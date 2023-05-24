MSR Tindheim 2-person tent review

This generously proportioned tent might prove too heavy for solo backpackers but it offers impressive living space for two, with a fully floored porch.

MSR Tindheim 2-Person Backpacking Tunnel Tent: basics

This three-season tunnel tent from American outdoor gear maker MSR is weatherproof, roomy and reasonably light – though not ultralight.

First impressions

The two-hoop longer tunnel design and generous floored porch of this tent gives it a superior level of living space over other backpacking tents, but is somewhat heavier and more bulky than other some other tents on test.

The flysheet has one door, which is on the smaller side for a tent of this volume. The inner door is larger but with the high groundsheet wall, you may need to crawl rather than crouch on entry and exit.

The Tindheim is genuinely suitable for two

Whereas some 2-person tents are, to say the least, a tight fit for two – let alone a pair of big backpacks – and therefore better suited in reality to solo campers, the Tindheim is genuinely suitable for two. If you can split the weight between both of you, that reduces your burden to a respectable 1.6kg each.

With plenty of room in the porch to deal with wet gear, dogs and even children, you’ll find it easy to keep the sleeping compartment clean and dry. You’ll also have space to enjoy a day inside should the weather suggest it.

How weatherproof is it?

Longer tunnel tents aren’t generally as stable as dome or geodesic tents in strong winds so you might not choose to pitch this one in stormy weather.

The hydrostatic head of the flysheet – the main measurement of its waterproofing – is a relatively modest 1,500mm, less than you might expect from a tent of this weight but the amount of space inside should minimise your chance of coming into contact with any possible water ingress.

At 68 denier, the groundsheet is a good thickness and has a hydrostatic head of 3,000 mm as well as a good-height wall.

Unlike many other 2-person tents, the footprint – an optional, additional ground sheet that protects the inner tent from moisture and reduces risk of puncture from sharp objects on the ground – is included and will increase the tent’s overall longevity.

When it comes to condensation reduction, the inner door has a full zippable larger-mesh panel and there is another zippable mesh panel to the foot end. The flysheet has permanent protected venting areas at each end.

Is it easy to pitch?

This tent arrives with the inner and outer fixed together, which is useful when pitching in wet weather. However, this is a pole-and-sheath tent and although the poles slide in easily enough, the pole ends require a fair amount of pressure to persuade them into their eyelets.

With a large footprint and long sides, this tent might be tricky to control if you are pitching in the wind.

Is there a porch?

The Tindheim’s liveable porch is floored as part of the included footprint and gives this tent a huge advantage over smaller backpacking options. With plenty of space to store two good sized rucksacks, dry a wet dog or remove your footwear, it gives you a solid chance of keeping the inner tent clean and dry even in really mucky weather.

What is the inner tent like?

The inner tent offers a generous sleep for two adults alone or a cosier one if you add a small child or a dog. With very little taper at the foot end, it has plenty of width and enough length for all but the tallest of campers. The wide area of sitting-height space makes this a tent a happy place for two but also offers space for visitors if required.

There’s a good allocation of smaller gear pockets for both sleepers at either end of the tent. As well as useful hanging loops for lights, there’s an integral full-length hanging line on which to dry smaller wet items.

Is is easy to pack away?

You can leave the inner in but on a windy day you’ll need two people to control and pack this long-sided tent. The poles are a tight fit in their eyelets and need some pressure to remove but there aren’t any obvious catch-points on the pole sleeves, allowing them to slide smoothly out. The wide-entry bag makes packing easy and the compression straps allow you to further reduce the bag size.

Is it worth the price?

Despite having a lower price point than the Big Agnes Copper Spur and the Heimplanet Fistral Classic, this tent offers more when it comes to space, but is much heavier than the Copper Spur. It’s not as sturdy but it is a touch lighter and a lot cheaper than the Tentipi Olivin 2 Combi, which has similar inner space but no porch.

Best used for…

Great for car camping or short distance backpacking. The MSR Tindheim is on the heavier side for one person to carry over longer distances but most solo campers won’t need all the internal space it offers; and 3.2kg is a manageable weight if divided with your walking partner. It offers plenty of living space for two plus a dog. The porch area gives storage capacity plus additional living space and would make camp life much easier than most smaller tents.

Facts at a glance: MSR Tindheim 2-person Backpacking tent Packed size: 56 cm x 20 cm

56 cm x 20 cm Weight: 3.2 kg

3.2 kg Inner height: 101 cm

101 cm Suitable for: 3-season use

3-season use Flysheet: 68D polyester polyurethane & DWR

68D polyester polyurethane & DWR Waterproofing: HH 1500 mm (groundsheet 3000 mm)

HH 1500 mm (groundsheet 3000 mm) Poles: 2 hooped poles, 7000 series aluminium

2 hooped poles, 7000 series aluminium Pitch: Flysheet and inner together (storm pitch design)

Another option from MSR is the Hubba Hubba NX-2, the American company's best-selling backpacking tent and a classic design for 20 years or so. It's very light, robust in bad weather, and spacious for two, featuring a decent-sized inner tent with two doors and two porches for string your wet backpacks, boots and cooking gear. In facts it's pretty hard to fault – we just wish it was a bit more affordable. But if you're a committed outdoors enthusiast with the wherewithal, it's a great investment for backpacking, trekking, and occasional or weekend campers… pulling it out and dusting it off each spring will be a pleasure.

With a virtually identical layout, this tent has most of the advantages of the Hubba Hubba NX-2 above, but is also a bit lighter, and more compact when packed – especially useful for bikepackers, at whom the tent is aimed, but arguably equally handy for backpackers. It's easy to pitch, spacious and convenient, with two doors and two porches in which to cook or stash backpacks or wet boots. It also has a huge internal pocket for bike helmets. It comes at a premium price, but those excellent features could be worth your while if you can afford it.

