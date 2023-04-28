Tentipi Olivin 2 Combi review

Beyond many budgets Not as lightweight as some No porch protection

With fantastic attention to detail, this top-end backpacking tipi is big enough to live in and packs a punch in poor weather.

RRP £1,210

Tentipi Olivin 2 Combi: basics

Swedish firm Tentipi specialises in extremely weatherproof tents inspired by North American tipis, including large shelters for expeditions. The Olivin 2 is a mini version – so how does it perform?

First impressions

This high-quality 2-person backpacking tipi offers plenty of living and sleeping space. Not as light as some, but not too heavy or bulky to carry shorter distances, the Tentipi Olivin 2 Combi has the durability and features to offer all-weather camping.

Once you’re inside this tent you won’t want to leave. With three pitching options and high-quality durable features, it’s clearly been designed from experience as well as tradition. The single inner and outer doors are well proportioned but not tall enough to step into.

This tent is double the price of the MSR Tindheim. It offers the same generous level of inner space but no porch. However, you won’t find this quality of detail on lower-priced tents. With the promise of longevity and the possibility of cosy winter adventures, the Tentipi Olivin Combi could well become a long-standing friend.

How weatherproof is it?

This tent has been designed for stability in the windiest of weather. The thick central pole stands straight and doesn’t have to take the strain a bowed pole does.

The silicon-coated outer fabric is waterproof but not breathable (hydrostatic head not given). The groundsheet is reassuringly thick (denier not given). The steep slope of the tent will encourage rain or condensation to run directly to the ground and the ventilation is excellent, with generous zip-close net panels on both doors and the inner back wall. The top air vent has a pulley system, which allows it to be opened and closed in different directions from the comfort of your sleeping bag.

Designed for all-season use, this tent has a snow flap, which can be pegged tight to the ground but also rolled up to increase airflow on warmer nights. The sloping tent sides will shed snow.

Is it easy to pitch?

With practice this tent is quick to pitch but attempting steps in the wrong order will make it trickier. Tentipi have provided photographic instructions as well as a mounting template and tape to help you place the six main pegs in the right place. You can pitch either the inner or the outer on its own or for the best weather proofing, pitch both together.

Is there a porch?

This tent doesn’t have a porch but does provide plenty of inside gear space. The slope of the walls and the lack of porch leave the inner slightly exposed to the weather, so you’ll need to get your pitch direction right. Alternatively, newer versions have a Velcro connector on the outer, which allows you to affix a bespoke tarp (sold separately) to protect the entrance.

What is the inner tent like?

Inside there’s plenty of room for two people and a dog to sleep but also enough sitting space to invite in a couple of friends.

The strong floor fabric is reassuring and ideal for a tent with no porch. You’ll be sharing your sleeping quarters with potentially wet rucksacks but there’s plenty of space and you’ll have everything you need directly to hand. The generous floor space makes up for the fact that the inner doesn’t have any gear pockets or hanging facilities.

What about packing away?

This tent couldn’t be easier to take down. The oversized bag makes packing easy and has compression straps to further reduce pack size.

Value for money?

Expensive but very durable and well-made. Worth investing in if you camp regularly, especially in bad weather.

Best for…

Four-season car camping or multi day hikes if you don’t mind carrying a larger rucksack. This is a tent in which you’ll instantly feel safe and at home, and not just in the summer. The Tentipi Olivin 2 oozes quality and durability without compromising too much on weight and pack size.

Facts at a glance: Tentipi Olivin 2 Combi Packed size: 45 cm x 22 cm

45 cm x 22 cm Weight: 3.4 kg

3.4 kg Inner height: 106 cm (centre only)

106 cm (centre only) Suitable for: 4-season (manufacturer season rate not given)

4-season (manufacturer season rate not given) Flysheet: Ripstop-reinforced polyamide fabric, UV-protected and double-sided silicone-coated

Ripstop-reinforced polyamide fabric, UV-protected and double-sided silicone-coated Waterproofing: HH not given

HH not given Poles: Single aluminium alloy central pole

Single aluminium alloy central pole Pitch: Inner and outer together (but both can be used separately)

Also consider…

Heimplanet Fistral Classic 1-2 Person tent

RRP £599

If you’ve read this far, you’re obviously prepared to contemplate something bold and original to camp in. The Fistral is bold and original in an entirely different way to the Tentipi, being more space-age than Wild West. But it is a highly effective design: a fly sheet suspended tautly from an external inflatable structure. Internal living space is good and there are two porches for gear and two doors, so both campers can come and go without hassle. Sound good? Read more in our detailed review.

MSR Hubba Hubba NX-2 tent

RRP £569.95

The Hubba Hubba NX-2 may not have the eye-catching appearance of the Tentipi or Heimplanet tents above, but it delivers a lot of practical advantages. It’s not cheap, but it is half the price of the Olivin. It has two doors, which makes coming and going much easier, and two decent porches for storing backpacks at night and cooking during the day. It’s only around half the weight of the Olivin 2 Combi, and more compact when packed. It’s weather proof, sure, but probably not in the relatively extreme conditions that the Olivin 2 is designed to withstand. Interested? Then read our detailed review.

