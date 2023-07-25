Ideal for fast-paced adventures like running, thanks to its comfort and excellent flood lighting, and suitable for camping with lower power mode; however, limited modes and battery life impact its overall score, though it remains a solid choice for specific activities.

Silva Terra Scout H Review

Basics

If you’re keen on a brand with history, look no further. In 1933 the brand’s founders launched the first-ever liquid-filled compass. Just two years later came the brand’s first head torch.

Technology may have moved on a lot since then, but those two product lines still form a core part of the brand’s offering.

On test here is the Terra Scout H, which won an award at European outdoor trade show ISPO, as well as the Scandinavian Outdoor Sustainability Award.

The torch unit itself is made from hemp fibres and recycled plastics, resulting in a 90% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to standard plastics.

First impressions

Visually it’s a classy torch to look at, it’s lightweight and is on par with dozens of competitors in terms of size and packability.

One area I’d say it performs above average, though, is the comfort, with the wide, soft band proving comfortable when in use.

How we tested Before testing anything, we weighed each head torch on our own scales and measured the light’s size to give an accurate understanding of how light it was and how well it packed away. Each head torch was worn multiple times on walks in open terrain and on trails with closer features, such as hedges or woodland. Much of the testing took place after dusk on the Cotswold Way and we conducted a controlled test in the same spot in an attempt to assess the distance and width of each light’s beams. Comfort, weight distribution and ease of use was rated throughout testing, while we also tried using each torch when wearing thick mountaineering-style gloves, plus thinner gloves.

Brightness

Where this head torch excels, apart from the aforementioned comfort, is with its flood lighting.

The Terra Scout H illuminates your surroundings expertly well, giving you a fantastic range of vision that feels akin to a floodlight coming on.

There’s a decent distance in that top mode, too, but it does start to struggle beyond 50m, which can’t be said for the likes of the Petzl Swift RL, Tikka Core or the Black Diamond Spot 400.

In the lower of the two modes, you still get good illumination of your immediate surroundings, but the reach of the beam doesn’t go much further than that.

Lighting modes

The Terra Scout H can be operated in the following modes:

Max mode : 350 lumens, 65m distance, 3 hours burn time

: 350 lumens, 65m distance, 3 hours burn time Min mode : 50 lumens, 30m distance, 25 hours burn time

: 50 lumens, 30m distance, 25 hours burn time Continuous red

Is it easy to use?

Pretty much. Again, there’s one single button and a single press will toggle you through the two white modes, while a long press from off will turn on the red light.

Tilting is also incredibly easy and all of the above is perfectly doable in gloves, too.

Batteries

One of the best aspects of this head torch, apart from the sustainability, is the fact that you can choose to use it with a rechargeable battery (provided) or AAA batteries.

This means you can carry the latter with you on adventures or when working outdoors, safe in the knowledge that you can get more lighting when the standard battery runs dry.

Resilience

An IPX5 rating should mean significant resistance to low-pressure water streams, which is a step above many others in this test.

Otherwise, we’ve seen no reason to doubt the long-term durability of this head torch.

Is it good value?

Yes and no. What it does, the Terra Scout H does very well. It’s a quality head torch, is comfortable and it’s always great to see brands try to be more sustainable. Oh and the dual battery options are also a big plus.

However, the limited lighting modes see it lose points for versatility.

Best used for…

Due to the comfort, excellent flood lighting but limited battery performance, this head torch would suit fast paced adventures, such as running.

It would also be great for camping when used in the lower power mode, otherwise it’d be far too blinding.

Verdict

Very comfortable and excellent flood lighting, but limited modes and battery life see it lose points.

Facts at a glance: Silva Terra Scout H Weight : 73g

: 73g Size : 5.5cm (w) x 4cm (h) x 4cm (d)

: 5.5cm (w) x 4cm (h) x 4cm (d) Waterproof rating : IPX5

: IPX5 Brightness rating in lumens : 350

: 350 Lighting modes : 3

: 3 Beam pattern : Mixed

: Mixed Red light function : Yes

: Yes Red rear light : No

: No Automatic beam adjustment : No

: No Battery type : Rechargeable Silva Hybrid Battery 1.25 Ah included; also compatible with three AAA batteries

: Rechargeable Silva Hybrid Battery 1.25 Ah included; also compatible with three AAA batteries Battery life: 3-25 hours

