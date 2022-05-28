Best camping lights for outdoor use

It's good to be prepared when camping season comes around. Camping lights have advanced a lot in the last few years with many of them providing longer battery lives and different light settings among other features.

Advertisement

What you look for in a camping light depends on your style of camping (or, how exposed to the elements you like to be). Camping lights with tested weatherproofing are ideal, particularly in the UK's unreliable climate.

Other features like brightness adjustment or warm lighting are useful for when you want to preserve your night vision, and you don't want to attract hundreds of moths – who are drawn to blue light. However, if you're mostly walking or hiking, a standard bright lantern can do the job.

Energy efficiency is important, too, especially if you have limited charging capabilities. Lights that can be powered by sunlight are a good choice, as are ones that can easily be recharged by a power bank (if you have one).

We've chosen our favourite camping lights available, and they all come with some helpful features. Read on for our top picks.

Best camping lights to buy in 2022

Princeton Tec Helix Lantern

These types of camping lights can be particularly versatile as they're built for camping and outdoor use. This lantern from Princeton Tec can stand up on its four adjustable legs or there are multiple hanging options available - perfect for late nights in the tent or under the gazebo after dark.

The Helix Lantern can pack down to half its height which is ideal when you're trying to save as much space as possible. It's battery powered with three included AAA batteries, and it has a 150 lumen white mode that's dimmable to 30 lumens.

Vango Lunar 250 Eco Lantern

The Lunar 250 camping light from Vango can be powered by sunlight via the panels on top, or it can be recharged via the USB cable that's included. A full charge grants it up to three and a half hours of runtime, using a 2000mAh lithium battery, and it takes around four hours to charge it fully via USB.

Using LG LEDs, the lantern can produce a warm light of up to 250 lumens. This should be perfect for illuminating your campsite when it's late, but also for providing visibility when walking and hiking.

Coleman Duo Panel Light Lantern

Buy now from GO Outdoors (£39.97).

This camping light allows you to remove the side panels, which can act as independent lights without extra batteries. It's a great way to spread the lighting around your campsite for more ambient lighting, and for taking the light into different tents at the end of the day.

The removable panels can be attached to metal surfaces using the built-in magnets. The lantern's base also doubles up as a charger with a USB port for your portable devices.

Coleman BatteryGuard 200 Lantern

With weather-resistant materials and a shatterproof lens, this 200-lumen camping light is designed to be extra protective with an IPX4 rating. The lamp offers 360° lighting with a convenient hanging handle to put it where you need it. It has a runtime of seven hours and is powered by four AA batteries.

LE Camping Lantern

Brighter than most, this camping light from Lighting Ever produces a light up to 1000 lumens. The brightness can be adjusted, so you can illuminate your campsite without overdoing it.

There are different lighting modes to switch between daylight, warm white, combined and flashing. Powered by three D alkaline batteries, the camping light can run for up to 12 hours.

BioLite AlpenGlow Lantern 250

Using energy-efficient LED lights, these lanterns can provide an adaptable lighting setup for your campsite. You can choose bulb brightness and colour, allowing you to select from modes like task-based brightness or colour rotation.

These lights work particularly well when used as a set, syncing them up to create ambient lighting conditions for the whole area.

YFW Camping Light

With four modes, including SOS, the YFW Camping Light uses LED lights to illuminate your surroundings. Simple buttons on the outer let you adjust the brightness, with settings for warm or bright lighting.

The lights have 5200mAh batteries for an extended runtime. Plus, with an IPX4 rating and magnets to attach them to metal surfaces - these are a versatile choice.

Fulighture Camping Lantern

Advertisement

Super bright light, six light modes and a multifunctional design make this a stand-out choice for camping. The lantern has an LED flashlight on the top and three COB lamps that can project outwards on the side. There's also a sidelight that can be used as a desk lamp!