Jump to product specifications

Advertisement

Otterbox Fast Charge Power Bank Review

RRP: £44.99

Otterbox Fast Charge Power Bank: basics

Otterbox is a big name in the phone case business, and over its 25 years of business, it’s expanded to selling screen protectors, cables and power banks too. You can also find more surprising items such as tumblers on offer.

The Otterbox Fast Charge Power Bank is the brand’s most powerful portable charging device, with an impressive 20,000mAh capacity.

First impressions

In the box you’ll find the power bank and charging cable. We were rather taken with the device’s sleek appearance – the leather-effect finish, and gold band make it a particularly elegant model.

Battery size

The 20,000mAh power bank allows you to charge larger devices such as tablets as well as phones. If you’re looking to fully charge a number of devices over more than one day, a high capacity 20,000mAh power bank could be worth the cost, and weight. On test, three of us shared the Otterbox power bank to keep our phones fuelled up over 36 hours, so you’d be absolutely fine over a whole 48-hour weekend if you keep the charger to yourself.

On a separate weekend, we fully charged the device before leaving home on Friday, and charged two phones throughout the weekend with the battery only dying on the Monday.

If it’s just a phone your charging, the slimmer 10,000mAh and 15,000mAh models could be worth considering.

Is it easy to use?

Yes – with just one power button, there’s no need to faff around with instructions when you first purchase – just plug in and crack on. The device also switches off automatically when not in use to prevent unnecessary power wastage.

Output options

There are two ports with this device, a USB-A and fast charge USB-C, allowing for multi-device charging. There’s only one cable in the box (a USB-A to USB-C) so if you want to charge two devices at once, you’ll need the necessary cables. You’ll also need access to a USB socket, or a USB plug, to charge up.

Portability

As power banks go, the Otterbox Fast Charge is on the heavier side at just under 450g. It’s neat enough to place in your rucksack, and you can easily carry it around on a day’s hike, but if you’re on a multi-day hike, you’ll want a lighter model. We’d say it’s too bulky for a jacket pocket.

Charging time

On test, we charged the power bank overnight from a mains plug, and it was fully charged in the morning. We’d recommend allowing at least 12 hours of charging time, so don’t forget to schedule this in to your packing time if you want to leave with 100% battery. The four small LED lights that flash as the device powers up are a useful feature, indicating how long you’ve got left until full charge.

On test we found using a standard USB-C to Lightning cable, the Otterbox Fast Charge boosted an iPhone battery by 20% in 15 minutes and by 33% in 30 minutes.

Is it good value?

When compared to other popular power bank brands, we’d say a 20,000mAh device for under £50 is decent value. While you can find cheaper alternatives, this model is well-made and hardy enough to handle a few knocks and scrapes.

Best used for…

Due to its fairly hefty weight, we’d say the Otterbox power bank is a suitable option for campers travelling by car, rather than hikers. It’s a handy addition for a big group weekend away as you can share the power bank around between friends, and between tents.

Facts at a glance: Otterbox Fast Charge Power Bank Size: 159 mm x 78.23 mm x 23.37 mm Capacity: 20,000 mAh Weight: 449.96 g Compatible with: USB-A and USB-C

Ready to buy? Then check out our deal-finder…

Also consider…

Anker PowerCore 337 Review

4.5 out of 5 star rating

Another large-capacity power bank to consider is the Anker PowerCore 337. This device is more expensive, but it’s got a huge 26,800mAh capacity so it’s a handy gadget to have to hand if you’re away for more than a weekend.

On review, using a standard USB-A to Lightning cable, the PowerCore boosted an iPhone battery by 15% in 10 mins and by 68% in an hour when left so it’s a speedy device when you’re in need of a quick boost. We like the fact it comes with two Micro USB cables, and it’s compatible with many devices, so you’ll have happy campers all round.

Like the Otterbox Fast Charge, this is a weighty model, but that’s to be expected with such high capacity power banks.

Advertisement

Read our full Anker PowerCore 337 review.