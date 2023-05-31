Jack Wolfskin Aerorise 40 backpack review

With an extremely high price tag and slightly lacking comfort, this pack misses the mark a bit, but offers a sleek design and a waterproof inner

RRP £400

Advertisement

Buy now from Jack Wolfskin.

No, that’s not a typo. This pack will set you back some £400. But why is it so expensive? And is it worth the money?

Let’s start with that first question. Jack Wolfskin has created this range of unisex packs (there’s also a 20 and 30-litre option) to solve what it sees as a consumer conundrum. Do you want a pack that offers durability or light weight? Comfort or ventilation?

Whether or not that is indeed an issue that’s yet to be solved is perhaps down to personal opinion, but the solution the brand has come up with is a back system made up of four individual 3D-printed panels.

According to Jack Wolfskin, these open-cell structures, with their thousands of individual struts, offer enhanced ventilation while maintaining comfort and improving load control (and minimise waste thanks to the 3D printing process).

The brand also says that by 3D printing these patterns, it can provide ‘different degrees of vertical and horizontal firmness’, ensuring support and comfort exactly where it’s needed. What’s more, it also claims that the design reduces back temperatures by up to 5°C.

It’s not clear what that temperature difference is based against, but what I can say is that compared to standard foam panels, it certainly feels more vented and marginally cooler.

That said, I didn’t find it particularly comfortable when worn with only a single base layer, especially compared to a pack with a trampoline-style back system.

There’s also a hip belt, which feels comfortable and breathable enough, and effectively takes the weight of the pack.

One of the other USPs of this pack is the waterproof inner, which is fastened with a roll top in the same way as a dry bag. In addition to this, there’s a separate section beside it, where you can hang a hydration reservoir or stash other layers that don’t need as much weather protection.

The liner itself proved to be waterproof, which really is a handy feature,, but I found it slightly difficult to find things inside easily when needed due to the entire bag being black.

Additional storage is available in the form of a large, handy zip pocket on the top loader style lid, two elastic side pockets ideal for water bottles and a small zip pocket on the hip belt.

Feature-wise, aside from what’s already mentioned, you’ll find a whistle on the sternum strap, bungee cord on the sides and attachment points on the front for poles or ice axes.

However, I was a little disappointed by the latter as the top part of these attachments was so close to the bottom loops that it was difficult to really achieve a secure result. Plus, these top attachment points come in the form of detachable Velcro-style fasteners, which means they could very easily get lost.

While it’s always great to see innovation, I’m not sure this quite hits the mark, particularly at that price. It doesn’t help that the bag itself has several other shortcomings, either.

The waterproof liner is a nice touch and its slimline nature would be great for scrambling, but there’s better organisation, comfort and more reliable pole/ice axe attachments elsewhere.

Facts at a glance: Jack Wolfskin Aerorise 40 backpack RRP : £400

: £400 Volume : 40L

: 40L Rain cover : No, but waterproof lining

: No, but waterproof lining Hydration bladder compatible : Yes

: Yes Hiking pole attachments : Yes

: Yes Whistle : Yes, on sternum strap

: Yes, on sternum strap Ice axe compatible : Yes

: Yes Weight: 890g

Buy now from Jack Wolfskin (£400.00).

Also consider…

Osprey Manta 34L men’s backpack

5.0 out of 5 star rating

RRP £170

With 34 litres of space, the Osprey Manta 34 is that bit bigger than the standard daypack size. The extra volume is valuable for day walkers who want to carry extra layers – for changeable weather on coast or hills, for example. The back system and harness are extremely comfortable, and the pockets have been thoughtfully designed for practicality. It’s bristling with useful features, including a rain cover and hydration system. Exceptionally high quality and make this backpack really stand out. Read our full review of the Osprey Manta 34L backpack here.

Ready to buy? then try our deal-finder…

And for women…

Osprey’s equivalent pack for women is the similar Mira 32.

Deuter Trail 30 men’s backpack

4.0 out of 5 star rating

RRP £125

Looking for more hacks for the perfect back support? The foam-layered back panel on the men’s Deuter Trail 30 backpack (or Trail 28 SL for women) could divide users, but this rucksack has plenty of other great features to recommend it.

There are ice axe and walking pole attachment points, with both offering a very secure fit when in use, a rain cover, provision for adding a hydration bladder and compression straps on the side of the pack.

A top loader backpack with a zip pocket on both the inside and outside of the lid, two side pockets, one elastic and one zipped, and a long zip on the outside front of the pack that allows you to access the main compartment, the organisation of the Deuter Trail 30 make it a standout hiking backpack. Read our full review of the Deuter Trail 30 backpack.

Buy the Trail 30 now for men from Amazon (£105.00).

Advertisement

Looking for more options? Check out our roundup of the best hiking backpacks to buy in 2023.