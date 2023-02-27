Best waterproof jackets for 2023: reviewed
Keep the rain firmly out whatever the conditions with a waterproof jacket we've tested in the elements. We bring you our recommendations from the field
There may be no such thing as bad weather, only bad kit. But with rainfall set to increase in the UK, now is the time to invest in a jacket that will keep you bone-dry when the heavens open.
Finding the right one for you isn't necessarily related to how much you have to spend on it. We've tested and reviewed rain jackets from all ends of the spectrum to help you unpick the difference between a £420 jacket and a £70 one, and work out which features will be most important to you when you're out in the elements.
What are the best waterproof jackets?
The best jackets are those that not only repel rain and wind, but which allow your body to breath – via vents and smart, 'breathable' fabrics – preventing the build up of moisture on the inside.
Look for a good hood, with adjustment points, and pockets that can hold everything from scrumped conkers to OS maps.
Comfort is crucial too. It’s great to have a waterproof is both light and compact when folded, so you can pop it in a backpack on those will-it-won’t-it unpredictable days, when rain is an ever-present rumour on the horizon.
The biggest area of innovation in jackets over the last few years has been in the development of recycled fabrics and eco-conscious design – an important consideration for any new purchase.
Many rain jacket makers use waterproof membranes by the market-leading brand Gore-Tex, but other similar membranes are available in various forms. Some are at the premium end, so will look after you on mountaintops and on the edge of the poles. But do you really need that level of protection? If you’re mostly walking in the woods and on countryside trails, cheaper options are usually adequate.
Lastly, genuinely waterproof jackets can be a costly investment, but we've covered a range of budgets below.
Here is our fully reviewed guide to the best waterproof jackets for 2023...
Best waterproof jackets for 2023
- Best lightweight jacket: Salewa Puez GTX Paclite
- Best technical jacket: Thrudark Raid jacket
- Best budget jacket: Quechua M500 waterproof jacket
- Best urban jacket: Nobus Huron anorak
- Best eco-friendly jacket: Patagonia Granite Crest waterproof
Best lightweight waterproof jacket
Salewa Puez GTX Paclite Jacket
Buy now for men
Buy now for women
Don't let this jacket's good looks deceive you: it performs excellently when the weather plays rough. It is highly waterproof, with rainproof pockets and welded seams. It's also highly breathable, which is good, as there are no under-arm vents. There are two enormous pockets, and the insulated peaked hood has one toggle on the back, providing good face protection when tightened. A great mid-range option. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella
Facts at a glance:
- Weight: 345g
- Fabric: Gore-Tex, 100% recycled polyester
- Waterproof rating: 28,000mm hydrostatic head
- Vents: None
- Hood: peaked, with single point of adjustment
- Pockets: 2 hand pockets
Arc'teryx Beta Jacket
Buy now for women
This super-stylish and effective rain jacket is the entry-level offering in Arc’teryx’s Beta range, combining excellent performance and style at a high-end price. It's made from Gore-Tex fabric, so is waterproof, windproof and breathable, and it's easy to pack down and stash away.
The hood is well designed, with a single-pull toggle at the back and a firm peak to keep the rain out of your eyes. A great choice for outdoors adventures, if you can afford it. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella
Facts at a glance:
- Weight: 300–350g
- Fabric: Gore-Tex membrane with Gore C-Knit backing
- Waterproof rating: 28,000mm hydrostatic head
- Vents: None
- Hood: Peaked, with rear adjustment
- Pockets: Two large hand pockets and one internal chest pocket
Best technical jacket on test
Thrudark Raid Jacket
The Thrudark Raid is a heavy-duty, triple-layered, totally weatherproof jacket that's got you covered in all conditions. At 820g, it's not lightweight but it has thermal properties that mean it doubles up as a ski jacket. The Raid has an innovative technical fabric membrane that adapts to ambient conditions, which means it gets more breathable as it gets warmer. It has lots of storage, with hand and chest pockets, and an internal zipped pocket and pouch. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella.
