Columbia Peakfreak II Mid Outdry boot

Columbia Peakfreak II Mid Outdry, rrp £125

First impressions

The Peakfreak II Mid has a faintly stocky appearance, partly due to the wide lacing and relatively low collar: they look more like a shoe than a boot. Colour schemes are relatively restrained.

Polyester mesh uppers are lined with what feels like a thin layer of cushioning. There is firm rubber protection around the toes, but no rand. The ankle section is stiffened with external Nubuck-style leather panels.

Are they waterproof?

Columbia’s Outdry membrane provides excellent waterproofing, which will keep your feet dry even in heavy rain. Just be aware that the lowest points of ingress – the folds on either side of the bellows tongue – are set closer to the ground than in other boots on test, at around 12cm on my size 12’s, compared to 15cm on the Hoka Anacapa (see below), so deep puddles are a no-go if you want to keep your feet dry.

Do they grip well?

Grip from the 4mm lugs (mostly hexagonal, edged with wedge shapes) was good in most circumstances, including wet rock, but, like several others on test, poor in slimy mud.

Will they fit me?

Despite the apparently broad stance of the boot, it’s not an especially wide fit, and should suit feet of regular width and volume.

Lacing binds the uppers together across a much broader tongue than usual, via four pairs of webbing loops and a pair of metal hooks on the collar. This is Columbia’s Navic Fit System, designed to keep the foot stable in the shoe as you move. And it works really well, rooting the foot securely, including at the heel.

How do they feel?

Lightweight and very comfortable, with a well-cushioned tongue, they feel a bit like training shoes.

They also feel strikingly stable. Despite the slightly chunky appearance, they deliver a relatively precise feel. The well cushioned Ortholite EcoLT insole on a firm-ish midsole makes a well-judged combination – delivering comfort but remaining responsive, with just enough ‘trail feel’.

Breathability is good too – especially useful on hot days.

While there is some ankle support, this is less substantial than most other boots on test, and not ideal if you plan to carry a heavy pack or to tackle tricky technical ground where ankle twists are more likely.

Will suit…

Year-round walks in moderate conditions – from amblers to fast hikers.

Facts at a glance…

Uppers: Polyester mesh

Polyester mesh Outsole: Adapt Trax, rubber

Adapt Trax, rubber Midsole: Techlite+ Single density POE foam

Techlite+ Single density POE foam Waterproofing: OutDry

OutDry Fitting: Regular to slightly wide.

Regular to slightly wide. Weight: Up to 490g (size 12)

Ready to buy?

