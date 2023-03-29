Rab Downpour Eco Jacket Review
You want a lightweight hiking jacket that will really protect you when the weather turns foul. Does the Rab Downpour Eco perform on our tests on rainy Dartmoor? Emily Woodhouse gives her verdict
Published:
The Rab Downpour Eco is designed as a hill-walking and general-use waterproof jacket. It is made with 100% recycled fabric. Manufacturer Rab is already climate neutral and says it’s heading for net zero by 2030.
First impressions
The fabric is thicker than most in this test; this definitely feels like a hiking jacket. It has a longer cut in both arms and torso, with a roomier fit for as many layers as you’d like underneath. If you’re looking for a classic mountain jacket style that’s lightweight but still covers the essentials, this could be your jacket.
How waterproof is the Rab Downpour Eco?
It will keep you dry over long, slow days hiking in the rain. It has a great hydrostatic head of 20,000 and the longer cut prevents any riding up in the arms or waist. All zips on this jacket have external storm flaps for extra protection.
How breathable?
With a high MVTR of 20,000 and a soft-feeling fabric, this jacket doesn’t get very sweaty. The large underarm vents help cool you down when needed. These pit zips have significant external storm flaps, too.
Fit and design features
The Rab Eco Downpour has the deepest hood of any jacket in this batch of tests. It’s the kind of hood you can hide from the weather in, with a wired peak and three toggles to adjust it down – two at the front and one centre back. With all this adjustment you can either batten down the hatches or have a more open view in lighter rain.
The pockets are large, with zips and storm flaps, but at waist height. Depending on where you wear your rucksack strap, this could get in the way. Pockets are not big enough for an OS map but can fit a full hand inside. Continuing with the adjustability theme, the cuffs have hook-and-loop closures, allowing you to choose between cuffed at wrist or over glove with the generous arm length. The waist can be tightened by two toggles on elastic cord.
Best for: hill-walking and general use
Facts at a Glance: Rab Downpour Eco Jacket
- Weight: 284g, women’s size 8
- Waterproofing: Pertex Revolve, HH: 20,000mm (very waterproof)
- Breathability: MVTR: 20,000 g/m2/24 hrs
- Vents: yes, under arms
- Hood: Excellent hood with wired peak and 3 adjustment toggles
- Fabric: 2.5L, 100% recycled polyester
