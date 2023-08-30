A good-looking, incredibly robust tumbler ideal for a hot day, but the heavy design means it's not the most practical of drinking bottles

Jump to product specifications

Advertisement

Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler Review

RRP: £42.99

Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler: basics

A popular choice for adventure-seekers looking for high quality, durable outdoor gear, Stanley prides itself on its lifetime warranties. This US brand originally made tools, but for 100 years has been producing insulated steel drinking vessels.

The IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler can only be used for cold drinks, unlike Stanley’s Quencher – the brand’s larger insulated tumbler that’s gained celebrity status after going viral. Other differences lie in the design: the IceFlow features a foldable handle on the top for easy transportation and compact storage, whereas the Quencher has a side handle.

First impressions

The boldness of the tumbler’s colour is rather striking. Here on review is the ‘Iris’ – a vibrant, blueberry-esque purple. Out of the box, the tumbler is high-quality; has a weighty feel and just like most of Stanley’s products, seems indestructible.

Is it easy to carry?

The IceFlow’s portability really sets it apart from other insulated designs on the market, thanks to the sturdy, foldable handle. This lets you easily pick up and carry the tumbler across your campsite or into your car like a bag. You can also use the handle as a hook.

This design is on the heavy side though – a filled bottle with water and ice weighs almost a kilogram and a half – so while the handle makes it portable, you’ll not want to carry it around for too long. This tumbler works best if you’re staying put in one place, whether that be in the car, on a beach or in a forest enjoying a picnic.

Ease of use

The solid, sippy cup-like straw flips up effortlessly, with no tilting of the bottle required, and the foldable handle feels incredibly strong. We often found the straw wasn’t properly aligned, which resulted in an interrupted flow when drinking, so you have to play around with the mouthpiece to get the perfect angle.

Thanks to its narrow base, which is quite rare for a tumbler of this size and weight, you can slot the design into your car’s cup holder. An easy way to make a long summer’s drive more bearable.

How effective is the insulation?

Stanley says the 18/8 stainless steel, double-wall vacuum insulated tumbler keeps contents cold for 12 hours and iced for 48 hours. We filled the tumbler with ice and room-temperature water in the morning, and were disappointed to find the ice had melted within two hours. We were however very impressed with how chilled the water remained for the rest of the day.

We (accidentally) left a filled tumbler in a hot car for the duration of a three hour hike, and the water remained amazingly cool and refreshing, despite its stuffy surroundings.

Is it leak-proof?

Yes. We didn’t experience any leakages when turning a filled bottle upside down or when carrying the tumbler in a pack all day.

Is it easy to clean?

Yes – every part of the Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler is dishwasher-safe. This saves the hassles of faffing around handwashing individual bottle parts. If you don’t have the luxury of a dishwasher, this design is still a breeze to keep clean. The tumbler’s wide mouth and screw off lid allow for easy scrubbing.

Is it good value?

When you consider the IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler is only suitable for cold drinks, £42.99 is on the steep side for a water bottle that keeps your drink cool. We’d expect to be able to store hot drinks in an insulated tumbler that costs as much.

However loyal Stanley fans are often happy to spend a lot for the brand’s trademark lifetime guarantee, and we’d say the Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler feels as durable as ever.

What’s it best for?

Long car journeys, camping trips and everyday use around the home.

Facts at a glance: Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler Weight: 600g Capacity: 0.89L/30oz Material: 18/8 stainless steel (double-wall vacuum insulation) Care: Dishwasher safe Measurements: 24.8 x 10.4 x 9cm

Ready to buy? Then try our deal finder…

Also consider…

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth with Flex Chug Cap

Hydro Flask is another popular water bottle brand to consider. With a wide mouth for easy chugging, and a similar convenient carry handle on the top, there’s plenty to like about the Wide Mouth with Flex Chug Cap model.

Compared to the Stanley IceFlow, this tumbler is a little lighter and has a larger capacity of 32oz (946ml). The difference is really in how you prefer to drink – if you’re a gulper looking for a fast-and-furious hydration stop, after a gruelling incline, the Hydro Flask could do the trick nicely. If you’re looking to stay hydrated throughout the day at a campsite, Stanley’s sip-friendly straw is a nice choice.

The Hydro Flask is more expensive, but you can use it for hot liquids too, making it a more versatile accessory.

Advertisement

You can also head to our roundup of the best travel mugs, reviewed by our team.