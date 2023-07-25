Comfort is middling Flood lighting performance could be better

Comfort is middling Flood lighting performance could be better

Ideal for Duke of Edinburgh, camping, and casual walks when super bright wide lighting isn't essential, this head torch offers very good performance at its price point, though users should consider their brightness needs.

Lifesystems Intensity 280

Basics

British brand Lifesystems first made a name for itself with the introduction of the UK’s first travel-specific first aid kits back in 1989.

That’s still the brand’s specialty in 2023, but it’s also branched out to develop and manufacture other expedition kit, such as insect repellents, sun lotion and, as you can see here, lighting.

Lifesystems kit is typically budget-friendly, as demonstrated by the £29.99 price tag attached to the Intensity 280 head torch on test here.

How we tested Before testing anything, we weighed each head torch on our own scales and measured the light’s size to give an accurate understanding of how light it was and how well it packed away. Each head torch was worn multiple times on walks in open terrain and on trails with closer features, such as hedges or woodland. Much of the testing took place after dusk on the Cotswold Way and we conducted a controlled test in the same spot in an attempt to assess the distance and width of each light’s beams. Comfort, weight distribution and ease of use was rated throughout testing, while we also tried using each torch when wearing thick mountaineering-style gloves, plus thinner gloves.

First impressions

It’s not going to win any awards for how it looks, but then with a product like this, function always trumps form anyway.

Comfort is okay with a band similar to many others in the market, but the plastic unit does make contact with the forehead which sees it lose a few points in this regard.

It never caused me any significant discomfort, but just didn’t feel as nice to wear as some others.

Brightness

For a £30 head torch, the performance of the Intensity 280 is impressive. Light reaches a distance that’s more than adequate for most in the max mode, though this does drop off as you switch over to less lumens.

Illumination of your immediate surroundings is reasonable too, though doesn’t reach the heights of many other head torches I’ve tested in this batch of products.

It’d certainly be adequate, but any drop off in performance would leave you wanting more.

Meanwhile, the red light illuminates more than others in the test and delivers enough visibility for you to move in darkness.

Lighting modes

The Intensity 280 can be used in the following modes:

Max power: 280 lumens, 90m distance, 5.5 hours burn time

Standard: 80 lumens, 47m distance, 11 hours burn time

Max burn time: 6 lumens, 13m, up to 6 days

White strobe

Red continuous

Red strobe

Red SOS

Is it easy to use?

It certainly is. A single press of the large button takes you through the modes and it’s easy to operate even when wearing thick gloves.

Meanwhile the tilt function can be operated with one hand.

Batteries

There’s no option to use standard batteries here, so you’re left with the USB rechargeable battery.

This is fine, particularly if you carry a power bank with you, but it otherwise means that when it runs out you can’t just replace it with batteries if you’re in a pinch.

Resilience

An IPX6 rating makes this stand out from the crowd (many others are just IPX4), which signals it should be able to withstand high-pressure streams of water.

That means it should more than match up to any rainy evenings.

Is it good value?

Very much so. At a few pennies under £30 the Intensity 280 looks like a very attractive proposition.

It doesn’t offer the comfort or lighting performance of some others, but it’s half their price and is pretty lightweight, too.

Best used for…

This head torch seems perfect for Duke of Edinburgh, camping and any times you’re out walking when you don’t need super bright wide lighting.

Verdict

Very good performance for a head torch at this price point; just consider if it’ll be bright enough for you.

Facts at a glance: Lifesystems Intensity 280 Weight : 89g

: 89g Size : 6cm (w) x 4.2cm (h) x 3.5cm (d)

: 6cm (w) x 4.2cm (h) x 3.5cm (d) Waterproof rating : IPX6

: IPX6 Brightness rating in lumens : 280 lumens

: 280 lumens Lighting modes : 7

: 7 Beam pattern : Mixed

: Mixed Red light function : Yes

: Yes Red rear light : No

: No Automatic beam adjustment: No

No Battery type : Rechargeable Lithium-ion battery

: Rechargeable Lithium-ion battery Battery life: Up to six days

