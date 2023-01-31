Helly Hansen Traverse Boot LT, rrp £180

First impressions

You may see the Traverse described by some retailers as a ‘sneaker’, but if this Americanism conjures up images of old-school canvas running shoes, be assured that the Traverse is actually a robust and substantial hiking boot, despite its relatively low weight.

The synthetic fabric uppers are reinforced with lots of abrasion-resistant synthetic patches (‘HH Pro Guard’) protecting you in the mid foot and over the toe; nubuck helps stiffen the ankle.

It’s a matter of taste of course, but while the women’s boot comes in some appealing colour ways (including the blue above), the men’s colour schemes might put some off, especially if you are not a fan of black combined with flashes of bold colour. Then again, there’s nothing like a coating of Devon mud to tone down a colour scheme.



Are they waterproof?

My feet remained 100% dry after 15 miles on Dartmoor, despite splashing though puddles and shallow streams.

The ‘Helly Tech’ waterproofing worked very well. Uppers are treated with a durable water repellent, though the fabric doesn’t take long to wet out. No matter – a waterproof membrane beneath the upper is highly effective.

The dry-feel lining wicks moisture away from the foot and out through those uppers, so the boot won’t feel too damp and sweaty.

Do they grip well?

The outsole is made of a rubber compound with substantial lugs (shaped like flattened chevrons or spread wings) designed to grip in every direction. I had no problems with grip in testing – it certainly did better in slimy mud that others on test.

Will they fit me?

Four pairs of webbing loops and a pair of metal hooks on the ankle collar and help achieve a close fit for the midfoot; the heel sits securely in the ankle section. Width is about regular.

How do they feel?

The Traverse LT was instantly comfortable from the box – and still felt good a few hours and 25k later.

Midsole and insole deliver comfortable cushioning but not so much that you lose touch with the trail beneath your feet. Combined with a pretty low weight of around 500g per shoe, the Traverse LT feels nicely responsive. But it’s also noticeably stable, and ankle support is effective enough for carrying heavy packs over tricky ground.

That said, if you’re heading for boggy conditions or treacherous rocky surfaces, you might consider the high-top version of the boot (again, for men and women) for added protection from water ingress or ankle twists.

Will suit…

Ramblers and amblers will enjoy the light weight, comfort and stability – but seriously hikers and trekkers will appreciate the protection and grip, too. Review: Joe Pontin

Facts at a glance…

Uppers: Synthetic fabric and , 60% recycled materials

Synthetic fabric and , 60% recycled materials Outsole: HH Max Grip

HH Max Grip Midsole: HH Power-Stride foam

HH Power-Stride foam Waterproofing: HellyTech (DWR-treated upper, waterproof membrane, and breathable mesh lining)

HellyTech (DWR-treated upper, waterproof membrane, and breathable mesh lining) Fitting: Regular width

Regular width Weight: 510g each

510g each Eco: Uppers comprise 60% recycled fibres

Ready to buy?

Buy now for women from Helly Hansen (£160)

