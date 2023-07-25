Petzl Bindi

Comfort not the best Restricted battery life due to size

A remarkably lightweight and packable head torch, perfect for runners and urban environments where enhanced visibility is desired, but not recommended for prolonged use due to its limited battery life; overall, a great 'just-in-case' option.

Petzel Bindi Review

Basics

Here’s another option from industry experts Petzl. The brand says the Bindi is designed for everyday athletic activities and urban training, but the impressive weight and pack size is sure to pique the interest of a much wider group of people.

So, let’s see what it has to offer…

How we tested Before testing anything, we weighed each head torch on our own scales and measured the light’s size to give an accurate understanding of how light it was and how well it packed away. Each head torch was worn multiple times on walks in open terrain and on trails with closer features, such as hedges or woodland. Much of the testing took place after dusk on the Cotswold Way and we conducted a controlled test in the same spot in an attempt to assess the distance and width of each light’s beams. Comfort, weight distribution and ease of use was rated throughout testing, while we also tried using each torch when wearing thick mountaineering-style gloves, plus thinner gloves.

First impressions

As expected, the Bindi feels incredibly light and it’s possibly the smallest head torch I’ve ever used.

The band takes the form of an elastic cord, which isn’t as comfortable as other bands (particularly if you’re lacking hair like this tester), but it’s not so bad that it’d cause significant discomfort.

Brightness

The brightness on offer is really quite impressive considering the size and weight of this head torch, illuminating your close surroundings well.

It’s not one to deliver lighting for significant distances, but the width of its reach was very good.

Based on this, we’d say it’d be adequate for use in urban environments or when moving slowly on trails, but for anything faster-paced or for help route finding, you’d be better off looking elsewhere.

The red light mode is also decent and, while there are many better, there are also many worse.

Lighting modes

The Bindi can be used in the following lighting modes:

Max power : 200 lumens, 36m distance, 2 hours burn time

: 200 lumens, 36m distance, 2 hours burn time Standard : 100 lumens, 23m distance, 3 hours burn time

: 100 lumens, 23m distance, 3 hours burn time Max burn time : 6 lumens, 6m distance, 50 hours burn time

: 6 lumens, 6m distance, 50 hours burn time Red continuous : 1 lumen, 2.5m distance, 33 hours burn time

: 1 lumen, 2.5m distance, 33 hours burn time Red strobe: Visible at 400 m for 200 h

Is it easy to use?

Very much so. The single button toggles through the different modes, with a long press toggling between white and red lights, and a longer press putting it into lock mode.

Others with larger buttons are easier to use when wearing thick gloves, though.

Tilting is smooth and easily done with one hand.

Batteries

There’s no space for any standard batteries. Instead, the Bindi uses an integrated rechargeable one that can be charged via a USB connection.

The Bindi also has a charge indicator to give you an idea of how much it has left.

Resilience

An IPX4 rating matches most of the other products on test here and should be ‘weather resistant’, but that doesn’t mean it’s immune to significant sustained downpours.

The small and lightweight nature of this head torch also means it’s less likely to be durable, with the elastic cord and tilting mechanism potential weak points.

However, we’ve not seen any reports of issues yet.

Is it good value?

It’s one of the cheapest options in this test and, while the performance is restricted based on its size, on balance it represents good value – especially if you can get one in the sale.

Best used for…

Because of its incredibly light weight and packability, this would make a decent ‘just-in-case’ option, particularly for runners.

It’s also well suited to use in urban environments where you want to boost visibility.

However, we wouldn’t recommend it if you think you may need to rely on it for a sustained period of time due to the limited battery life.

Verdict

An incredibly light and packable head torch that’s ideal for use in urban environments or to chuck in the pack as a ‘just-in-case’ option.

Facts at a glance: Petzl Bindi Weight : 34g

: 34g Size : 5cm (w) x 3cm (h) x 2.7cm (d)

: 5cm (w) x 3cm (h) x 2.7cm (d) Waterproof rating : IPX4

: IPX4 Brightness rating in lumens : 200 lumens

: 200 lumens Lighting modes : 5

: 5 Beam pattern : Flood

: Flood Red light function : Yes

: Yes Red rear light : No

: No Automatic beam adjustment : No

: No Battery type : 680 mAh rechargeable battery

: 680 mAh rechargeable battery Battery life: 2-50 hours

