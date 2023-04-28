Vango Nevis 200 tent review

This backpacking tent only has one porch and could prove too small for two adults and their gear, but a weatherproof option for beginners on a budget.

RRP £155 – but try our deal-finder for bargains…

Vango Nevis 200: basics

This is a 2-person tunnel tent, with one main hoop pole and two short footbox poles. On the small side for two adults but a possible good starter for an initial venture into backpacking, the Nevis 200 is light for its price point and offers reasonable rain protection.

First impressions

Although the o-shaped zips and two wide outer doors give generous either-side access, this is a tent you’ll need to crawl rather than step or crouch into. The pole tensioning strap has potential to further impede entry and exit.

The Nevis 200 offers dry camping at a good starter price but for two people, lacks the vertical sides and inside comfort of higher-volume tents like the MSR Hubba Hubba NX-2 and the Big Agnes Copper Spur, both of which retail at much higher prices.

How weatherproof is it?

With a hydrostatic head of 3000 mm, the Nevis 200 has a better level of waterproofing than some lighter and more expensive tents. Tunnel tents can be less stable but this one feels sturdy enough to withstand light winds despite its lack of pole crossover. At 20-denier, the groundsheet is on the thin side and may be vulnerable.

Is it easy to pitch?

This is initially an outer first pitch, but you can subsequently pitch the inner and outer together. The central pole slides well enough into its sleeve but requires some persuasion to insert into the eyelets. The two short footbox poles provide much-needed lift at either end of the tent and are easy to install once you know where to look. The central tensioning strap does have the potential to be fiddly on the first pitch but should be fine once the inner and outer are attached.

Despite tweaking, we struggled to get a taught finish on the fly sheet, as you can probably see…

Is there a porch?

The single porch might struggle to fit two packs, but it is big enough to store footwear and cooking equipment.

What is the inner tent like?

Inside there’s just enough space for two smaller adults. Whilst the manufacturer’s diagram suggests head-to-toe sleeping, the lack of headroom at one end could make this uncomfortable. There is limited sitting head height for shorter adults, but this is only available in the very middle of the tent as the roof slopes down to a much lower height at each end. This tent has three gear pockets for small items. It doesn’t have any hanging loops or gear lofts.

What about packing away?

Tents with pole sleeves can be fiddlier than those with external clips. You’ll need to put some pressure on the pole to remove it from its eyelets. The tent fits easily into its over-sized bag and the handy compression straps help bring the pack size down.

Value for money?

That low price catches the eye and makes this a good starter tent.

Best for…

Beginners or single-night backpackers. This tent could prove a squeeze for two adults and their gear, but its waterproofing, two-door entry and middle-section head height put it ahead of some similar sized tents. An opportunity to get your backpacking or bikepacking career off to a start but don’t expect a high level of quality.

Facts at a glance: Vango Nevis 200 tent Packed size: 46 cm x 15 cm

46 cm x 15 cm Weight: 2.02 kg

2.02 kg Inner height: – 95 cm (middle only)

– 95 cm (middle only) Suitable for: 2-season (manufacturer season rating not given)

2-season (manufacturer season rating not given) Flysheet: Protex 70 Denier Polyester

Protex 70 Denier Polyester Waterproofing: Flysheet HH 3000 mm (groundsheet HH 6000 mm)

Flysheet HH 3000 mm (groundsheet HH 6000 mm) Poles: 1 long and 2 short Vango PowerLite 7001 Alloy Poles

1 long and 2 short Vango PowerLite 7001 Alloy Poles Pitch: Outer first or inner and outer together

