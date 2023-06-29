Vango Comfort 7.5 Grande camping mattress

With excellent insulation levels and a reasonable degree of comfort, this camping mattress will take you through four seasons and help you make the most of winter camping opportunities from the car

Basics: Vango Comfort 7.5 Grande sleeping mat

This is a self-inflating camping mattress from established Scottish pioneers Vango. At the heavier end of the scale for this size mattress, it still packs down small enough to fit in the car boot but is too bulky to attach to a rucksack. With impressive insulation levels it might tempt winter campers.

First impressions

Inflation rates on self-inflating mats can change according to newness and how long they have been stored. This mat has a two-position flip Cyclone Valve, which allows for easy self-inflation and deflation as well as one-way mouth inflation. The valve cap twists securely into place when not in use but is bulkier than the Outwell valve and sits awkwardly on the corner of the mat. Once it has been inflated and rolled a couple of times, this mat self-inflates easily in around two minutes. We added an additional ten breaths to bring it up to maximum depth.

All self-inflating mats deflate better with two rolls. This one is easier to deflate than the Outwell Dreamcatcher but more difficult than the Dreamboat. After two rolls it fits easily into its wider-mouthed carry bag.

Is it comfortable?

Whilst the 7.5 cm depth and overall size of this self-inflating camping mattress are generous, it doesn’t offer as comfortable a sleep and is much heavier than the similarly proportioned Outwell Dreamboat. It is however very stable. If you’re a side sleeper or have hip issues, this mat might feel a touch too solid but you’re unlikely to roll off it in the night.

Where it beats the Outwell Dreamboat and equals their Dreamcatcher however is in levels of winter warmth. With an R-value of 7, this mat is suitable for extreme 4-season camping. Its size and stability should keep you safely on its warm surface and off the cold floor.

Priced higher than the Dreamcatcher 10 cm but a lot lower than the Dreamboat Single 7.5 cm, this camping mattress might suit you if you value width and warmth over depth and give.

Value for money:

A mid-range price for a mid-range sleeping mat. This one does all the jobs but there are others that perhaps do them a touch better.

Best used for:

Winter camping from the car. With excellent insulation levels and a reasonable degree of comfort, this camping mattress will take you through four seasons and help you make the most of winter camping opportunities, but you won’t want to carry it very far or perhaps use it for longer than a couple of nights.

Facts at a glance – Vango Comfort 7.5 Grande: RRP : £115

: £115 Type : Self-inflating mat

: Self-inflating mat Inflation aid : No

: No Weight : 3,200 g

: 3,200 g Packed size : 78 cm x 20 cm

: 78 cm x 20 cm Inflated size : 76 cm x 200 cm

: 76 cm x 200 cm Depth : 7.5 cm

: 7.5 cm R-Value : 7

: 7 Materials: Top and bottom 75D non-slip polyester

The Sea to Summit Ether Light XT Extreme is a 4-season inflatable sleeping mat that offers exceptional comfort and warmth during frosty winter nights. While it has a larger pack size and higher weight compared to some inflatable mats, its speedy inflation time of 1 minute 30 seconds and antimicrobial treatment inside make it a convenient choice. With a four-season R-value of 6.2 and a supportive construction, it provides excellent value for money and is best suited for backpack camping and cycle touring in colder seasons. Find out more in our full-length review of the Ether Light XT Extreme.