No matter how excitable your dog becomes at the prospect of a daily walk, poor weather conditions and uneven ground can cause them distress. Whether the ground is hot or cold, extreme conditions can be painful for dogs. You may also want to protect their feet if they’re walking across sharp rocks or recovering from a foot injury.

Advertisement

Not all dog boots are equal in quality. We’d recommend steering clear of disposable, single-use shoes made with plastic or silicone, and opt instead for something longer-lasting, with strong leather sections, adjustable Velcro tabs and grippy soles.

Keep scrolling to see the best dog boots you can buy this year.

The best dog boots to buy for your pet

Truelove dog boots

At a glance:

Four colours

Eight sizes for paws between 3.5cm and 7.5cm across

This boot using a sturdy construction and the waterproof outer is designed to keep your pet’s paws dry on rainy days with an inner mesh allowing for breathability. Underneath, you’ll find grippy soles for traction on slippery surfaces.

Adjust the fit with the useful ankle straps. The reflective detail will provide visibility when you’re walking after dark.

These are also some of the best dog boots available when it comes to sizing, as there are eight options to fit paws between 3.5cm and 7.5cm across.

Ruffwear Grip-Tex dog boots

At a glance:

Five colours

Eight sizes for paws between 3.8cm and 8.3cm across

If you’re willing to spend a little more, these boots from the trusted brand Ruffwear could be a practical choice. They’re some of the best dog boots for inclusivity, as there are eight different versions across an impressive size range.

As for the design, you’ll get a breathable mesh upper section to allow for ventilation on warm days.

The makers have also paid particular attention to the underside of the boot, which is crafted from a high-quality Vibram outsole with a rugged lug pattern to provide extra traction. It’s made with non-marking materials, so your pet can wear the boots indoors without leaving unsightly streaks on the floor.

More like this

Extra features include a useful expanding gusset, a secure hook-and-loop closure and reflective detailing.

Sports & Protective dog boots

Buy now from Zooplus (£16.49)

At a glance:

One colour

Six sizes between 5cm and 8cm in width

For a simple, cost-effective dog boot, try this design. It’s made with faux leather, complete with a soft fleece lining for comfort and a thermoplastic rubber sole to provide grip.

An expanding gusset gives plenty of room to slip the boots onto your dog’s feet, while Velcro strips around the ankle make it easy to adjust the fit before you head out for a walk. There’s also reflective detailing, which should make your dog more visible to road users after dark.

CovertSafe& dog boots

At a glance:

Four colours

Eight sizes between 4cm and 7.3cm in width

These dog boots come with a tough, anti-slip sole to protect paws against extreme temperatures and sharp objects like stones and thorns.

The makers have sewn together the fabrics for extra durability, leaving enough for an expandable ankle section, which you can secure with an adjustable strap. Reflective strips complete the package, providing extra safety in the dark.

Luzgat dog shoes

At a glance:

One colour

Seven sizes between 1.7cm and 4.2cm in width

Designed for paws up to 4cm across, this is one of the best dog boots for puppies and small dogs.

The focus here is on warmth and comfort; the boots are less grippy than others on the market, but they should keep your pet warm in frosty conditions. Inside, you’ll find a plush, faux fur material, which you can gather around your pet’s paws using the adjustable drawstring.

This design also includes some of the biggest reflective strips we’ve seen on dog boots, so they’re ideal for chilly winter walks on dark mornings and evenings.

Walkee Paws adjustable fit dog leggings

At a glance:

Lots of colours and patterns

Four sizes for paws between 2.5cm and 8.2cm across

You’d be forgiven for doing a double-take if you spotted a dog in leggings while out for a stroll - but this unusual accessory has a practical function.

Rather than rely on Velcro straps or adjustable drawstrings to keep the boots in place, these ones come with leggings and long ties, which you can secure at the top of the dog’s back. As an added bonus, they won’t restrict blood flow around the ankles.

To maximise comfort, the makers have used a fabric with four-way stretch and lined the boots with cotton. Plus, the grippy boots are waterproof, while the leggings are water-resistant.

Customers have given mixed reviews so it might take some time to get your dog used to the leggings, but it could be worth trying if they’ve struggled with boots in the past.

XSY&G dog boots

At a glance:

One colour

Eight sizes for paws between 3.5cm and 7.6cm across

Another option is this stylish dog boot. It comes with all the features you’d expect, including a durable, grippy sole, adjustable Velcro straps and reflective detailing.

We’d choose these dog boots for their waterproof outer, which will keep your dog dry in the rain, and their smart leather sections across the shoe upper.

Ruffwear dog socks

At a glance:

Two colours

Four sizes for paws between 3.8cm and 8.2cm across

To make your dog even more comfortable when wearing boots, you could also invest in some new socks. Acting as a soft liner, they sit inside the boot and help to keep it in place.

Advertisement

This sock from Ruffwear has a tapered ankle cuff and is made with quick-drying materials for maximum comfort.