Excellent for outdoor activities like hill walking and climbing, providing exceptional lighting performance and comfort; however, it may feel bulky for running, and for campsite or urban use, its lack of red light and standard battery provision results in a few drawbacks.

Petzl Swift RL Review

Basics

Here’s another head torch from leading brand Petzl and this time it’s one of their high-performance options.

As such, it comes with 900 lumens and a £103 price tag. But does the former make the Swift RL worth the investment?

How we tested Before testing anything, we weighed each head torch on our own scales and measured the light’s size to give an accurate understanding of how light it was and how well it packed away. Each head torch was worn multiple times on walks in open terrain and on trails with closer features, such as hedges or woodland. Much of the testing took place after dusk on the Cotswold Way and we conducted a controlled test in the same spot in an attempt to assess the distance and width of each light’s beams. Comfort, weight distribution and ease of use was rated throughout testing, while we also tried using each torch when wearing thick mountaineering-style gloves, plus thinner gloves.

First impressions

The torch unit itself is a little boxier and bulkier than some others here, but doesn’t feel overly cumbersome when worn.

While heavier than a handful of competitors on test here, it’s also still plenty light enough that it won’t bother you when chucking it in your bag.

It’s comfortable to wear, too, the soft padded band feeling plush against the skin and the fabric stretching right the way across the back of the torch unit to ensure there’s no plastic pressure points.

Meanwhile, the rear of the band is split into two, which helps minimise pressure points.

Brightness

The Swift RL’s lighting performance is among the best on test. It delivers incredible brightness over a good distance, yet also offers impressive illumination of your immediate surroundings.

What’s more, it offers fantastic performance in the standard mode, with plenty of distance and width to keep you on track and upright.

This extends to the reactive mode (see below), too, with no noticeable dip in performance.

Lighting modes

The Petzl Swift RL can be used in the following modes when in the reactive lighting setting:

Max power : 900 lumens, 150m distance, 2-30 hours burn time

: 900 lumens, 150m distance, 2-30 hours burn time Standard : 300 lumens, 55m distance, 5-40 hours burn time

: 300 lumens, 55m distance, 5-40 hours burn time Max burn time: 100 lumens, 35m distance, 10-50 hours burn time

When used in the standard mode (without automatic beam adjustment), the Swift RL delivers the following:

Max power : 550 lumens, 110m distance, 2 hours burn time

: 550 lumens, 110m distance, 2 hours burn time Standard : 200 lumens, 55m distance, 5 hours burn time

: 200 lumens, 55m distance, 5 hours burn time Max burn time: 10 lumens, 12m distance, 100 hours burn time

It’s worth noting, however, that there’s no red mode, which is a bit of a miss.

Automatic beam adjustment

The Swift RL can be used in a reactive mode where the brightness is automatically adjusted to your surroundings in order to conserve battery.

You can get a significant boost to the burn time and in testing the tweaks to brightness weren’t actually that noticeable, so you shouldn’t be left wanting for better performance.

Is it easy to use?

A single button on top is used to toggle through modes via a single press, or switch between standard and reactive lighting with a long press.

The button sticks out enough that it’s easy to use with cold or gloved hands, while you can also lock the light so it doesn’t turn on in transit by sliding the button across.

Batteries

This head torch is powered by an integrated rechargeable battery that can be topped up via USB.

Unfortunately, there’s no provision for swapping it out with standard batteries, which is handy in emergencies.

There’s also a battery level indicator on the front, which is useful.

Resilience

Like most of the other head torches in this test, the Swift RL is rated IPX4, meaning it’s weather resistant.

Given this, and its high price tag, it’d make us cautious about using it in severe extended downpours, but it should be fine otherwise rain.

Is it good value?

It’s among the most expensive options here, but it delivers exceptional performance, comfort and is from a trusted brand.

If your budget stretches this far and you’re after max brightness, why not.

Best used for…

While it certainly performs well, you may find it a little bulky for fast-paced activities such as running, but that’ll depend on personal preferences.

It’s also likely to be overkill if you’re looking for something just for campsite or urban use, as you’d very easily end up blinding everyone!

For outdoor activities such as hill walking, climbing and mountaineering, it feels like a very good option.

Verdict

Exceptional lighting performance and comfort but lack of red light and provision for standard batteries sees it lose a few marks.

Facts at a glance: Petzl Swift RL Weight : 102g

: 102g Size : 6cm (w) x 4cm (h) x 4.5cm (d)

: 6cm (w) x 4cm (h) x 4.5cm (d) Waterproof rating : IPX4 (weather resistant)

: IPX4 (weather resistant) Brightness : 900 lumens

: 900 lumens Lighting modes : 6

: 6 Beam pattern : Mixed

: Mixed Red light function : No

: No Red rear light : No

: No Automatic beam adjustment : Yes

: Yes Battery type : 2350 mAh Lithium-Ion rechargeable battery

: 2350 mAh Lithium-Ion rechargeable battery Battery life: 2.5hrs at 900 lumens; 5-40hrs at 300 lumens (reactive mode)

Petzl Tikka Core

If you like the look of the Petzl Swift RL but its a tad out of your budget, the Petzl Tikka Core might be of interest to you.

It’s got a max brightness of 450 lumens, which is half that of the Swift RL, but you get the added benefit of a red light mode and a removable battery pack that can be exchanged with triple A batteries for extra juice on the go. All that at roughly half the price makes it an attractive contender for hikers, campers, and travellers.

Read our full review of the Petzl Tikka Core.

