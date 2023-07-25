The Ledlenser H7R Signature headlamp is ideal for professionals seeking powerful and customizable lighting, but its bulk, weight, and cost might not suit casual users.

Ledlenser H7R Signature Review

Basics

Being a brand that specialises in lighting technology, you’d expect Ledlenser to deliver its fair share of innovation.

Well, that may well be on show, as the H7R Signature headlamp allows you to control the light performance via an app once a Bluetooth connection is established.

Yep, you heard that right. It’s an interesting concept, which we’ll explore shortly. So let’s get on with the review.

How we tested Before testing anything, we weighed each head torch on our own scales and measured the light’s size to give an accurate understanding of how light it was and how well it packed away. Each head torch was worn multiple times on walks in open terrain and on trails with closer features, such as hedges or woodland. Much of the testing took place after dusk on the Cotswold Way and we conducted a controlled test in the same spot in an attempt to assess the distance and width of each light’s beams. Comfort, weight distribution and ease of use was rated throughout testing, while we also tried using each torch when wearing thick mountaineering-style gloves, plus thinner gloves.

First impressions

Unlike most other head torches, the H7R Signature comes with its own large carry case, which houses the head torch itself, plus various attachments that allow you to attach it to things like helmets or tripods.

Once on, it doesn’t feel as comfortable as some others due to the weight – including a pretty heavy rear battery – and the (high-vis reflective) headband not being as soft or wide as we’ve seen elsewhere.

It certainly feels heavy duty though.

Brightness

While it may be lacking in high-end comfort, it is certainly not lacking in lighting performance.

In its highest, most powerful guise, this head torch delivers exceptional distance and illumination – certainly more than enough for most hillwalkers or other outdoor enthusiasts.

That beam shines forward in a wide spot pattern, which brightens up quite a wide patch of the environment in front of you, while a focus ring around the button allows you to focus or widen the beam.

It offers good coverage, but we wouldn’t go as far as to describe it as true flood lighting.

The lighting performance remains impressive throughout its range of powers, though as with most, the lowest power option is rather dim.

Lighting modes

The H7R Signature has several pre-selected modes, including beams of varying strengths and strobe options.

You can actually alter the light’s output via the dial on the side, where the button is also housed. Turning the dial will alter the brightness.

Interestingly, you can also use the app to control the light, such as changing modes or altering the brightness. In fact, you can even programme pre-set lighting profiles to customise the modes to your liking.

The max brightness (1,200 lumens) is achieved via the temporary boost mode. Otherwise, here’s an indication of what sort of battery life you can expect across the brightness range:

700 lumens, 220m distance, 3.5 hours battery life

200 lumens, 100m distance, 8 hours battery life

15 lumens, 25m distance, 65 hours battery life

One thing worth noting here, however, is that there is no red mode.

Is it easy to use?

Given the size of the torch itself, the button feels a little on the small side. It’s straightforward to use though, and the only time I experienced any difficulty was when wearing thick gloves that weren’t all that dextrous.

The app is rather intuitive, though, and while it may be a little gimmicky, I wouldn’t say it’s entirely without its merit.

The capability to pre-set modes is handy, as is the way the app gives you a remaining percentage for the battery life.

Batteries

This head torch comes with a 21700 Li-ion rechargeable battery, which is housed in a rear cylindrical unit and can be recharged via the included charging cable.

There’s also a battery level indicator on the rear pack that gives you a rough idea of how much is left.

Resilience

An IP67 rating puts this head torch among the more resilient of options on the market, as it means it offers substantial protection against dust and water.

With regards to the latter, it’s said to withstand water submersion up to one metre for up to 30 minutes.

The body of the torch and rear battery units also feel robust, and we’d expect it to handle wear and tear.

Is it good value?

A price tag of £174.95 puts the H7R Signature at the more expensive end of the head torch market.

If you’re considering this as an option for use in a professional context, I can understand why you’d spend the money.

Best used for…

Professionals looking for reliable, extremely bright and customisable lighting.

Likewise, it’d be very handy for those that need either a very bright light source that reaches a fair distance, or those that plan to regularly spend time conducting activities in the dark.

Verdict

Excellent reach and brightness but bulk, weight and cost mean it’s perhaps not the most ideal for leisurely users.

Facts at a glance: LEDLenser MH4 Weight : 274g

: 274g Size : 7cm (w) x 4cm (h) x 5.5cm

: 7cm (w) x 4cm (h) x 5.5cm Waterproof rating : IP67

: IP67 Brightness rating in lumens : 1200 lumens

: 1200 lumens Lighting modes : 5+

: 5+ Beam pattern : Wide spot

: Wide spot Red light function : No

: No Red rear light : No

: No Automatic beam adjustment : No

: No Battery type : Rechargeable 21700 Li-ion battery 3.7V

: Rechargeable 21700 Li-ion battery 3.7V Battery life: Up to 65 hours

