to note on that main compartment, however, is that the frame of the pack does impede access, making it a narrower area to load.

Beyond that, you also get a small zip pocket on the top that’s ideal for a head torch and neck tube, plus a separate zip pocket at the bottom that I found particularly useful for stashing waterproofs. There’s also a small zip pocket on the hip belt.

I was impressed by the strong feature list, too, with attachments for walking poles or ice axes, two elastic side pockets for water bottles (but these aren’t easy to access while walking), a rain cover, a pouch for a hydration reservoir and a bungee cord on the front for lashing extra layers to the bag.

So what’s it actually like to wear? Well, the trampoline-style back system worked well at keeping our back fresh and comfortable, but the padding on the shoulder and hip straps are quite basic.

As a result, they didn’t prove as comfortable as alternative options here and lacked any moisture wicking properties.

Some of the materials also felt quite cheap, while the finishing left a little to be desired and the zip wasn’t all that smooth to operate.

Facts at a glance: Mountain Warehouse Pace 30L backpack Volume : 30L

: 30L Rain cover : Yes

: Yes Hydration bladder compatible : Yes

: Yes Hiking pole attachments : Yes

: Yes Whistle : No

: No Ice axe compatible : Yes

: Yes Extra features : Bungee cord

: Bungee cord Weight: 870g