Facts at a glance:
- Weight: 820g
- Fabric: 3-layer waterproof ripstop shell with c_change membrane
- Waterproof rating: 20,000mm hydrostatic head
- Vents: Large underarm vents
- Hood: Peaked, with three points of adjustment
- Pockets: 2 hand pockets, 2 chest pockets, 1 internal zipped pocket & 1 pouch
Rab Arc Eco Waterproof Jacket
Buy now for men
Buy now for women
Made from 100% recycled fabric, this triple-layer waterproof jacket is brilliantly designed. With a hydrostatic head rating of 22,000mm, there is no water getting past its Pertex Shield Revolve material. It's breathable, and made from recycled polyester. The peaked hood is excellent, with three adjustment points for a perfect fit, and there are two generous pockets on the outside – but none on the inside. A very good mid-range choice. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella.
Facts at a glance:
- Weight: 375 to 428g
- Fabric: 100% recycled Pertex Shield Revolve
- Waterproof rating: 22,000mm hydrostatic head
- Vents: Under each arm
- Hood: Peaked, with three adjustment points
- Pockets: Two large hand pockets
Best budget jacket on test
Quechua MH500 Waterproof jacket
Buy now for men
Buy now for women
Another three-layered jacket, the MH500 offers almost all the same features of the premium coats on the market, including impressive waterproofing and excellent breathability. It has a good amount of stretch to it so you can move freely. At 574g it's lighter than the Thrudark Raid (above), but like the Raid it won't pack down small because of the three layered fabric. The hand pockets are a little on the small side, but a fantastic jacket at an excellent price. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella.
Facts at a glance:
- Weight: 574g
- Fabric: Polyamide, polyester, polyurethane and elastane
- Waterproof rating: 22,000mm hydrostatic head
- Vents: Under each arm
- Hood: Peaked, with three adjustment points
- Pockets: Two zipped hand pockets, 1 zipped inside pocket, 1 inside pocket
Alpkit Sigma jacket
This simple but reliable jacket is the lightest of the three-layered jackets we tested, weighing just 400g. It's made entirely from recycled (and recyclable) single polymer material. It's waterproof enough for most situations, but not as stormproof as its pricier peers. The peaked hood is easy to adjust and the high collar offers excellent rain protection. The two hand pockets are just large enough to house an OS sheet map. A good all-season jacket. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella.
Facts at a glance:
- Weight: 400g
- Fabric: 140gsm 50D, 100% recycled polyester ripstop
- Waterproof rating: 15,000mm hydrostatic head
- Vents: None
- Hood: Peaked, with a rear adjustment toggle
- Pockets: Two exterior hand pockets
Nobis Huron Anorak
An excellent choice for country walks and urban activity than challenging hikes, the Nobis Huron combines lightweight, breathable and waterproof qualities with premium fashion – and a premium price tag. There's one pocket, a pouch that stretches across the front of the coat and has poppered flaps on either side to close it. It's in the traditional style, with a small zip and the coat being pulled on and offer over your head. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella.
Facts at a glance:
- Weight: 416g
- Fabric: Technical Taffeta Nylon/Ripstop fabrication with Embrace membrane
- Waterproof rating: 10,000mm hydrostatic head
- Vents: None
- Hood: Tightened with drawstring
- Pockets: Outside hip pockets
Häglofs LIM ZT Trek GTX Pro Jacket Men
A serious all-conditions jacket that's priced as such, Häglofs LIM ZT GTX Pro Jacket is a high-performance garment. It's made from a combination of Gore-Tex materials, offering freedom of movement but hardcore weather protection. It's designed with backpack wearers in mind, with an extra-long back to guard against exposure, and reinforced shoulders and back to prevent abrasion. The hood is near-perfect. A high-end investment if your budget can stretch. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella.
