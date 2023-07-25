Great for general use, camping, and short hikes, with fantastic light performance and durability, but might not be ideal for weight-conscious long hikes due to its heavier build and lack of red light.

Jump to product specifications…

Advertisement

Olight Perun 2 Review

Basics

Despite being younger than many other brands we’ve been testing for this head torch test, Olight has forged a reputation for specialising in high-quality lighting.

That ranges from recreational torches to lights created specifically for use on weapons.

There’s none of the latter featuring here, however, and instead we have the versatile Perun 2 head torch.

First impressions

Out of the box the Perun 2 feels heavier than many other head torches I’m used to using, with the whole package coming in at 214g.

However, the band, which includes a strap running over the top of the head, feels comfortable and the weight isn’t so noticeable after a while.

Rather than being a boxy shape like most head torches, the Olight comes in a cylindrical shape, and it’s one you can remove from the stretchy plastic straps to use as a hand-held torch.

It also comes boxed with a clip so you can attach it to your belt or bag, while the magnetic end also allows you to attach it to other metal objects.

Brightness

This is one of the Perun 2’s strong points. Light performance is fantastic, offering exceptional flood lighting and impressive distance.

It’s hard to fault in this regard, and in high mode you can see everything around you for in excess of 50m.

Drop down a mode and you lose a little distance, but performance is still impressive.

How we tested Before testing anything, we weighed each head torch on our own scales and measured the light’s size to give an accurate understanding of how light it was and how well it packed away. Each head torch was worn multiple times on walks in open terrain and on trails with closer features, such as hedges or woodland. Much of the testing took place after dusk on the Cotswold Way and we conducted a controlled test in the same spot in an attempt to assess the distance and width of each light’s beams. Comfort, weight distribution and ease of use was rated throughout testing, while we also tried using each torch when wearing thick mountaineering-style gloves, plus thinner gloves.

Lighting modes

The following lighting modes are available with the Perun 2:

Turbo mode : 2,500~800 lumens, 2-175 minutes burn time

: 2,500~800 lumens, 2-175 minutes burn time High : 500 lumens, 4.5 hours burn time

: 500 lumens, 4.5 hours burn time Medium : 120 lumens, 18 hours burn time

: 120 lumens, 18 hours burn time Low : 33 lumens, 66 hours burn time

: 33 lumens, 66 hours burn time Moonlight : 5 lumens, 12.5 days burn time

: 5 lumens, 12.5 days burn time Plus: SOS mode

As you can see, there are no red lighting modes here, which limit the torch’s ability to be a handy companion when hiking at night.

Not only are you more likely to blind friends due to this, but your own in-built night-vision is also less likely to adapt.

Olight also doesn’t publish beam distances for each mode on its website, but does quote a max distance of 166m.

Automatic beam adjustment

Although the Perun 2 comes with a type of automatic beam adjustment, it doesn’t act in quite the same way as the reactive lighting on the Petzl Swift RL.

Instead, Olight calls it a ‘proximity protection function’. Its task is simple: to dim the brightness if it detects an obstruction (such as a map) close to the light and turn off if this scenario continues for a minute.

The dimming is fairly subtle, but it seems to do its job reasonably well, and it also works as a safety feature in case the light turns on in your bag.

Is it easy to use?

Certainly is! There’s just one button to operate on the end of the torch, which is easy to operate in thick gloves or with cold hands.

A single press turns the light on or off, while a short hold takes you to the next mode. A double tap enters you into turbo mode and a triple press puts you into an SOS mode.

Batteries

The Perun 2 comes with a 4000mAh custom 21700 lithium battery that’s recharged via a magnetic connection attached to a USB lead.

There’s no option to replace this with standard batteries.

Resilience

This feels like one tough head torch. The unit itself is made of durable aviation aluminium alloy that feels as though it’d take a few bumps in its stride.

It also has an IPX8 rating, which means it is designed to be fine even when fully submerged in water.

Is it good value?

Though not cheap, the lighting performance, durable nature and versatility of this head torch makes it a very good buy.

Best used for…

This would be a great choice for general use, camping, short hikes and working.

We’re just not sure it’d be the right one for long hikes where a light pack weight is vital, as there are lighter options out there, particularly given the lack of red light.

Verdict

Fantastic light performance, durability and versatility, but may be too heavy for long hikes.

Facts at a glance: Olight Perun 2 head torch Weight : 214g

: 214g Size : 11.9cm (w) x 3cm (h) x 3cm (d)

: 11.9cm (w) x 3cm (h) x 3cm (d) Waterproof rating : IPX8

: IPX8 Brightness rating in lumens : 2,500 lumens

: 2,500 lumens Lighting modes : 6 white

: 6 white Beam pattern : Mixed

: Mixed Red light function : No

: No Red rear light: No

No Automatic beam adjustment: Yes

Yes Battery type : Customised 4000mAh 21700 Battery (included)

: Customised 4000mAh 21700 Battery (included) Battery life: Up to 12.5 days in lowest mode

Ready to buy? then check out our deal-finder…

Latest Deals

Also consider…

Luci Solar Headlamp and Flashlight Review

If you’re looking for more versatile camping options, the Luci Solar Headlamp and Flashlight transformer-style head torch might be a good fit.

Offering a maximum of 300 lumens, it can be worn on the head or used as a handheld torch, featuring a solar-powered battery pack that can be conveniently charged via the USB port. And if you were disappointed with the lack of red light mode in the Olight Perun 2, you’ll be happy that the Luci’s red lighting mode is among the most impressive on test.

Read our full review of the Luci Solar Headlamp and Flashlight.

Latest Deals

Advertisement

Looking for more options? Check out our guide to the best head torches on the market in 2023.