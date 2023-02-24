Nobis Huron Anorak: reviewed

  1. Home
The Nobis Huron anorak looks chic, and costs a pretty penny – but how does it perform in the hills? Pat Kinsella tests one

Our rating 
3.0 out of 5 star rating 3.0
Huron anorak by Nobis in white with lower red panel

Published:

Our review

A fashion-focused, premium-priced men’s anorak, which supplies lightweight protection from the wind and rain
Pros: • Stylish
• Breathable fabric
Cons: • Only one pocket
• High price
• Hood lacks peak

Nobis Huron Anorak

Designed more for country walks and urban adventures in wet conditions than hard hill hikes, the lightweight technical shell of the Huron is constructed from a ripstop taffeta nylon material with an ‘Embrace’ membrane that keeps the garment breathable and but waterproof.

There’s just one pocket, but it’s a huge pouch that extends right across the front of the coat, which can be accessed via side flaps that shut with poppers.

As is traditional with an anorak, there’s only a small zip (quarter length in this case) and the coat is pulled on and off over your head, something that is made easier by an expansion zip on the right side of the jacket. The hood has no peak to protect your face from rain drips, but it can be drawn in with pull cords.

Facts at a glance: 

  • Weight: 416g
  • Fabric: Technical Taffeta Nylon/Ripstop fabrication with Embrace membrane
  • Vents: None
  • Hood: Tightened with drawstring
  • Pockets: Outside hip pocket

Also consider:

Patagonia Granite Crest waterproof jacket

Women’s and men’s versions of the Granite Crest.

If the Nobus Huron caught your eye, style obviously matters to you. Patagonia’s designs also tend to appeal to the nattier kind of hiker. The Granite Crest has a clean, minimal look, but performs pretty well in rain, so it’s a practical option too.

Klättermusen Asynja waterproof jacket

Lots of interesting design details catch the eye with this lightweight waterproof jacket from the Swedish gear maker Klättermusen, including the asymmetric zip, and dropped rear hem. Want to read more?

Want more options?

Check out our guides to:

