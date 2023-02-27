There may be no such thing as bad weather, only bad kit. But with rainfall set to increase in the UK, now is the time to invest in a jacket that will keep you bone-dry when the heavens open.

Finding the right one for you isn't necessarily related to how much you have to spend on it. We've tested and reviewed rain jackets from all ends of the spectrum to help you unpick the difference between a £420 jacket and a £70 one, and work out which features will be most important to you when you're out in the elements.

What are the best waterproof jackets?

The best jackets are those that not only repel rain and wind, but which allow your body to breath – via vents and smart, 'breathable' fabrics – preventing the build up of moisture on the inside.

Look for a good hood, with adjustment points, and pockets that can hold everything from scrumped conkers to OS maps.

Comfort is crucial too. It’s great to have a waterproof is both light and compact when folded, so you can pop it in a backpack on those will-it-won’t-it unpredictable days, when rain is an ever-present rumour on the horizon.

The biggest area of innovation in jackets over the last few years has been in the development of recycled fabrics and eco-conscious design – an important consideration for any new purchase.

Many rain jacket makers use waterproof membranes by the market-leading brand Gore-Tex, but other similar membranes are available in various forms. Some are at the premium end, so will look after you on mountaintops and on the edge of the poles. But do you really need that level of protection? If you’re mostly walking in the woods and on countryside trails, cheaper options are usually adequate.

Lastly, genuinely waterproof jackets can be a costly investment, but we've covered a range of budgets below.

Here is our fully reviewed guide to the best waterproof jackets for 2023...

Best waterproof jackets for 2023

Best lightweight waterproof jacket

Salewa Puez GTX Paclite Jacket

A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Buy now for men

Buy now for women

Don't let this jacket's good looks deceive you: it performs excellently when the weather plays rough. It is highly waterproof, with rainproof pockets and welded seams. It's also highly breathable, which is good, as there are no under-arm vents. There are two enormous pockets, and the insulated peaked hood has one toggle on the back, providing good face protection when tightened. A great mid-range option. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella

Facts at a glance:

Weight: 345g

345g Fabric: Gore-Tex, 100% recycled polyester

Gore-Tex, 100% recycled polyester Waterproof rating: 28,000mm hydrostatic head

28,000mm hydrostatic head Vents: None

None Hood: peaked, with single point of adjustment

peaked, with single point of adjustment Pockets: 2 hand pockets

Arc'teryx Beta Jacket

A star rating of 3.5 out of 5.

Buy now for women

This super-stylish and effective rain jacket is the entry-level offering in Arc’teryx’s Beta range, combining excellent performance and style at a high-end price. It's made from Gore-Tex fabric, so is waterproof, windproof and breathable, and it's easy to pack down and stash away.

The hood is well designed, with a single-pull toggle at the back and a firm peak to keep the rain out of your eyes. A great choice for outdoors adventures, if you can afford it. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella

Facts at a glance:

Weight: 300–350g

300–350g Fabric: Gore-Tex membrane with Gore C-Knit backing

Gore-Tex membrane with Gore C-Knit backing Waterproof rating: 28,000mm hydrostatic head

28,000mm hydrostatic head Vents: None

None Hood: Peaked, with rear adjustment

Peaked, with rear adjustment Pockets: Two large hand pockets and one internal chest pocket

Best technical jacket on test

Thrudark Raid Jacket

A star rating of 5 out of 5.

The Thrudark Raid is a heavy-duty, triple-layered, totally weatherproof jacket that's got you covered in all conditions. At 820g, it's not lightweight but it has thermal properties that mean it doubles up as a ski jacket. The Raid has an innovative technical fabric membrane that adapts to ambient conditions, which means it gets more breathable as it gets warmer. It has lots of storage, with hand and chest pockets, and an internal zipped pocket and pouch. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella.

Facts at a glance:

Weight: 820g

820g Fabric: 3-layer waterproof ripstop shell with c_change membrane

3-layer waterproof ripstop shell with c_change membrane Waterproof rating: 20,000mm hydrostatic head

20,000mm hydrostatic head Vents: Large underarm vents

Large underarm vents Hood: Peaked, with three points of adjustment

Peaked, with three points of adjustment Pockets: 2 hand pockets, 2 chest pockets, 1 internal zipped pocket & 1 pouch

Rab Arc Eco Waterproof Jacket

A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Buy now for men

Buy now for women

Made from 100% recycled fabric, this triple-layer waterproof jacket is brilliantly designed. With a hydrostatic head rating of 22,000mm, there is no water getting past its Pertex Shield Revolve material. It's breathable, and made from recycled polyester. The peaked hood is excellent, with three adjustment points for a perfect fit, and there are two generous pockets on the outside – but none on the inside. A very good mid-range choice. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella.