Facts at a glance:
- Weight: 480g
- Fabric: Gore-Tex Pro and Gore-Tex Pro Stretch
- Waterproof rating: 28,000mm hydrostatic head
- Vents: Two extra long underarm vents
- Hood: Peaked with three points of adjustment
- Pockets: Two chest pockets
Sprayway Reaction Jacket
Buy now for women
Buy now for men
If you're looking for something for country walks rather than hardcore hill hikes, the Sprayway Reaction jacket is a good option for you. It's reasonably priced and made from recycled materials, and being Gore-Tex, is windproof and waterproof. The peaked hood is very good, and it has three large exterior zipped pockets. At 640g, it's not the lightest, but it is warm – if you're prone to overheating, you'll miss having pit vents. But otherwise, it's an excellent mid-range choice. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella.
Facts at a glance:
- Weight: 640g
- Fabric: 100% recycled polyester outer, 100% polyamide lining, 100% polyester mesh / 2-layer Gore-Tex fabric with a 75D recycled polyester plain weave face
- Waterproof rating: not given
- Vents: None
- Hood: Peaked, with one point of adjustment
- Pockets: 2 large hand pockets and 1 chest pocket, plus 1 velcro chest pocket on the inside
Best eco friendly jacket on test
Patagonia Granite Crest waterproof jacket
Buy now for men
Buy now for women
This handsome high-performance three-layer jacket is waterproof, breathable and features a PFC-free DWR finish. Its environmental credentials are impeccable – it's made from rescued fishing nets, spun into nylon ripstop. There are side pockets (positioned to be above the waistband of a backpack) and a chest pocket with waterproof zip, which you can stuff the entire jacket into when you're not wearing it. The hood is of good quality, and has three adjustable points for a weathertight fit. Highly recommended. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella.
Facts at a glance:
- Weight: 400g
- Fabric: H2No Performance Standard NetPlus (100% postconsumer recycled nylon ripstop)
- Waterproof rating: 20,000mm hydrostatic head
- Vents: Under arms
- Hood: Peaked, with three adjustment points
- Pockets: Two hand pockets and one external chest pocket
Berghaus Glissade/Cornice Interactive Jacket
Buy now for women
Buy now for men
Wondering why there are two names for this jacket? The women's version is known as the Glissade, while the men's is the Cornice. It's a large warm, waterproof jacket that can be worn alone or as part of an interactive layering system, with Berghaus fleeces zipping directly into the jacket to provide an extra layer of warmth in very cold conditions. There are no vents, so if you overheat easily it may not be for you, but its breathability is good. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella.
Facts at a glance:
- Weight: Women’s 650g / Men’s 787g
- Fabric: 2-layer Gore-Tex
- Waterproof rating: not given
- Vents: None
- Hood: Peaked, with three points of adjustment
- Pockets: two small hand pockets and one large zipped interior pocket large enough to take a sheet map
Montane Spirit Jacket
Buy now for men
Buy now for women
Lightweight and packable, the Spirit is a reliable companion in all weathers. Montane says it rated as highly waterproof in their lab tests, yet weighs less than 400g. It has a reliable Gore-Tex membrane, fully taped seams and an internal storm flap behind the full-zip fastening, meaning absolutely no rain is getting in. It packs down brilliantly for those in-between days, has a stiff peaked hood and high face cover – although the pull cords are located inside the jacket and can be fiddly to locate. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella.
Facts at a glance:
- Weight: 320–365g
- Fabric: 100% Polyester, 75 Denier Gore-Tex Paclite
- Waterproof rating: 28,000mm hydrostatic head
- Vents: None
- Hood: Peaked, with three adjustment points
- Pockets: Two hand pockets
Klättermusen Asynja
Buy now for men
Buy now for women
There may be hardier lightweight shell jackets out there, but the super lightweight (347g) Asynja jacket packs down to wallet-size proportions, making it ideal for stuffing into a backpack on longer hikes. The outer shell is made from recycled polyamide, which offers plenty of stretch. The Asynja is recommended for summer hikes, but with a hydrostatic head rating of 20,000mm and great breathability, I've tested it well into autumn and feel its capable of providing protection for most sea-level country walks all year round. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella.
