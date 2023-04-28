Robens Starlight 2 tent review

This sturdy wedge-shaped tent is heavier than some and compact for two people, but it is well-made and weatherproof.

RRP: £280 – but try our deal-finder for a bargain…

Advertisement

Robens Starlight 2: basics

German brand Robens has been in the camping business since 1973. Now owned by Danish camping behemoth Oase Outdoors, which also owns the Outwell family camping brand, Robens also makes a range of smaller tents, such as the Starlight 2. This 3-season, 2-person backpacking tent comes at a lower price than some.

First impressions

The Starlight 2 delivers on durability and weather resistance. It would however be a squash for two adults.

The Starlight 2 is a wedge-shaped tunnel tent with a single central pole and four fixed shorter footbox poles. With roof and floor ventilation it should fight off excessive condensation. It has the waterproofing and fabric strength for wetter summer and autumn days and, for occasional cold-season trips, could see you into the winter months.

With just one door and a smaller-sized porch, this tent doesn’t allow for excessive gear. You would need to crawl rather than crouch to get into it and it’s worth remembering that with two adults and a single door, this could be a squeeze.

At the top end of the budget ranges but still a great price for such a sturdy tent, the Starlight 2 weighs just a touch more than the similar sized Vango Nevis 200 but feels much better made.

How weatherproof is it?

This tent isn’t as light as some, but it does give the impression it’s been made to last. There’s plenty of attention to detail and a good balance has been struck between weight and weatherproofing.

With a hydrostatic head of 5000 on the flysheet and 10000 on the groundsheet, this tent has a level of waterproofing you might expect from some heavier tents. Far more weather resistant than either the Vango Nevis 200 or the Alpkit Aeronaut, it would be a good option for backpacking if you didn’t mind carrying a bigger rucksack.

This tent gives an instant feeling of cosiness, but also comes with plenty of venting should you require it. Both the inner and flysheet of the main roof vent can be opened and closed from the inside of the tent, but you’ll need to be outside to unzip the flysheet vents at each end. The generous baffles and mini canopies over the end vents have been designed to prevent water ingress should it rain overnight.

The wedge-shape and low profile give this tent a high level of wind resistance. The fabric Storm Guard loops, together with the double pole clips keep the tent steady and reduce stress on the flysheet fabric. The main pole has tensioning strap to further increase stability.

Is it easy to pitch?

This tent is initially pitched outer first. The plentiful clips between the flysheet and the inner hold the inner taut but they are fiddly. A preferable and much quicker pitch would be to keep the inner and outer together. To reduce pitching time the short footbox poles are pre-attached and simply require pegging out. The straps on the short poles are not adjustable, which has potential to cause issues on rocky ground. The central pre-shaped pole inserts quickly into its shorter-length sleeve. The Storm Guard loops that wrap around the poles take some thought the first time but are effective. The main pole inserts easily into its eyelets.

Is there a porch?

The single porch is on the small side and too small for two rucksacks, but it does have enough room for footwear and cooking equipment. The porch flysheet door isn’t vast, but it zips and fastens almost fully away. If you’re planning to camp with two adults, you might find a bigger porch useful.

What is the inner tent like?

Like the Vango Nevis 200, this narrow tent would be a squeeze for two adults and is perhaps more suitable for one adult plus a child or dog. It is however long enough for all but the tallest of sleepers, and the symmetrical shape and footbox pole configuration allow enough height at either end for head-to-toe sleeping. There is head height for sitting but only in the middle of the tent.

Gear storage in this tent is minimal. There is one small floor storage area opposite the door and the inner has two very small gear pockets. There is also a short overhead line from which to hang lights or smaller items. The inner door stashes neatly away into its own pocket. With two people the single door and smaller size are likely to result in disturbance should someone wish to exit in the night.

What about packing away?

With the four footbox poles attached, you only need to remove one pole before packing this tent away. The pole clips aren’t difficult to unfasten and with a short sleeve, removing the pole is quick. Once you’ve correctly positioned the footbox poles, this tent rolls easily but is a tight fit into the bag, something that can be a nuisance on chilly mornings.

Value for money?

At the top end of the budget ranges but still a great price for such a sturdy tent.

Best for:

Backpacking and cycle touring with panniers. This tent is recommended for three seasons but with such good waterproofing, durability and wind resistance, you might find yourself able to extend your camping trips into colder weather.

Facts at a glance: Robens Starlight 2 tent Packed size: 43 cm x 16 cm Weight: 2.5 kg Inner height: 100 cm (middle only) Suitable for: 3-season Flysheet: 75 denier ripstop polyester Waterproofing: HH 5000 mm (groundsheet 10000 mm) Wind resistance: Max 160 km/h, AVG 145 km/h Poles: 4 short, 1 hooped, 8.5 mm aluminium Pitch: Outer first or inner and outer together

Ready to buy? then check out our deal-finder…

Also consider:

MSR Hubba Hubba NX-2 tent

RRP £569.95

OK, the price is a big step-up, but if you can afford it, this tent from US brand MSR offers an awful lot of advantages. It’s spacious, with decent head height, two doorways and two decent sized porches for backpacks and cooking gear. It’s well-made and weatherproof, compact when packed, and really light at only 1.7kg. Read our full review for more details.

Ready to buy? then try our deal-finder for a good price…