Geared towards runners with excellent lighting performance, this head torch doubles as a great hiking torch, but comfort, weight, and lack of red light affect its overall rating.

Ledlenser NEO 9R Review

Basics

Given the fact that Ledlenser has been an expert in LED lighting for almost 30 years now, I came into this test with high hopes. Was I going to be disappointed?

First impressions

As ever, my first impressions were based around the size and weight of the head torch, plus the comfort on offer.

This is a weightier option than many others on test, with the rear battery pack being responsible for a lot of that.

The front unit feels very lightweight and the rear isn’t so noticeable when worn, with the strap over the top and around the head holding it place well.

However, it’s worth noting that the band is very thin, so I didn’t find it as comfortable as I would have liked. That said, I have very little hair on my head, so your experience may be different if your hairline is still very much intact!

How we tested Before testing anything, we weighed each head torch on our own scales and measured the light’s size to give an accurate understanding of how light it was and how well it packed away. Each head torch was worn multiple times on walks in open terrain and on trails with closer features, such as hedges or woodland. Much of the testing took place after dusk on the Cotswold Way and we conducted a controlled test in the same spot in an attempt to assess the distance and width of each light’s beams. Comfort, weight distribution and ease of use was rated throughout testing, while we also tried using each torch when wearing thick mountaineering-style gloves, plus thinner gloves.

Brightness

This is where the NEO 9R excels. It offers fantastic light performance and didn’t leave me wanting for anything.

It’s bright, covers a very impressive distance and also illuminates a wide field of view impressively well. In this regard it’s at least as good as the majority of other head torches I’ve reviewed as part of this test.

That impressive performance is also present when the torch is used in its mid power mode, with plenty of lighting to light your way whether you’re running, walking or working. Plus, in that mode you get a very good battery life.

Lighting modes

There are only four lighting modes available with the NEO 9R, though when in use there is also a red flashing light on the rear.

The four modes are:

Boost: 1,200 lumens, 200m distance, short burst

Power: 600 lumens, 120m distance, 5 hours burn time

Mid power: 200 lumens, 60m distance, 12 hours burn time

Low power: 20 lumens, 5m distance, 120 hours burn time

Is it easy to use?

Without a doubt. There’s one button on the top of the light unit and you simply press it to toggle through the three main modes.

Then, when you want to use the boost mode simply give it a double tap.

The button isn’t the largest, however, so can be a little tricky to use when wearing thick gloves.

Batteries

The rear pack houses the rechargeable battery, which can be recharged via a USB cable with a magnetic connection on the pack.

There’s no option to replace it with normal batteries.

Resilience

The IP54 rating this head torch means it offers very good protection against dust ingress and also splashes of water from all sides.

It’s not totally waterproof, however, which is worth bearing in mind.

Is it good value?

At a few pennies under £100, this is far from a cheap option, however, the lighting performance is exceptional and it’s paired with very good battery life.

With those two aspects combined, you’d have to say this is value for money.

Best used for…

It’s aimed at runners, for whom it’ll do a very good job if you don’t mind the weight and if you get on well with the headband.

However, those considerations – and the lack of red light – aside, it would also be a fab hiking torch.

Verdict

If judged on lighting alone it’d receive top marks, but it loses points for comfort, weight and lack of red light.

Facts at a glance: Ledlenser NEO 9R Weight : 208g

: 208g Size (front) : 6.3cm (w) x 2.8cm (h) x 2.5cm (d)

: 6.3cm (w) x 2.8cm (h) x 2.5cm (d) Size (rear) : 9.5cm (w) x 4.7cm (h) x 2.5cm (d)

: 9.5cm (w) x 4.7cm (h) x 2.5cm (d) Waterproof rating : IP54

: IP54 Brightness rating in lumens : 1,200 lumens

: 1,200 lumens Lighting modes : 4

: 4 Beam pattern : Mixed

: Mixed Red light function : No

: No Red rear light: Yes

Yes Automatic beam adjustment : No

: No Battery type : Li-ion rechargeable battery

: Li-ion rechargeable battery Battery life: Up to 120 hours