Facts at a glance:

Weight: 375 to 428g

375 to 428g Fabric: 100% recycled Pertex Shield Revolve

100% recycled Pertex Shield Revolve Waterproof rating: 22,000mm hydrostatic head

22,000mm hydrostatic head Vents: Under each arm

Under each arm Hood: Peaked, with three adjustment points

Peaked, with three adjustment points Pockets: Two large hand pockets

Best budget jacket on test

Quechua MH500 Waterproof jacket

A star rating of 3.5 out of 5.

Buy now for men

Buy now for women

Another three-layered jacket, the MH500 offers almost all the same features of the premium coats on the market, including impressive waterproofing and excellent breathability. It has a good amount of stretch to it so you can move freely. At 574g it's lighter than the Thrudark Raid (above), but like the Raid it won't pack down small because of the three layered fabric. The hand pockets are a little on the small side, but a fantastic jacket at an excellent price. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella.

Facts at a glance:

Weight: 574g

574g Fabric: Polyamide, polyester, polyurethane and elastane

Polyamide, polyester, polyurethane and elastane Waterproof rating: 22,000mm hydrostatic head

22,000mm hydrostatic head Vents: Under each arm

Under each arm Hood: Peaked, with three adjustment points

Peaked, with three adjustment points Pockets: Two zipped hand pockets, 1 zipped inside pocket, 1 inside pocket

Alpkit Sigma jacket

A star rating of 3.5 out of 5.

This simple but reliable jacket is the lightest of the three-layered jackets we tested, weighing just 400g. It's made entirely from recycled (and recyclable) single polymer material. It's waterproof enough for most situations, but not as stormproof as its pricier peers. The peaked hood is easy to adjust and the high collar offers excellent rain protection. The two hand pockets are just large enough to house an OS sheet map. A good all-season jacket. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella.

Facts at a glance:

Weight: 400g

400g Fabric: 140gsm 50D, 100% recycled polyester ripstop

140gsm 50D, 100% recycled polyester ripstop Waterproof rating: 15,000mm hydrostatic head

15,000mm hydrostatic head Vents: None

None Hood: Peaked, with a rear adjustment toggle

Peaked, with a rear adjustment toggle Pockets: Two exterior hand pockets

Nobis Huron Anorak

A star rating of 3 out of 5.

An excellent choice for country walks and urban activity than challenging hikes, the Nobis Huron combines lightweight, breathable and waterproof qualities with premium fashion – and a premium price tag. There's one pocket, a pouch that stretches across the front of the coat and has poppered flaps on either side to close it. It's in the traditional style, with a small zip and the coat being pulled on and offer over your head. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella.

Facts at a glance:

Weight: 416g

416g Fabric: Technical Taffeta Nylon/Ripstop fabrication with Embrace membrane

Technical Taffeta Nylon/Ripstop fabrication with Embrace membrane Waterproof rating: 10,000mm hydrostatic head

10,000mm hydrostatic head Vents: None

None Hood: Tightened with drawstring

Tightened with drawstring Pockets: Outside hip pockets

Häglofs LIM ZT Trek GTX Pro Jacket Men

A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.

A serious all-conditions jacket that's priced as such, Häglofs LIM ZT GTX Pro Jacket is a high-performance garment. It's made from a combination of Gore-Tex materials, offering freedom of movement but hardcore weather protection. It's designed with backpack wearers in mind, with an extra-long back to guard against exposure, and reinforced shoulders and back to prevent abrasion. The hood is near-perfect. A high-end investment if your budget can stretch. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella.

Facts at a glance:

Weight: 480g

480g Fabric: Gore-Tex Pro and Gore-Tex Pro Stretch

Gore-Tex Pro and Gore-Tex Pro Stretch Waterproof rating: 28,000mm hydrostatic head

28,000mm hydrostatic head Vents: Two extra long underarm vents

Two extra long underarm vents Hood: Peaked with three points of adjustment

Peaked with three points of adjustment Pockets: Two chest pockets

Sprayway Reaction Jacket

A star rating of 3.5 out of 5.

