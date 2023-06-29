RRP : £259.99 – but check our deal finder for a good price…

Basics: Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XTherm NXT Sleeping Pad (regular size)

New for Spring 2023 from sleeping mat experts Therm-a-Rest, this extreme cold weather inflatable lightweight sleeping pad offers an impressive warmth to weight ratio as well as comfort alongside a pack size that is only slightly larger than its less insulated equivalent the NeoAir XLite NXT.

First impressions

Unless you camp in true winter conditions, you might find it hard to justify the slight increase in cost and weight this mat attracts over the NeoAir XLite NXT. If you do fancy winter adventures, however, a camping mattress with these impressive insulation levels will deliver the warmth on a frosty night to make it worth the extra pennies and grams.

With the same included inflation sack and 1-way WingLock valve system as the XLite NXT, it’s just as easy to inflate (around five minutes) and deflate and has a slightly larger stuff sack to accommodate its additional pack size volume. On cold winter nights when you’re keen to get into your sleeping bag, you might prefer the Therm-a-Rest NeoAir Micro Pump (available separately) which will allow you to get on with other jobs while your mat inflates.

Is it comfortable?

On winter nights a warm sleep can be more important than a soft one, but this camping mattress delivers on both. With 7.6 cm of depth and an impressive R-value of 7.3 it will keep even side sleepers cosy and comfortable.

The mat is available in various sizes and shapes. The ‘regular’ mat we tested – with its tapered end – might prove on the small size for active or larger sleepers. A fully rectangular version of the NeoAir XTherm NXT MAX is also available but if you’re sharing a smaller tent, you may find the large version of the NeoAir XTherm NXT more suitable.

If you prefer a softer sleep, the 1-way WingLock valve provides for controlled partial deflation but as with the NeoAir XLite, less air does mean you lose stability on what is otherwise a reasonably stable mat.

The 70D nylon bottom fabric gives this mat increased durability and the 30D top is comfortable and quiet. We detected some noise from the interior insulation sheets but nothing loud enough to disturb your sleeping companions.

Despite the high price point, this camping mattress represents good value for money especially if you’re a regular winter camper – especially with Therm-a-Rest’s Limited Lifetime Warranty and repair service.

Value for money:

This one’s at the top end of the price range but it offers plenty of winter warmth.

Best for?

Lightweight backpacking or bikepacking for anyone who wants a camping mat that’s going to deliver reliable warmth in the coldest of winter conditions.

Facts at a glance: Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XTherm NXT Sleeping Pad – Regular RRP : £259.99

: £259.99 Type : Inflatable insulated sleeping pad

: Inflatable insulated sleeping pad Inflation aid : Inflation sack included

: Inflation sack included Weight : 440 g

: 440 g Packed size : 28 cm x 12 cm

: 28 cm x 12 cm Inflated size : 51 cm x 183 cm (tapered)

: 51 cm x 183 cm (tapered) Depth : 7.6 cm

: 7.6 cm R-Value : 7.3

: 7.3 Materials: 30D nylon top, 70D nylon bottom, Thermacapture featherweight thermal film, Triangular Core Matrix

