While heading to the dog groomers is much easier than trying it at home, the costs can add up. Buying a pair of clippers and doing it yourself can save money in the long run, but with so many types available, which clippers should you choose? We’ve put together a list of the best dog clippers to make it easier.

Grooming your dog is not only great for maintaining a neat and tidy appearance, it’s also essential for health and welfare reasons. Trimming your dog’s coat stops it from getting too matted and keeps excess fur out of their eyes. Plus, it helps them from overheating in summer. But not all dogs need regular trimming — check what type of fur your dog has, as smooth and short coats shed naturally.

There are plenty of different types of dog clippers: from heavy duty clippers for thick hair to smaller clippers for sensitive areas, such as their paws. Keep reading to see which ones are right for you and your dog, or skip ahead to the best dog clippers in different categories:

Best dog clippers to buy this year

Oneisall Dog Clippers

Best for thick coats

These dog clippers are designed for cutting heavy coats, making them a great choice if your dog has a naturally thick coat. According to the makers, the stainless steel blades are extra durable and the 6800 RPM motor ensures swift trimming with minimal pulling. Plus, the low noise (lower than 55 dB when running) should stop anxious dogs from feeling too stressed.

Customers rated these dog clippers highly for their ease of use, due to the cordless design and long battery life. They come with six different guide comb attachments, a USB charger and a cleaning brush and lubricating oil for maintenance.

Wahl Super Groom Dog Clipper

Best for all-rounder clippers

The Wahl Super Groom clippers can be used on a range of different dog coat types, including curly, long-haired, short-haired, silky and wiry, making them a great choice for those who own several different breeds of dog.

Wahl states that these clippers have a 100 minute cordless run time, but you can also use them with the cord when the battery is running low — ideal for those longer grooming sessions.

Heiniger Saphir Purple Style Clipper with #10 Blade

Best for durability

Buy now from Groomers (£327.95)

With the sleek design and vibrant purple colour, these Swiss-made clippers are designed to be used in a professional setting and come with a two-year warranty, so you can be confident in their durability and reliability. A 60-minute charge should result in 120 minutes of cordless running time.

In the box you will find an additional battery pack, a dual charger and a #10 blade, with the option to purchase different-sized blades, too.

Andis Ultraedge Agc 2-Speed Brushless Clipper

Best for beginners

With the corded design and easy handling, these sturdy clippers are ideal for beginners. In fact, Andis recommends this versatile model to trainee professionals — it can be used for any grooming job, on any type of dog hair.

What sets these clippers apart is the two different speed settings, meaning you can revert to a slower clipping speed for more anxious dogs if needed.

Unibono Dog Grooming Clipper Kit

Best for small dogs

This comprehensive kit contains everything you need to groom your small dog or puppy effectively. In the box you’ll find battery-powered clippers with four different heads, several guide comb sizes, one spare blade, scissors and USB charging cable. You can even file your dog’s nails with one of the special attachments. Unsurprisingly, customers in online reviews rate this dog grooming kit as good value for money.

As the guide combs and attachments are small in size, this is one of the best dog clipper sets for smaller dogs or puppies with short or silky hair.

Andis RACD Pet Clipper

Best for occasional grooming

Well-known for their industry-leading grooming equipment, Andis has created these compact clippers ideal for occasional use. And despite the reasonable price, these powerful clippers come with six attachment combs, blade oil and a blade guard.

The corded design means you don’t have to worry about the battery running out during a longer grooming session.

Wahl U-Clip Dog Clipper Kit

Best for wiry and long-silky coats

Give your four-legged friend a proper grooming at home with this all-in-one kit. As well as the corded clippers, you’ll receive eight different coloured guide combs ranging from 3mm to 25mm, as well as scissors and a metal comb. Wahl states that this product features the brand’s most powerful motor for at-home clippers.

Use with ease on dogs with wiry and long, silky coats.

Oneisall Dog Paw Clippers

Best for trimming paws

Light and compact with two head attachments, these rechargeable clippers are ideal for trimming your dog’s paws (and other sensitive areas). The maker states that the running time is around two hours after 70 minutes of charging, meaning you can easily trim all four paws without fear of losing power.

In the box you will find clippers, one mini blade and one standard blade, a cleaning brush and blade oil.

What to consider when buying dog clippers

Here are some key things to consider when choosing the right dog clippers for your pet.

Effectiveness

Each dog clipper will vary in terms of blade sharpness and how powerful the motor is.

Most dog clippers come with either stainless steel or ceramic blades. Ceramic blades stay cooler for longer, but are more susceptible to breaks, so if you plan to do some heavy-duty grooming, stainless steel blades might be a better choice. Some models include snap-on blades, which make it easier to change them.

There are a few types of motors used in dog clippers, including pivot, magnetic and brushless motors. Check which power grade is best for your dog’s coat, as a more powerful motor may be needed for thick hair. Brushless motors are lighter and tend to run quieter than other motors, so they make a good choice for nervous dogs.

Corded vs cordless

When deciding whether to buy corded or cordless clippers, consider how often you’ll be grooming your dog and how long the sessions will last. If your dog has thick hair that takes a while to cut, mains powered clippers might be preferable. Cordless clippers are easier to manoeuvre and work well with smaller dogs.

Durability

Heavy-duty clippers from a trusted brand used by professionals will tend to be more durable than cheaper models, but usually mean spending more up front. Again, if you plan on grooming your dog regularly, and if your dog is large or has a thick coat, go for a durable set of heavy-duty clippers.

Ease of use

Before buying dog clippers, consider how comfortable they are to hold for long periods of time. Some models come with rubber handles for improved handling, while others include easy-to-use control buttons.

Ease of cleaning

At the end of each grooming session, you’ll need to clean your dog clippers thoroughly. This often involves removing the clipper head and blade — detachable heads and snap-on blades will be helpful here. The blades will need to be cleaned and oiled, so consider buying an all-in-one kit with blade oil included.

Safety features

Be sure to research how safe the clippers are for the user and the dog. Guide combs are essential for trimming the fur at the right length but also protect your dog from the sharp blades. Most clippers come with a selection of different guide combs.