Buy now for women

Buy now for men

If you're looking for something for country walks rather than hardcore hill hikes, the Sprayway Reaction jacket is a good option for you. It's reasonably priced and made from recycled materials, and being Gore-Tex, is windproof and waterproof. The peaked hood is very good, and it has three large exterior zipped pockets. At 640g, it's not the lightest, but it is warm – if you're prone to overheating, you'll miss having pit vents. But otherwise, it's an excellent mid-range choice. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella.

Facts at a glance:

Weight: 640g

640g Fabric: 100% recycled polyester outer, 100% polyamide lining, 100% polyester mesh / 2-layer Gore-Tex fabric with a 75D recycled polyester plain weave face

100% recycled polyester outer, 100% polyamide lining, 100% polyester mesh / 2-layer Gore-Tex fabric with a 75D recycled polyester plain weave face Waterproof rating: not given

not given Vents: None

None Hood: Peaked, with one point of adjustment

Peaked, with one point of adjustment Pockets: 2 large hand pockets and 1 chest pocket, plus 1 velcro chest pocket on the inside

Best eco friendly jacket on test

Patagonia Granite Crest waterproof jacket

A star rating of 4 out of 5.

Buy now for men

Buy now for women

This handsome high-performance three-layer jacket is waterproof, breathable and features a PFC-free DWR finish. Its environmental credentials are impeccable – it's made from rescued fishing nets, spun into nylon ripstop. There are side pockets (positioned to be above the waistband of a backpack) and a chest pocket with waterproof zip, which you can stuff the entire jacket into when you're not wearing it. The hood is of good quality, and has three adjustable points for a weathertight fit. Highly recommended. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella.

Facts at a glance:

Weight: 400g

400g Fabric: H2No Performance Standard NetPlus (100% postconsumer recycled nylon ripstop)

H2No Performance Standard NetPlus (100% postconsumer recycled nylon ripstop) Waterproof rating: 20,000mm hydrostatic head

20,000mm hydrostatic head Vents: Under arms

Under arms Hood: Peaked, with three adjustment points

Peaked, with three adjustment points Pockets: Two hand pockets and one external chest pocket

Berghaus Glissade/Cornice Interactive Jacket

A star rating of 3.5 out of 5.

Buy now for women

Buy now for men

Wondering why there are two names for this jacket? The women's version is known as the Glissade, while the men's is the Cornice. It's a large warm, waterproof jacket that can be worn alone or as part of an interactive layering system, with Berghaus fleeces zipping directly into the jacket to provide an extra layer of warmth in very cold conditions. There are no vents, so if you overheat easily it may not be for you, but its breathability is good. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella.

Facts at a glance:

Weight: Women’s 650g / Men’s 787g

Women’s 650g / Men’s 787g Fabric: 2-layer Gore-Tex

2-layer Gore-Tex Waterproof rating: not given

not given Vents: None

None Hood: Peaked, with three points of adjustment

Peaked, with three points of adjustment Pockets: two small hand pockets and one large zipped interior pocket large enough to take a sheet map

Montane Spirit Jacket

A star rating of 3.5 out of 5.

Buy now for men

Buy now for women

Lightweight and packable, the Spirit is a reliable companion in all weathers. Montane says it rated as highly waterproof in their lab tests, yet weighs less than 400g. It has a reliable Gore-Tex membrane, fully taped seams and an internal storm flap behind the full-zip fastening, meaning absolutely no rain is getting in. It packs down brilliantly for those in-between days, has a stiff peaked hood and high face cover – although the pull cords are located inside the jacket and can be fiddly to locate. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella.

Facts at a glance:

Weight: 320–365g

320–365g Fabric: 100% Polyester, 75 Denier Gore-Tex Paclite

100% Polyester, 75 Denier Gore-Tex Paclite Waterproof rating: 28,000mm hydrostatic head

28,000mm hydrostatic head Vents: None

None Hood: Peaked, with three adjustment points

Peaked, with three adjustment points Pockets: Two hand pockets

Klättermusen Asynja

A star rating of 4 out of 5.

Buy now for men

Buy now for women

There may be hardier lightweight shell jackets out there, but the super lightweight (347g) Asynja jacket packs down to wallet-size proportions, making it ideal for stuffing into a backpack on longer hikes. The outer shell is made from recycled polyamide, which offers plenty of stretch. The Asynja is recommended for summer hikes, but with a hydrostatic head rating of 20,000mm and great breathability, I've tested it well into autumn and feel its capable of providing protection for most sea-level country walks all year round. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella.

