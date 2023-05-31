  1. Home
Jack Wolfskin Aerorise 40 backpack review

A pricey pack using 3D printed panels to offer ventilation and durability – but does it work? Rob Slade tests the Jack Wolfskin Aerorise 40 backpack in the Brecon Beacons

Our rating 
3.0 out of 5 star rating 3.0
Jack Wolfskin Aerorise 40

Published:

Our review

With an extremely high price tag and slightly lacking comfort, this pack misses the mark a bit, but offers a sleek design and a waterproof inner
Pros: Waterproof liner
Slimline design is good for scrambling
Cons: Huge price tag
Hard to find items inside
Hiker wearing black backpack.
With 40 litres of space inside, Jack Wolfskin Aerorise 40 backpack offers plenty of room for extra layers when you need them. Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Steve Sayers.

RRP £400

No, that’s not a typo. This pack will set you back some £400. But why is it so expensive? And is it worth the money?

Let’s start with that first question. Jack Wolfskin has created this range of unisex packs (there’s also a 20 and 30-litre option) to solve what it sees as a consumer conundrum. Do you want a pack that offers durability or light weight? Comfort or ventilation?

Whether or not that is indeed an issue that’s yet to be solved is perhaps down to personal opinion, but the solution the brand has come up with is a back system made up of four individual 3D-printed panels.

Jack Wolfskin Aerorise 40
It may be spendy, but the Aerorise 40 is not bling, thanks to the discreet charcoal colour and simple styling. Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Steve Sayers.

According to Jack Wolfskin, these open-cell structures, with their thousands of individual struts, offer enhanced ventilation while maintaining comfort and improving load control (and minimise waste thanks to the 3D printing process).

The brand also says that by 3D printing these patterns, it can provide ‘different degrees of vertical and horizontal firmness’, ensuring support and comfort exactly where it’s needed. What’s more, it also claims that the design reduces back temperatures by up to 5°C.

Jack Wolfskin Aerorise 40
The main reason for the big price tag is the back system, featuring four pads of honeycombed material made using 3D-printing technology, designed to keep your back comfortable and cool. Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Steve Sayers.

It’s not clear what that temperature difference is based against, but what I can say is that compared to standard foam panels, it certainly feels more vented and marginally cooler.

That said, I didn’t find it particularly comfortable when worn with only a single base layer, especially compared to a pack with a trampoline-style back system.

There’s also a hip belt, which feels comfortable and breathable enough, and effectively takes the weight of the pack.

One of the other USPs of this pack is the waterproof inner, which is fastened with a roll top in the same way as a dry bag. In addition to this, there’s a separate section beside it, where you can hang a hydration reservoir or stash other layers that don’t need as much weather protection.

Jack Wolfskin Aerorise 40
The main compartment is effectively a big dry-sack with a roll-top. Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Steve Sayers.

The liner itself proved to be waterproof, which really is a handy feature,, but I found it slightly difficult to find things inside easily when needed due to the entire bag being black.

Additional storage is available in the form of a large, handy zip pocket on the top loader style lid, two elastic side pockets ideal for water bottles and a small zip pocket on the hip belt.

Jack Wolfskin Aerorise 40
Side pockets soaked up large water bottles easily. Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Steve Sayers.

Feature-wise, aside from what’s already mentioned, you’ll find a whistle on the sternum strap, bungee cord on the sides and attachment points on the front for poles or ice axes.

Jack Wolfskin Aerorise 40
Neat loops easily accommodated hiking poles. Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Steve Sayers.

However, I was a little disappointed by the latter as the top part of these attachments was so close to the bottom loops that it was difficult to really achieve a secure result. Plus, these top attachment points come in the form of detachable Velcro-style fasteners, which means they could very easily get lost.

While it’s always great to see innovation, I’m not sure this quite hits the mark, particularly at that price. It doesn’t help that the bag itself has several other shortcomings, either.

The waterproof liner is a nice touch and its slimline nature would be great for scrambling, but there’s better organisation, comfort and more reliable pole/ice axe attachments elsewhere.

Facts at a glance: Jack Wolfskin Aerorise 40 backpack

  • RRP: £400
  • Volume: 40L
  • Rain cover: No, but waterproof lining
  • Hydration bladder compatible: Yes
  • Hiking pole attachments: Yes
  • Whistle: Yes, on sternum strap
  • Ice axe compatible: Yes
  • Weight: 890g

Advertisement

Authors

Rob Slade in the countryside

Rob Slade

Outdoor gear reviewer and content editor

Rob has been reviewing outdoor gear for over eight years and was previously editor of Adventure Travel magazine, but currently works as a content editor for 220 Triathlon.

