For hikers, campers, and travellers seeking a decent and lightweight head torch, this option shines, but those expecting extended wet use or enhanced red light coverage might want to explore alternatives; overall, it impresses with its stellar performance and dual battery options.

Petzl Tikka Core Review

Basics

Petzl has been manufacturing head torches for over 40 years and in that time the brand has gained a reputation for being highly reliable.

Its kit is used by climbers, mountaineers and workers the world over, but should you invest in the Tikka Core?

First impressions

The Tikka Core is a follow up to Petzl’s first LED head torch, the Tikka. The latter is still in the range today, but the Core offers extra lumens (450 in total) and comes with the brand’s Core rechargeable battery.

It feels lightweight, is small enough to chuck into a small jacket or rucksack pocket and the fabric band offers a reasonable amount of comfort.

Admittedly, a couple of other brands/models feel slightly nicer (e.g. Petzl’s Swift RL or the BioLite), but there are also plenty that aren’t as comfy.

How we tested Before testing anything, we weighed each head torch on our own scales and measured the light’s size to give an accurate understanding of how light it was and how well it packed away. Each head torch was worn multiple times on walks in open terrain and on trails with closer features, such as hedges or woodland. Much of the testing took place after dusk on the Cotswold Way and we conducted a controlled test in the same spot in an attempt to assess the distance and width of each light’s beams. Comfort, weight distribution and ease of use was rated throughout testing, while we also tried using each torch when wearing thick mountaineering-style gloves, plus thinner gloves.

Brightness

The maximum amount of lumens available here is 450 and that’s plenty for most hill walkers or campers. In that setting Petzl says the beam distance is 75m, and the battery life is up to two hours.

In practice, the beam illuminates your immediate surroundings very well (on par with the impressive flood lighting from the Silva), but also lights up the way ahead for quite some distance.

However, the distance isn’t quite as good as you get with the Black Diamond Spot 400, the BioLite Headlamp 750 or the Ledlenser options on test.

In the standard mode (100 lumens) beam distance is 45m while the burn time is seven hours (or up to 12 hours when using three AAA batteries).

The continuous red light mode is pretty good at illuminating details nearby, but delivers more of a spot beam rather than a wide beam.

Lighting modes

The lighting modes are as follows:

Max power : 450 lumens, 75m distance, 2 hour burn time (350 lumens and 70m distance with AAA batteries)

: 450 lumens, 75m distance, 2 hour burn time (350 lumens and 70m distance with AAA batteries) Standard : 100 lumens, 45m distance, 7 hour burn time (12 hours with AAA batteries)

: 100 lumens, 45m distance, 7 hour burn time (12 hours with AAA batteries) Max burn time : 7 lumens, 10m distance, 110 hours burn time

: 7 lumens, 10m distance, 110 hours burn time Red continuous : 2 lumens, 5m distance, 60 hours burn time

: 2 lumens, 5m distance, 60 hours burn time Red strobe: Visible at 700m for 400 hours

Is it easy to use?

Absolutely. There’s only one button, which is large and easy to press even when wearing gloves, and via single presses and holding it down you can toggle through all of the lighting modes.

One minor criticism we have, however, is that the tilt function isn’t very easy to operate with one hand.

Batteries

The Tikka Core comes with the brand’s removable Core rechargeable battery, which can be charged via a USB lead.

However, you can also replace this with three AAA batteries, which is a great option for those that may need extra juice while on the move.

Resilience

An IPX4 rating is common in head torches and means the product is likely to be able to deal with splashes from any angle but is not waterproof.

Its construction of hard plastics suggests it should handle a bit of rough action when, for example, it’s chucked in a rucksack.

Is it good value?

Due to its standing in the industry/outdoor community, Petzl products aren’t exactly cheap, but they often prove the test of time.

Plus, the ability to use normal batteries as well as a rechargeable one is a winning combo.

Best used for…

A decent, lightweight head torch that will suit hikers, campers and travellers. However, if you might be spending extended periods in very wet conditions or want stronger red light coverage, consider an alternative.

Verdict

Impressive performance in a lightweight package; bonus points for dual battery options.

Facts at a glance: Petzl Tikka core Weight : 81g

: 81g Size : 6.5cm (w) x 4cm (h) x 4cm (d)

: 6.5cm (w) x 4cm (h) x 4cm (d) Waterproof rating : IPX4

: IPX4 Brightness rating in lumens : 450 lumens

: 450 lumens Lighting modes : 5

: 5 Beam pattern : Flood

: Flood Red light function : Yes

: Yes Red rear light: No

No Automatic beam adjustment : No

: No Battery type : 1250 mAh CORE rechargeable battery or three AAA batteries (not included)

: 1250 mAh CORE rechargeable battery or three AAA batteries (not included) Battery life: 2 hours in max power, 7-10 hours at 100 lumens

