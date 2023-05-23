Solid, comfortable, lightweight walking shoe with excellent grip in all conditions, but it's not designed to be fully waterproof, so expect leaks in boggy conditions.

RRP £185

Scarpa Mescalito approach shoe: basics

The latest incarnation of the Scarpa Mescalito range of approach shoes and walking boots, this shoe is designed to cope with the toughest dry-weather walks and scrambles, yet provide all-day comfort. The shoe combines lightweight uppers, outsole and rand, and yet remains strong and stiff enough to conquer the rockiest of trails. A key comfort feature is the adjustable lacing, which extends almost to the toe, meaning you can tweak the fit to get it as snug as possible.

First impressions

The three colour schemes of this walking shoe are all subtle and classy but with rugged undertones. I tested the Thyme Green-Forest colour scheme and was quite happy to wear them into a pub or café after the walk. New to Scarpa, a lightweight PU rand – the strip that runs around the base of the uppers – is tough enough to protect vulnerable parts of the foot and the rubber toe cap offers extra protection. Like the Mescalito TRK GTX boots, the approach shoe has an unusual lace-to-toe design. Some walkers will find the logo on the heel a bit shouty.

Are they waterproof?

Only to a point. The suede uppers will resist a scattering of raindrops, but on a prolonged walk in wet grass and crops these low-cut shoes became waterlogged. Water gets in through the toe-end lace holes.

Do they grip well?

The Vibram rubber soles are stiff and but the lugs are large compared to other walking shoes that I have worn and I found them surprisingly grippy when descending long, muddy slopes. They also gripped wet rocks without any slippage.

Will they fit me?

With a stretch-fit tongue and lace-to-toe design, you can adjust the fit to get the snug hold – and these regular fit shoes clung to my rather narrow feet. Allied to this, the embossed suede upper will adjust to your foot shape.

How do they feel?

The Mescalito is designed to tackle scrambles and long walks in challenging terrain, so in traditional approach-shoe style, the sole is quite stiff and the overall body of the shoe is solid rather than supple. That said, the incredibly comfortable EVA midsole provides superb cushioning – better than most traditional approach shoes – and the suede upper create a snug fit. Over the many walks I’ve taken in the Brecon Beacons, my feet were perfectly happy. It took me a few short walks and many micro-adjustments to get a tight hold on my foot to reduce slip and movement. They were also very easy to get on and off.

The lack of a waterproof membrane has pros as well as the cons mentioned above. While designed to be breathable, waterproof membranes can nevertheless trap warm, moist air inside the shoe, making your feet feel hot and sweaty in warm weather. So when the sun comes out, a shoe like the Scarpa Mescalito will feel cooler.

Use for…

Dry weather hiking in rugged terrain. The excellent comfort, snug fit and solid grip offer confidence and security over long distances. Not recommended for walks in long wet grass, boggy areas or during prolonged rain.

Facts at a glance: Scarpa Mescalito approach shoe Uppers: Thermo-embossed Suede

Thermo-embossed Suede Outsole: Vibram Dynamis

Vibram Dynamis Midsole: Bi density EVA

Bi density EVA Waterproofing: Suede

Suede Fitting: Regular

Regular Weight: 780g per pair