Facts at a glance:
- Weight: 347g
- Fabric: Cutan, with a 100% recycled polyester outer
- Waterproof rating: 20,000mm hydrostatic head
- Vents: None
- Hood: Peaked, with one point of adjustment
- Pockets: 2 large hand pockets
Montane Pac Plus XT jacket
Buy now for men
This slim-fit lightweight jacket is a great choice for hiking, climbing and mountaineering. It's essentially a beefed-up version of Montane's excellent Pac Plus jacket, with a tougher face fabric – although it remains very lightweight at less than 400g. It's durable, breathable and resistant to internal abrasion. The hood has a stiffened peak and two cinches for a close fit, and the hip pockets are big enough for an OS sheet map. Reviewed by Joe Pontin
Facts at a glance:
- Weight: 375g
- Fabric: Gore-Tex Paclite Plus, 2-layer, 100% recycled nylon
- Waterproof rating: 28,000mm hydrostatic head
- Vents: Long pit zips
- Hood: helmet compatible, diual adjuestment
- Pockets: Zipped external breast pocket, two map-sized hip pockets
Columbia OutDry Extreme Mesh Waterproof Shell Jacket
This technically excellent jacket is extremely light (225g), highly waterproof and pleasantly breathable. Unlike the vast majority of waterproof jackets, you’ll never need to re-proof it. The hood is decent much improved from similar Columbia jackets in recent years. Without a ‘face fabric’, the jacket has a slightly shiny, plastic appearance that may divide opinion, but from a technical point of view, this is a great jacket for summer hiking and backpacking. Reviewed by Joe Pontin
Facts at a glance:
- Weight: 225g
- Fabric: OutDry Extreme, 100% nylon Titanium
- Waterproof rating: Not given
- Vents: None
- Hood: Dual adjustment; not helmet-compatible
- Pockets: Two map-sized hip pockets
Haglöfs Breathe ShakeDry LIM Jacket
Buy now for men
Buy now for women
This ultralight jacket weighs just 204g (men’s large). Like the Columbia jacket above, the Gore-Tex ShakeDry fabric drops the textile upper layer commonly used in waterproof jackets. Instead the outer layer is made of a waterproof polyamide. The normal functional details of jackets like this are pared back: either tiny and ultralight, or omitted altogether, but this will appeal to fans of ultralight and minimal gear, mainly for fast-hiking and trail running. Reviewed by Daniel Graham.
Facts at a glance:
- Weight: 204g (men’s large)
- Material: Gore-Tex 2L product with Shakedry technology, 100% polyamide. Combined with Gore-Tex Active 3L, with C-knit backer.
- Waterproof rating: 28,000mm hydrostatic head
- Vents: None
- Hood: elasticated, close fit
- Pockets: Two hand pockets, not large enough for an OS map
Sprayway Vihar
Buy now for men
A reliable, affordable Gore-Tex jacket that performs well in real conditions, Sprayway's Vihar jacket is fully wind and waterproof, even in heavy conditions, and breathable. The shell is made from recycled polyester and treated with a durable PFC-free water repellant, so gets the thumbs up for its eco credentials. Reviewed by Robert Brock.
Facts at a glance:
- Weight: 430g
- Fabric: 2-layer Gore-Tex 75D PFC-free recycled polyester plain weave fabric.
- Waterproof rating: not given
- Vents: None
- Hood: Rollaway, single pull cord, slightly stiff peak
- Pockets: 2 zipped hand pockets with taffeta lining, 1 hook-and-loop tabbed inner pocket
Still looking for the right waterproof jacket?