Facts at a glance:

Weight: 347g

347g Fabric: Cutan, with a 100% recycled polyester outer

Cutan, with a 100% recycled polyester outer Waterproof rating: 20,000mm hydrostatic head

20,000mm hydrostatic head Vents: None

None Hood: Peaked, with one point of adjustment

Peaked, with one point of adjustment Pockets: 2 large hand pockets

Montane Pac Plus XT jacket

A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Buy now for men

This slim-fit lightweight jacket is a great choice for hiking, climbing and mountaineering. It's essentially a beefed-up version of Montane's excellent Pac Plus jacket, with a tougher face fabric – although it remains very lightweight at less than 400g. It's durable, breathable and resistant to internal abrasion. The hood has a stiffened peak and two cinches for a close fit, and the hip pockets are big enough for an OS sheet map. Reviewed by Joe Pontin

Facts at a glance:

Weight: 375g

375g Fabric: Gore-Tex Paclite Plus, 2-layer, 100% recycled nylon

Gore-Tex Paclite Plus, 2-layer, 100% recycled nylon Waterproof rating: 28,000mm hydrostatic head

28,000mm hydrostatic head Vents: Long pit zips

Long pit zips Hood: helmet compatible, diual adjuestment

helmet compatible, diual adjuestment Pockets: Zipped external breast pocket, two map-sized hip pockets

Columbia OutDry Extreme Mesh Waterproof Shell Jacket

A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.

This technically excellent jacket is extremely light (225g), highly waterproof and pleasantly breathable. Unlike the vast majority of waterproof jackets, you’ll never need to re-proof it. The hood is decent much improved from similar Columbia jackets in recent years. Without a ‘face fabric’, the jacket has a slightly shiny, plastic appearance that may divide opinion, but from a technical point of view, this is a great jacket for summer hiking and backpacking. Reviewed by Joe Pontin

Facts at a glance:

Weight: 225g

225g Fabric: OutDry Extreme, 100% nylon Titanium

OutDry Extreme, 100% nylon Titanium Waterproof rating: Not given

Not given Vents: None

None Hood: Dual adjustment; not helmet-compatible

Dual adjustment; not helmet-compatible Pockets: Two map-sized hip pockets

Haglöfs Breathe ShakeDry LIM Jacket

A star rating of 4.2 out of 5.

Buy now for men

Buy now for women

This ultralight jacket weighs just 204g (men’s large). Like the Columbia jacket above, the Gore-Tex ShakeDry fabric drops the textile upper layer commonly used in waterproof jackets. Instead the outer layer is made of a waterproof polyamide. The normal functional details of jackets like this are pared back: either tiny and ultralight, or omitted altogether, but this will appeal to fans of ultralight and minimal gear, mainly for fast-hiking and trail running. Reviewed by Daniel Graham.

Read our full-length review of the Haglöfs Breathe ShakeDry LIM Jacket



Facts at a glance:

Weight: 204g (men’s large)

204g (men’s large) Material: Gore-Tex 2L product with Shakedry technology, 100% polyamide. Combined with Gore-Tex Active 3L, with C-knit backer.

Gore-Tex 2L product with Shakedry technology, 100% polyamide. Combined with Gore-Tex Active 3L, with C-knit backer. Waterproof rating: 28,000mm hydrostatic head

28,000mm hydrostatic head Vents: None

None Hood: elasticated, close fit

elasticated, close fit Pockets: Two hand pockets, not large enough for an OS map

Sprayway Vihar

A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Buy now for men

A reliable, affordable Gore-Tex jacket that performs well in real conditions, Sprayway's Vihar jacket is fully wind and waterproof, even in heavy conditions, and breathable. The shell is made from recycled polyester and treated with a durable PFC-free water repellant, so gets the thumbs up for its eco credentials. Reviewed by Robert Brock.

Facts at a glance:

Weight: 430g

430g Fabric: 2-layer Gore-Tex 75D PFC-free recycled polyester plain weave fabric.

2-layer Gore-Tex 75D PFC-free recycled polyester plain weave fabric. Waterproof rating: not given

not given Vents: None

None Hood: Rollaway, single pull cord, slightly stiff peak

Rollaway, single pull cord, slightly stiff peak Pockets: 2 zipped hand pockets with taffeta lining, 1 hook-and-loop tabbed inner pocket

