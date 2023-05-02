Osprey Manta 34L backpack

Not cheap May be overkill for day hikes in milder weather

With outstanding comfort, a top-notch feature-set, and impeccable suitability for extended mountain expeditions, it's hard to find any faults with this exceptional and high-quality pack

If you’re looking for a fully-featured hiking backpack that can do everything, including winter adventures, the men’s Manta 34L (or the women’s version, the Mira 32) might be what you’re looking for.

Osprey describes it as a ‘premium technical hiking backpack’ and it’s immediately clear to see why when you’re holding this pack in your hands.

Yes, it’s the heaviest here, but for that weight you get a 34-litre capacity and a huge feature list.

Let’s take a look at that volume first, which is more than enough for any day hike you might have planned. I managed to fit my full winter kit list – complete with bothy bag, first aid kit and multiple layers – in it with space to spare.

As such, it’s likely to be overkill for casual low-level walks or summer hiking, unless you’re planning to take a picnic feast with you.

Further organisation is provided by a large zip pocket with hydration reservoir loop, a small top zip pocket for smaller items and a large front zip pocket that itself has three mesh pockets (one zipped, two elastic). There’s then an elastic front stash pocket that’s ideal for popping waterproofs into.

The result is that it’s easy to organise your kit and ensure key items are close to hand whenever they may be needed.

Beyond that, there’s also two large elastic side pockets that will take pretty much any size of water bottle, with a gap on the side allowing easy access to them if they’re small enough. Despite the large size and side gap, I had no issues with bottles falling out.

That aforementioned winter suitability is also further enhanced thanks to the rain cover and ice axe loop, which can also be used for walking poles. Speaking of which, there’s also a handy attachment point for poles on one of the shoulder straps… which leads us nicely onto the back system.

Osprey once again uses a trampoline-style system here, which effectively keeps the bag away from the back and boosts ventilation. A mix of mesh and honeycomb-style foam is used on the comfortable shoulder straps and hip belt to boost breathability here.

This whole system works very well, proving comfortable even over lengthy distances. Speaking of which, the pack uses a solid frame to offer structure and support which, when combined with the multiple adjustment points on the back harness, delivers a very stable experience, even when scrambling.

Included with those adjustments is an easy-to-use system that allows you to move the shoulder straps higher or lower, which is very helpful when you’re trying to get the perfect fit.

The hip belt effectively takes much of the backpack’s weight and also comes equipped with two reasonably sized zipped pockets, both large enough to take snacks or a phone.

Honestly, it’s hard to think of a feature I’d want that’s not included here. Yes, it’s not cheap, but in this case you very much get what you pay for, and it also uses 100% recycled materials for the main body and bottom of the pack.

The Manta 34L will handle anything you throw at it, including winter mountain days, long day hikes, Alpine trekking or even overnight camping missions, providing you have other lightweight kit.

Verdict: Hard to fault. This is a quality pack well suited to long days in the mountains, with a quality feature-set and outstanding comfort to boot.

Facts at a glance: Osprey Manta 34 men’s backpack Volume : 34L

: 34L Rain cover : Yes

: Yes Hydration bladder compatible : Yes, and one comes with the pack

: Yes, and one comes with the pack Hiking pole attachments : Yes

: Yes Whistle : No

: No Ice axe compatible : Yes

: Yes Weight: 1,440g

